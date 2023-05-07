Garlic planting time is here. Here's the expert guide to rust-free garlic

Gary Patterson had grown garlic for home use for several years in his large productive garden in Kingston, on the shore of Lake Wakatipu.

When the pandemic hit, he was unable to get out and about for his day job (maintaining two apps, which he also built, one a guide to New Zealand’s Great Walks and one to the Great Rides).

So he decided to turn the next-door section, which he and wife Kim owned, into a bijou garlic farm Gourmet Garlic NZ. “It’s small scale,” he stresses. “I do 100 square metres of garlic a year and produce about 3000 bulbs. Which might sound like a lot but I describe it as a commercial hobby.”

But Patterson was little different to the other garlic growers and hobby farmers in that his aim was to grow and sell all 10 of the garlic groups known to be in New Zealand.

Traditionally, garlic is planted on the shortest day in winter, but you can sow the cloves any time between May and the end of July.

While garlic is one species (Allium sativum), it is divided into two sub-species, often referred to as hardneck and softneck. The basic way to distinguish them is that softneck garlic does not usually send up a scape or flower stem, and hardnecks usually do.

Then those two subspecies are further divided into a number of different garlic groups. In New Zealand, softneck garlics (Allium sativum) include the non-flowering (also called non-bolting) types, silverskin and artichoke. ‘Printanor’, which is the most commonly available seed garlic you find for sale in New Zealand, is a silverskin type. The hardneck garlics (Allium sativum var. ophioscorodon) here include the flowering (or bolting) types of turban, creole, Asiatic, porcelain, rocambole, standard purple stripe, marbled purple stripe and glazed purple stripe.

And all those garlic groups have different optimal planting and harvesting times, different storage life and different, at times radically different, flavour profiles.

“Garlic is massively diverse,” Patterson explains. “It’s like with potatoes. People know there are different sorts of potatoes, and you grow them differently and cook and use them differently. But people look at garlic and think it’s all one thing and you grow it and use it the same.”

One reason why gardeners might be unaware of the diversity of garlic out there is that it is, simply, very hard to get hold of any sort, other than the most commercially-viable softneck silverskin and artichoke garlic types.

Demand for seed garlic from the other eight groups is “massive”, Patterson says, indeed one of the challenges he faced when he started Gourmet Garlic NZ was simply getting hold of seed stock.

Stuff Plant garlic cloves with the pointy end up.

Another challenge was in the nomenclature. Different gardeners called the same garlic by different names, and/or different garlic by the same name across the country. Without a genetic test, the only way to confidently identify the garlic group is to observe certain indicators while growing them over a few seasons.

But Patterson managed to amass the full range and now produces garlic bulb packs: including a sampler pack that includes all 10 groups as well as selection packs for gardeners in different climatic zones. This year, his entire stock of garlic bulbs sold out within 24 hours of going on sale.

“The interest in garlic is huge,” Patterson says. “Gardeners are keen to try different sorts and see what works. Everyone wants to see what can beat garlic rust.”

Stuff Juvenile growth of garlic.

What is garlic rust and how do I beat it?

Ah yes, garlic rust. For the last few years, if you are talking about growing garlic in New Zealand, you are talking about garlic rust.

The pathogenic fungi (Puccinia allii) which affects garlic, along with leeks, onions, spring onions and chives, has been making its way across New Zealand for a while, and is now found almost everywhere.

It is often suggested to plant as early as possible, so you can harvest before the rust is at its peak. But Patterson is not convinced: he believes garlics are most susceptible to rust when they are bulbing – “when they are putting all their energy into bulbs and so more vulnerable to infection” – and early-planting varieties, such as turbans and Asiatics, are bulbing in spring which tends to be wet – and garlic rust, like all fungal infections, thrives in damp conditions.

Stuff Te Mata Garlic in Hawke's Bay.

Patterson has seen early garlic varieties get hit pretty hard by rust, he says, and finds the best rust resistance to date has been in the later harvesting hardneck types.

Fourth generation horticulturist Chris Morrison, from Te Mata Garlic, is in the midst of planting a cool million garlic bulbs on the company’s 20-acre Hawke’s Bay farm. He suggests the easiest way to avoid rust is to grow at altitude – “if you are at 500m-plus, you won’t have it” – but if you can’t do that, grow it undercover to keep it dry: either in your tunnelhouse, or under a cloche tunnel in the garden.

One of the challenges in dealing with diseases in garlic is how we grow it: planting a clove produces, effectively, a clone of the parent plant with exactly the same disease resistance. Growing from seed however, ensures wider genetic diversity and allows greater adaption to occur, especially if, over time, you select for something like disease resistance.

But growing garlic from seed is no easy feat. Patterson has known of a single person in New Zealand who has been able to even produce what’s called true seed (as opposed to seed garlic which is cloves you buy or save to plant).

Growing true seed is the holy grail for garlic lovers. “It may take a lifetime – or several lifetimes – to achieve!” (Want to try? Marbled purple stripe is the best bet to produce seed and there’s a New Zealand Facebook group where you can seek advice from others on the same quest.)

At Te Mata, Morrison has imported true garlic seed (which is sold in limited quantities overseas) in previous years and grown it on, but it’s a long game with an uncertain reward, he says. “You get 400 seeds and 40 might grow. So you have 40 different sorts of garlic and you don’t know what they are going to be like.”

Te Mata also has its own breeding programme – “or maybe it should be called a selection programme, we’ve focused on picking up good healthy types from around the country that were in private collections and seeing how they go.” At the moment Chris is excited about a variety that came from a collection in Northland which seems to be ultra early, ready to pick as early as September.

Stuff There are 10 garlic groups known to be in New Zealand.

So how can I grow rust-free garlic at home?

Patterson says it’s worth at least understanding the basics of vernalisation. All garlic groups need a period of what is called vernalisation, effectively exposure to cold, in order for the bulb to form (without it, plants often don’t form bulbs but produce single clove bulbs called rounds).

Patterson says you need about one to two months (it varies between the groups) at 5-10C. In much of the country that can naturally be achieved by growing garlic outside over winter, but in warmer regions Patterson suggests growers artificially vernalise bulbs by placing them in the warmest part of the refrigerator for 2-3 weeks before planting.

It’s also worth strategically sourcing your seed stock. Garlic acclimatises best when the seed bulbs have come from a colder climate to a warmer one and from a higher altitude, of 300m-plus, to a lower one. So find garlic seed that was grown somewhere ideally colder and higher than where you plan to plant it, or at the very least in the same climatic zone. Garlic seed cloves grown in the north and planted in the south are likely to produce only miniature bulbs for the first few years while they acclimatise.

BLINOW61/123RF/Stuff The key to success with garlic, according to the experts, is using good planting stock that grew somewhere relatively close to you or ideally south of you.

When it comes to planting, cloves cracked from the bulb should be planted on that day or the following one. “Once separated from the bulb, hibernation ceases and the clove roots begin to swell in readiness to expand into damp soil. If they are not planted, clove moisture loss will accelerate to the detriment of clove vigour once planted.”

Morrison agrees with Patterson that the key to success is using good planting stock that “grew somewhere relatively close to you or ideally south of you”.

He also strongly recommends adding phosphate to the soil in order to get a better-sized bulb. Te Mata sell their own guano-bulb blend fertiliser prills online which are 10% phosphate and that gives “fantastic results”, he says.

The average person probable needs about 50 or 60 bulbs for the year, he says. “Most people use about one bulb a week. Provided you don’t give too many away that is… it does make a great gift.”

You don’t even need much space for that: Te Mata’s website has a step-by-step guide to growing 60 bulbs in three 2m-long trenches.

“It’s really not that hard,” Morrison says. “Home gardeners are so keen to learn more about garlic right now, to try the different types, see what works in their microclimate.”