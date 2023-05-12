Q&A: When can I harvest my yams? `

Wait until the tops have died down (usually after frost) before harvesting yams.

I am a first time gardener, a hobby I’ve taken up late into my retirement.I planted yams about November last year and was wondering when I could expect to harvest them? Peter Hurlstone, Ponsonby

Hi Peter, welcome to the world of gardening albeit later in life. It’s a wonderful thing.

Yams can take up to six months from planting to harvest, so I would chance digging them up now. Generally yams are planted in spring and harvested in late autumn, but you will know for sure when the tops die down. It’s also recommended to keep them in the soil a little longer, so the cold helps sweeten the tuber.

I wonder where you sourced your yams? A gardener centre? The thing with yams is you can also grow them from the ones you buy in supermarkets and greengrocers, which is often the cheaper option.

You probably know all of this, having grown them successfully, but for future reference and for those who don’t know, here are some further tips from NZ Gardener.

Keep your tubers out of direct sunlight and in a warm spot, and wait until they sprout shoots before planting.

Plant the tubers about 30cm apart about 6-8cm deep, in rows 45cm apart. Avoid nitrogen-rich fertilisers as these tend to put all the energy into leaf growth as opposed to the tubers.

If the soil is likely to get waterlogged, plant in a raised bed or on a little mound.

Yams like a sunny spot in soil with plenty of compost dug into the soil. Mulching around them will help keep the soil moist in summer. Harvest in late autumn after the tops have died down.

It pays to mark the position of each plant to make it easier to find as these day-length sensitive tubers don't really start to fatten up until the end of May, when often the shamrock-like leaves have faded away altogether. Another reason to keep them in the soil longer is that frost sweetens their flavour.

The most commonly grown variety is red-skinned, but you can get yellow, golden and apricot varieties, which are usually sweeter, slightly smaller and perhaps not as tangy.

Remarkably disease-free, though grass grubs are known to attack tubers, and rabbits the foliage. But you probably don’t have an issue with rabbits in Ponsonby, unless someone’s pet has made the great escape.