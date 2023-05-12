Beginner gardeners will love this ready-made salad

Grow a ready-made blend of leafy greens and edible flowers for eclectic and colourful salads, or make your own mix that you can tailor to suit your tastes.

Sow and grow

When to sow: January to December in all areas

Transplant: January to December in all areas

Position: Full sun

Harvest: 4-6 weeks

Good for pots

Good for beginners

Get started

Mesclun is actually just a French term for a mix of assorted small young salad greens and edible flowers. You can grow all of the components separately, but mesclun seed mixes are available and a good choice for jazzy salads, especially if you are short of space.

Sow successively every couple of weeks for year-round salads. You can sow or plant mesclun all year round, all over the country, but choose mixes suitable for the time of year – mixed lettuce and herb blends over summer, and kale and winter greens in winter.

Step-by-step

Sprinkle the seeds quite closely together in a bed or pot that gets full sun.

Cover thinly with fine soil or a seed-raising mix.

Water and keep moist.

Germination takes 7-14 days.

Harvest with scissors once the leaves are about 5cm tall or pick a leaf or two off each seedling.

Growing tips

With up to 5000 seeds per packet, mesclun mix is much cheaper to grow from seed rather than seedlings. However, a punnet of seedlings will give you a head start while you wait for your first seed-sown batch to mature. Transplant seedlings carefully, as they’ll bolt if the roots are disturbed.

Weed the area carefully before sowing, or plant into potting mix, as you won’t be able to tell the weeds from the edibles when a thicket of seeds germinate.

If sowing in pots, use trays or containers at least 10cm deep so there’s enough potting mix to support the roots for several months. Deeper containers won’t dry out as quickly as shallow punnets. Warmth and moisture are key to speedy sprouting, so start seeds indoors then move outside when green shoots appear.

Making your own mesclun mixes is a handy way to use up packets of seed before they expire. Just tip whatever you have into a glass preserving jar and give it a good shake to thoroughly combine them.

Standout varieties

Look out for mixes for specific regional cuisines (Italian or French) or mixes that are mild, spicy or bitter.

Troubleshooting

Watch out for slugs and snails. Keep mesclun evenly watered as stressed plants will taste bitter and bolt.