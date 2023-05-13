Easy DIY: Timber hooks
You will need
• Measure tape and pencil
• Track saw or skil saw
• Mitre saw
• Sandpaper and sanding block
• Square
• Drill and 6.5mm bit for holes and a square bit
• Paintbrushes
Health & safety
When using power tools always wear goggles and ear defenders. Tuck away all jewellery. Tie back hair and don’t wear loose clothing that may get tangled.
Cut List
2 pieces: 470mm x 130mm one for a back board and the other to be cut as follows:
• 8 spacer pieces: 130mm x 60mm.
• 7 hook pieces: 130mm x 20mm with one end cut to 45-degree angle, the other end at 60 degrees.
• These sizes can be adjusted to suit your space requirements.
Cost
$25 for timber, dowel and keyhole hooks. This excludes Resene products. I used Resene Big Bang, Wellywood, Niagara and vivid white. I coated each hook, spacer and the back board with Altex Timbercote Exterior Varnish available from all Resene Paint.
Step 1: Measure and mark
Step 2: Cut timber
Step 3: Angle timber
Step 4: Drill holes
Step 5: Sand, dust and polish
Step 6: Paint
Step 7: Cut dowel, thread and glue
Step 8: Add back board