Easy DIY: Timber hooks

These simple, stylish and colourful hooks are easy to make.

You will need

• Measure tape and pencil

• Track saw or skil saw

• Mitre saw

• Sandpaper and sanding block

• Square

• Drill and 6.5mm bit for holes and a square bit

• Paintbrushes

Health & safety

When using power tools always wear goggles and ear defenders. Tuck away all jewellery. Tie back hair and don’t wear loose clothing that may get tangled.

Cut List

2 pieces: 470mm x 130mm one for a back board and the other to be cut as follows:

• 8 spacer pieces: 130mm x 60mm.

• 7 hook pieces: 130mm x 20mm with one end cut to 45-degree angle, the other end at 60 degrees.

• These sizes can be adjusted to suit your space requirements.

Cost

$25 for timber, dowel and keyhole hooks. This excludes Resene products. I used Resene Big Bang, Wellywood, Niagara and vivid white. I coated each hook, spacer and the back board with Altex Timbercote Exterior Varnish available from all Resene Paint.

Step 1: Measure and mark

Stuff Measure and mark the plywood, and cut the 2 pieces: one for the back board and the one for the hooks.

Step 2: Cut timber

Stuff Take one board and, using a mitre saw, cut the 8 spacer pieces and the 7 pieces for the hooks.

Step 3: Angle timber

Stuff On the hook pieces, cut one end at 45 degrees and the other at 60 degrees.

Step 4: Drill holes

Stuff Drill a hole at the axis point on the 60-degree end of the hooks, ready for the dowel to go through. Measure up on the space pieces and drill 6 pieces all the way through, with 2 pieces only drilled half way for each end.

Step 5: Sand, dust and polish

Stuff Sand each piece and dust down. Polish the pot with a clean soft cloth.

Step 6: Paint

Stuff Paint the hooks with Resene colours of your choice, and wait for them to dry. Coat each piece with Altex Timbercote Exterior Varnish as per the instructions. This will make the hooks suitable for outdoor use.

Step 7: Cut dowel, thread and glue

Stuff Cut the dowel to size and thread each piece on to the dowel, gluing the end pieces in place.

Step 8: Add back board