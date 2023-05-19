Q&A: How do I stop the march of the armyworm?

I would be really keen to hear of any advice that is sent in for Lois re: the armyworm. It is a real problem here in the Far North. Colin Unkovich, Far North

My garden is infested with these pests, which I think are the tropical armyworm. I have been picking them off every day and squashing them. With rain every day, spraying has not been possible, and I don't spray what we eat anyway. There is not much left in my vege garden. Does anyone have any advice? Lois McPherson, Snells Beach

Hi Colin and Lois, the armyworm has been getting quite some attention lately for the damage it has been doing to vegetable gardens, especially in the last year.

Pāpāmoa local Ben Wilton told Stuff he was shocked when they “completely obliterated” his vegetable garden in two weeks.

“There’s a plague of them that destroyed the vege garden. I’ve never seen them before. It is like they fell out of the sky or something.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) says the creatures are called Spodoptera litura, the tropical armyworm, and believes the rise in sightings of the creature is due to warmer weather.

Armyworm adults have a strong ability to fly and disperse during summer and could migrate up to 500km before laying their eggs. It is believed they blew in from Australia, so eradication is unlikely because the prevailing westerly winds would ensure re-introductions.

MPI The fall armyworm

Large fall armyworm moth flights have also been seen in Northland. It is called the “fall” armyworm, because populations build up to potentially cause devastating damage to autumn crops.

Ben says: “A few of them passed away having been squashed on the driveway. When they get squashed a horrible green goo comes out which fascinates my five-year-old.”

A keen gardener, Ben used organic spray to try and get rid of them, but found that instead they kept multiplying, and he had to pick them out by hand.

“They seem to multiply at night. One morning I picked up a whole bucket full of them.”

“They’re really hard to get rid of because they cling to the plants. When you try to pick them off they curl up. They’ve been climbing the walls which are textured, so they seem to be able to keep their grip.”

Foundation for Arable Research general business and operations manager Ivan Lawrie says the older worms make a home for themselves in the centre of plants and insecticides don’t reach them. It’s at this stage that they do the most damage.

There’s a native wasp that has been found feeding on the pest, he says, so that’s encouraging. The hope is that the native wasp will help control the pest in future.

A lot of rain in many parts of the country may help drown the worm during its pupa stage when it lives in the ground. Mulching or grazing regrowth from maize and sweetcorn crops could potentially reduce numbers.

An insecticide called Sparta has been approved for use against the pest. Gardeners have also reported having success with Naturally Neem Sea-Hume Granules when applied to the soil four times a year.

Insecticides, however, should be avoided because of the harm to beneficial insects, such as parasitic wasps, that could help kill the pest and contain its spread.

Biosecurity NZ’s director of readiness and response John Walsh says populations are likely to die out during our winter as the pest is unable to survive extended periods of cold temperatures and chances are slim it will survive mean temperatures below 10C.

Local growers are asked to take good photos to send in when reporting finds of the pest.

The MPI pest and disease hotline for advice is 0800 80 99 66.