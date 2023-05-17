I'm re-wilding my backyard - no more lawn

When the sustainability advocate spotted a skink sunning itself on a rock in her garden, she decided to create a bigger, better habitat for the tiny lizards.

Ethique founder Brianne West is hoping for an infestation - a happy, healthy, thriving one of native insects and lizards in her garden.

The sustainability entrepreneur has spent the last year and a half rehabilitating a 10-acre block in Westmorland, outside Ōtautahi Christchurch, bringing it “back from the dead”. She has replaced swathes of lawn with planting, and landscaping specifically to encourage native wildlife, creating insect islands.

She has also created what she calls the “dino dome”, an area designed specifically with native lizards, skinks and geckos, in mind.

"I don't know what they’re officially called. I just call it the dino dome because it's a nice, protected area to encourage a bit of wildlife,” says West, who’s been sharing the process of re-wilding her backyard on Instagram.

If the clip West shared of her project recently is anything to go by, it’s a job well done. One of her reptilian residents appears to be a glossy brown skink, Oligosoma zelandicum, which is in decline in the wild.

Brianne West/Supplied Brianne West has created what she calls a ‘dino dome’ in her backyard – a habitat that encourages lizards and insects.

The former Ethique chief executive bought the property about two years ago, but her love for regenerative gardening started long before that. After a decade of learning more and more about sustainability and regeneration as part of her plastic-free, vegan beauty business Ethique, she realised she could start some of that regeneration in her then-suburban backyard.

"Sometimes the less we do, the better – mowing your lawn less frequently. If we get rid of lawns, even better. I appreciate people want them for a variety of reasons, but lawn is such a dead end monoculture – if you can leave it a little bit longer and perhaps encourage a few weeds into it, all the better for the planet."

Brianne West/Supplied It’s been six months of hard work, but West says it’s worth it. Right: A pile of logs for wildlife to live in.

Not long after West moved to the countryside, she turned her attention to the gardens and tackling the much loathed lawn. Never “much of a planner”, instead West “just started digging it up” and planting.

She included flowering herbs, like verbena, lavender and marigold; and native grasses, flaxes and shrubs. Fruit and native trees are also dotted around the section.

Brianne West/Supplied The back yard was mostly lawn – a monoculture that doesn’t encourage wildlife.

“I reckon some of the plant nurseries around Christchurch owe me shares,” she says. “I spent that much on plants, it's horrifying. There are definitely cheaper ways to do it if you’re patient. I just wanted to buy bigger plants.”

In the “dino dome”, there are piles of rotten logs for insects, and lots of flat topped stones for lizards to bask on, all surrounded by deep, dark, moist piles of bark mulch.

Brianne West/Supplied Before: Barren and bare. After: a haven for bees and other wild life.

"Mulch is a really lizard-friendly thing to do because they love the humidity."

The work took her about six months from concept to everything being planted. Now six months on, it’s really starting to fill in, and thrive. The impact on the wildlife has been huge. With more birds, rare skinks, bees and other insects than when she moved in, the countryside has come alive again.

Brianne West/Supplied The dino dome, before and after. The planting encourages insects, which encourages birds and lizards to come feed on them.

"It's actually easier to do than you imagine," says West. "Plant natives, plant berry and nectar producing trees, like manuka, throwing a pile rotting wood on the ground. It makes all the difference.

“I know people say, ' I don't want insects', but I promise you, we need them and when we lose them - and we are losing them - it's going to be a very scary world to live in."

Brianne West/Supplied The skink that started it all – now West’s garden is a wilderness for these little locals.

If you’re keen to turn your backyard into a wild life oasis, here are some tips from the lead ranger with the conservation team at Zelandia ecosanctuary in Wellington, Ellen Irwin:

Diversify

Your average lawn is a monoculture of exotic grass that doesn't provide a diversity of habitats for different species. Lawns can also require a lot of upkeep, pesticides and fertilisers.

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Lawns are all very well, but they don’t offer much in the way of habitat for wildlife.

"By mixing that up, and planting more variety of plant species, you'll increase the diversity of critters in your backyard.

“You might have plants that produce nectar or fruit, which supports birds and lizards, piles of wood for larvae, or plants that are really shrubby that might provide good cover from predators for different species."

Go native

Native plants require a lot less work and are more likely to suit native wildlife.

"There are some really great resources online to help you choose the right natives for your area. A lot of the local councils will have planting guides - I know Wellington does. DOC and Forest and Bird have some really great guides to planting for birds and lizards in your backyard,” says Irwin.

Rob Tucker/Stuff Native bush, with a bit of water, is the best habitat for native wildlife. Bring a little of that into your garden.

Plant feeders, don’t build them

It’s not always a good idea to feed native birds at stations – they need to be cleaned regularly, or they can spread “horrible diseases”, they may attract birds to an area where they can be easily predated, and competition between birds at the feeder can cause behavioural issues. It’s better to plant the native plants that native wildlife likes to feed from.

“[Zelandia] does a little supplementary feeding for species that are really vulnerable, but we generally recommend that, rather than artificial feeders, you do a lot of that planting that will bring birds naturally to your garden,” says Irwin.

"I had a large kowhai tree outside my window, and every morning there would be tūī and kaka out there, particularly when it was flowering. That's that's such a great way of bringing birds to your yard."

Abigail Dougherty Tūi love to feed on native flax flowers and kowhai.

Record it

If you see cool stuff in your garden, Irwin recommends posting it on inaturalist.nz, a citizen science project that helps conservationists, and scientists track the spread of various species.

“If you're not sure of a species, you can post a photo and people will be able to help you identify it.

“It's a really cool thing to do, particularly if you're changing from a lawn to something a bit more wildlife friendly, then you can potentially track the changes you see over time."