Veges you can grow as winter fast approaches

Many gardeners are reluctant to plant vegetables as winter fast approaches, preferring to give the soil a rest or to leave it under green manure crops to replace nitrogen. Often the reason, and understandably so, is that it’s too cold and wet to get outside and scratch around in the dirt.

But there are some plants like legumes (beans and peas) that can grow in the cold and even return nitrogen to the soil, if you’re committed to the effort.

NZ Gardener recommends a number of plants that can be grown, even in the deep south, so for those who don’t mind a little bit of toil and free exercise here are our suggestions.

Sow and Plant

Seeds to sow(in the south/cold inland areas): elephant garlic, garlic, lettuces, onions, peas, shallots, silverbeet and spinach.

Punnets/seedlings to plant (in the south): broccoli, cabbages, cauliflowers, garlic, lettuces, silverbeet, shallots and spinach.

Seeds to sow (in the north/frost free areas): broad beans, elephant garlic, garlic, lettuces, onions, peas, shallots, silverbeet and spinach.

Punnets/seedlings to plant (in the north): broccoli, cabbages, cauliflowers, garlic, lettuces, shallots, silverbeet, spinach and strawberries.

ADOBE STOCK/Stuff Let peas scramble up twiggy pruned branches.

And all is not lost in a hard frost. Some plants taste better with frostbite, including parsnips, swedes, savoy cabbages and brussels sprouts.

Prevent frost damage

Our good friends in Christchurch say they are already dealing with early frosts and asked for some advice on protecting seedlings and susceptible fruit trees.

The most effective weapon against frost is preventative action, so watch the weather forecast and be handy with the frost cloth.

123RF Cloches covered with frost cloth.

Row covers work well in frosts after a cold, clear night, trapping heat from the soil to keep the plants warm. But covers and frost cloths must be made of a lightweight fabric that allows sunshine to recharge the heat source for the next night. In emergencies, blankets and sheets can be used, but make sure you remove them during the day.

Avoid mulching around sensitive plants during frost risk to allow the bare soil to absorb the heat during the day and radiate it out at night, affording some frost protection. You should also ensure good plant nutrition, and allow plants such as vegetable seedlings to harden off in a shadehouse or under a cover outside before planting out in cold times of the year.

Winter is a good time to deal to a persistent creeping ‘weed’

I often get asked what is the best way to control kikuyu grass without the use of herbicides. Well, winter is a good time to get on top of this rhizomatous grass with matted roots, as it naturally dies back in colder weather.

CLAIRE MOSSONG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff The trench acts as a barrier to keep kikuyu out of the vegetable garden, with drought-tolerant vetiver grass planted on the outside for its many good qualities, including deep, dense roots and weed control.

This tropical grass species, also known as Cenchrus clandestinus, is native to the highland regions of East Africa, home to the Kikuyu people. Because of its rapid growth and aggressive nature, it is categorised as a noxious weed in some regions.

My former horticulture teacher Pam Wood, now the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT) Curriculum Area Manager for Primary, Food and Environment, says one of the best things about leaving Auckland was that she didn’t have to battle kikuyu encroaching on her vegetable garden. Kikuyu struggles to survive in Nelson because of the cold.

But if you don’t want to leave the warmer climes of the north, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Pourewa Garden curator Rob Small, may have a solution in the battle.

Piako Post/Warwick Rasmussen/Stuff Kikuyu grass can have a detrimental effect on milk production if left unmanaged, say Federated Farmers.

“We’re trying a number of things but the thing I think that will work best for us is using a suppression cloth that will let air and water through. So the non-woven weed mats are proving to be the best of those. Cardboard can work as well but when you think about doing an area the size of our garden it becomes an issue of finding enough cardboard.

“One of the thoughts is you need to get plant material acting straight away. So shaving off the kikuyu, putting organic matter down, putting your cloth over the top and planting straight into it, so you’ve got a root population there.

“And in that organic material you might spray some mycorrhizae, bacteria and fungi, so you get that population beginning to work. Then your future applications in the short or longer term are using those mixtures of bacteria, fungi and the like as a foliar feed and doing that regularly.

Supplied Examples of flax carpet backing, underlay, and insulation. As it is biodegradable, it can be used as a weed mat, in the worm farm and compost heap.

Auckland City Council parks and sports grounds turf specialist Fred Watts says there is little point fighting kikuyu if you live in the upper North Island.

Even if you dig it out with a turf cutter and spray with herbicide, it’s still going to creep back. “So I recommend promoting it, if it’s already there.”

Kikuyu, he adds controversially, can make an ideal home lawn. It outcompetes other weeds such as Onehunga prickle, doesn’t need watering, will cover bare patches quickly, is tough and resilient, and isn’t as susceptible to disease. And contrary to popular belief, it can be mowed quite low to give off a luxurious sheen. In short, it’s a good option for a low maintenance, acceptable looking lawn for warmer climates.

Although, he says, it will creep into your vegetable garden, so you need to stay on top of your edging with a line trimmer.

Gardening by the moon

May 18-21: Set up cloches to warm soil for seed sowing ahead. May 22-31: Sow and transplant Asian greens, brassicas and other leafy vegetables.

Gardening by the maramataka

For those in the southern regions, the clearing of the māra can commence. Seasonally, we are definitely at the tail end of the harvest season: Naumai ki te ngahuru pōtiki. All long-term annual crops need to be off field by now and any processes applied to their storage complete. Similarly, the seeds collected need to be properly dried and put into storage for the cooler months. As we head to Matariki, we need to ensure the remaining tasks in the māra are complete and then we can look to rest during the short days. We are heading towards hōtoke or the coldest period. Be mindful that more northern regions have a milder climate so their rest period is shorter but based on day length rather than temperature. The full moon falls on the night of the 5th of the month and new moon on the night of the 19th. This period following the full moon is one of rest from the heavy tasks aligned to the garden. Time to celebrate the harvests instead. Dr Nick Roskruge