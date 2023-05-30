Winter is rose planting time, so here's 15 roses worth planting now

1. ‘Effervescence”

Stuff Rosa 'Effervescence' has rich creamy blooms and dark glossy foliage.

From Te Puna rose breeder Rob Somerfield, new release climber ‘Effervescence’ has rich creamy blooms and dark glossy foliage. The best thing, Rob says, is there are very few thorns, “great for a climber, as it won’t scratch you and catch you as you go past with the lawn mower.” Available from resellers of Glenavon Roses.

These roses are old favourites that have stood the test of time, and gardeners all over New Zealand love them for many good reasons.

2. ‘Mutabilis’

Designer Kate Sylvester, whose mother Toni Sylvester was a founder of Heritage Roses NZ, picked the China ‘Mutabilis’ as one of her favourites. “It was my mother’s favourite because it flowers forever and the blooms are such an amazing spectrum of colours. My partner Wayne Conway’s mother Pam admired it so Mum gave her a cutting and it quickly became Pam’s favourite too. Then Pam gave me a cutting which now riots all over our back fence. I love this beautiful connection to my two favourite women.”

3. ‘Buff Beauty’

Stuff Gordon Collier is now growing this unnamed rose, which has ‘Buff Beauty’ as one of its parents.

Taihape plantsman Gordon Collier, whose wonderful memoir of the different gardens he has created across New Zealand, Gordon Collier’s 3 Gardens, is out now, says he loves many roses. In fact, his first love was a rose, when aged 4-and-a-bit, he fell for the pink ‘Shot Silk’.

He has a particular fondness for the yellow-toned-to-pale-apricot Hybrid musk ‘Buff Beauty’. “Being a bit red-green colour blind I am partial to yellow.”

Gordon is now growing a seedling that Bev McConnell found in her six-star garden in east Auckland, Ayrlies. “She thinks its mother, or father, was ‘Buff Beauty’,” Gordon says. “Despite its unknown origin, this unnamed rose is my current favourite and a star turn in my new garden at Taihape. Grown from a hardwood cutting, in spring it starts off as a small bush soon displaying dainty miniature blooms the same colour as its presumed parent. Lightly pruned in summer it flowers again in autumn on metre-long pendant branches. It can’t decide whether it is a shrub or a climber! Either way, it is definitely a special rose with a future.”

4. ‘Dame Judi Dench’

Stuff ‘Dame Judi Dench’ is new to New Zealand.

This rich apricot-orange English Musk Hybrid from David Austin Roses is named, of course, for the beloved star of the stage and screen, who launched it herself at the Chelsea Garden Show in 2017.

The flowers start out as red-tipped buds but open to ruffled rosettes with a button eye. This rose is resistant to rain damage and the petals drop neatly. David Austin Junior has described the scent as “a lovely, medium-strong fragrance, which combines the scent of classic tea with a fresh note of cucumber and just a hint of kiwi.”

At the time of its release, Austin Junior also told the British press that the rose was intended to be “beautiful, vibrant and slightly uncontrolled” like Dame Judi herself. Available from Matthews Nurseries and resellers of Matthews roses.

5. ‘Hokey Pokey’

Stuff Also new this year is the honeycomb-coloured Bush Floribunda rose 'Hokey Pokey'.

New this year from second-generation rose breeder Bob Matthews of Matthews Nurseries in Whanganui is the honeycomb-coloured Bush Floribunda ‘Hokey Pokey’. Clusters of fragrant, multipetal blooms are produced on a bushy plant with dark glossy foliage. It’s part of Matthews’ My Rose Collection, a selection of roses which all descend from another of his great roses, ‘My Mum’. Available from Matthews Nurseries and resellers of Matthews roses.

6. ‘Infinity’

Stuff 'Infinity', a new release for 2023, is available from Matthews Nurseries and resellers of Matthews roses.

This Modern Climber produces pure white, softly fragrant blooms and mid-green foliage on a healthy, vigorous plant.

7. ‘Snow Bunny’

Stuff A new release to New Zealand and bred by Kordes of Germany, one of the most well known and successful rose breeders in the world, the Bush Floribunda 'Snow Bunny' smothers itself in clusters of small snow-white blooms.

This compact plant, growing to 90cm, is a great choice for small gardens or pots, or grown as a small standard. Available from Matthews Nurseries and resellers of Matthews roses.

8. ‘Pure & Simple’

Stuff 'Pure & Simple' is a Bush Floribunda bred by the UK rose breeder Gareth Fryer.

Although it was bred by the UK rose breeder Gareth Fryer, ‘Pure & Simple’ is getting its world, exclusive release by Matthews Nurseries this year.

The Bush Floribunda freely produces softly cupped, blush pink-white blooms with hints of warm apricot on a robust growing, easy-care bushy plant with glossy foliage. Available from Matthews Nurseries and resellers of Matthews roses.

9. ‘Grandma’s Rose’

Stuff New and New Zealand-bred by Rob Somerfield, the Floribunda 'Grandma's Rose' is available from resellers of Glenavon Roses.

New and New Zealand-bred by Rob Somerfield, the Floribunda ‘Grandma’s Rose’ was named by his children for his mother, Valerie Somerfield. “They saw the colour and said that’s Grandma’s colour,” Somerfield says. The red-purple flowers are highly fragrant.

10. ‘James L Austin’

Stuff English rose 'James L Austin'.

New to New Zealand, English rose ‘James L Austin’ produces clusters of cerise pink blooms on a healthy, bushy, medium height (1.1m) plant. Available from Matthews Nurseries and resellers of Matthews roses.

11. ‘Summer Sun’

Stuff ‘Summer Sun’ is a new release available from Matthews Nurseries and resellers of Matthews roses.

Another Kordes rose, and new to New Zealand, this Floribunda has hot coral orange blooms with a pale yellow reverse set against glossy foliage.

12. ‘Sunny South’

Robert Wyatt / Alamy Stock Photo/Stuff Hybrid Tea 'Sunny South', which was released in 1918 and is perfect in a vase. It has bright pink petals fading to pale at the base.

Invercargill horticulturist Leigh McAulay is part of the team responsible for maintaining the Jessie Calder Garden in Queens Park, an outstanding collection of old roses and one of the biggest in a public place in New Zealand. It is named for Jessie Watson Calder of Winton, who loved old-fashioned roses and whose generous bequest made the garden possible.

McAulay says the Hybrid Tea ‘Sunny South’, which was released in 1918 and is perfect in a vase. “It has bright pink petals fading to pale at the base. The one in our gardens stands tall at 180cm, and heading into May it is still producing buds and flowers!”

13. ‘Attention Seeker’

Stuff ‘Attention Seeker’ is available from resellers of Glenavon Roses.

Another new and New Zealand-bred rose from Te Puna’s Rob Somerfield, this Floribunda was named for the stunning clusters of intensely coloured fragrant blooms that catch the eye, he says. “It’s a rose that everybody seems to be attracted to,” Somerfield adds. “I have trouble explaining the colour, the best I can do is golden apricot. But my wife Linda calls it orange.” The vigorous medium-growing bush is healthy with medium green glossy foliage.

14. ‘Renegade’

Stuff ‘Renegade’ was bred in France by Pierre Orard.

New to New Zealand, this Bush Hybrid Tea produces almost star-shaped glowing hot orange tipped blooms with yellow centres and a light fragrance.

Available from Matthews Nurseries and resellers of Matthews roses.

15. ‘Sparkle & Shine’

Stuff ‘Sparkle & Shine’ was bred in the US.

New to New Zealand and bred by the great American nursery, Weeks Roses, this Floribunda forms true yellow blooms in clusters above glossy foliage. Weeks Roses suggest it can be used as an easy-care flowering hedge.

Available from Matthews Nurseries and resellers of Matthews roses.