Sharpen those tools when it's too wet to garden

Cleaning and organising garden tools is a practice, not a project. Those are the practised words of my father, a tradesman. There are plenty more you would have heard, I’m sure, if you had worked alongside some of the same boorish tradesmen I’ve been attached to.

Unfortunately, I’m from “the throwaway generation”, as my father calls us. We just go out and buy a new tool when the old one doesn’t work like it did on the first day of purchase. But it’s near winter, and it’s been raining a lot, so there’s little work that can be done in the garden without making a mess. So it’s a good time to do some tool maintenance.

And who better to ask than my jolly old tool tutor and landscaper, Neil Clarkson, who’s been tending to tools for well over 50 years. When under the tutelage of Neil, I was always made to clean and store my tools at the close of business.

“Tools are a big investment and keeping them in good condition is important to prolong their usefulness and their life,” says Neil, retired, of Riverside. “I’m building a shed at the moment, and you know how wet it’s been, and I was digging holes, but I cleaned the tools when finished. I still do that and it’s important.”

First you need to scrape off the soil and wash the metal parts thoroughly. Then dry and rub on a thin layer of waste oil with a rag to prevent rust. Of course, they never go back to the rack wet as this encourages rust.

With the wooden parts of tools you want to rub on boiled linseed oil. That will help preserve the handles, and stop splitting and cracking. And if they’ve got splinters you might want to give the handle a light rub down with sandpaper.

“Some of those handles come with varnish,” says Neil. “So obviously if they’re varnished they’re not going to soak up the boiled linseed oil. But handles that aren’t varnished, boiled linseed oil is great. You don’t want to use raw linseed oil because it gets sticky on hot days.”

Robert Charles/Fairfax NZ/Stuff When it’s too wet to garden, clean and sharpen tools.

Sharpening blades of course is important.

“Sharpening blades whether it’s a spade or an axe or a push hoe or whatever, a sharp tool does the job better than a blunt one, and it’s less likely to cause damage to the user or the environment.

“You can use your flat bastard file or a mill file I guess. Or you can use an angle grinder or a bench grinder. If you’ve got a lot of tools you’ll probably want a bench grinder if they’ve got really blunt. But if you maintain regularly with a file, that’s going to keep an edge on them. That’s for your spades and push hoes and things like that.

“In the mid 70s when I was working for the Auckland Regional Authority, and we were a mobile landscape crew travelling around the parks, we maintained all our gardening blades using files, and often we’d do them on the job. We didn’t have a vice or anything like that, and often we’d use a wheelbarrow to hold it or get another person to hold the handles while you sharpened the blades.” But it’s best to use a vice.

Use straight, even strokes as you work your way across the entire blade. As you do this, small burrs will appear on the other side of the blade. To remove them, simply place the file flat along the back side of the blade and draw gently across.

Neil says you probably don’t want to dismantle secateurs or loppers before sharpening.

“I tend to do them without dismantling them because I end up with too many bits left over. Inevitably a spring or a washer goes missing. You can do a pretty good job without dismantling them, you just need to hold them securely and of course you’re working away from the sharp or business end of the blade.

SWAVO/123RF/Stuff Secateurs.

“If you’re pruning with your secateurs and pruners, methylated spirits are really important so you’re not transferring viruses and diseases from one plant to another. You might have been pruning out some infected wood on one plant and you could pass it on if you don’t practise good hygiene. And methylated spirits are good, and of course you might remember the dental nurses used to use that back in the day at the school dental clinic to sterilise the instruments.

“If the blade is really worn down or has big gaps in it that you can’t file back enough to repurpose, you’d want to replace it. Handles these days for things like your shovels and spades and axes, generally it’s cheaper to buy a new tool than a new handle. Often the handles are moulded anyway.”

Lawn mower blades are better left to the experts, says Neil.

PIXABAY/Stuff It may pay to get a professional to sharpen blades.

“If it’s only a minor tickle up with a file, then it might be alright, but you want to make sure that you remove the blade from the mower which can be a bit complicated for the average home gardener. And if you’re working on the blade, you first want to make sure you disconnect the spark plug lead so you don’t end up with an accidental firing because it can happen.

“Often people will try to sharpen the blades like a kitchen knife, but that will lead to problems when you hit a twig or stone because the blade will start getting nicks and gaps. The sharpened blade wants to be a little bit more flat and dull at the business end. It’s like an axe blade, you don’t want it razor sharp.”

Another rainy day gardening job - make a pruning plan

Now that your tools are sharpened, start making a plan for winter pruning (more on this next week). I get out my trusty 2023 Garden Diary and make use of the garden tasks section and notes pages to list what trees are going to be done. Or you can just use a notebook. I find it helps to write it out, I don’t feel so overwhelmed and know what trees I’m going to prune on what day. It pays to check the long range weather forecast as well.

ROBERT GUYTON/Stuff Prune apples and other pip fruit when the leaves have fallen and the trees are dormant during winter.

Winter pruning is carried out when your fruit trees are dormant (a good sign is that all the leaves have fallen off). Winter prunes are designed to take out diseased, damaged, dead or crossing branches. Also, get rid of any branches appearing at the base of the tree, as these don’t produce fruit.

On the smaller, dwarf, or recently planted fruit trees, I also remove branches that get in the way of my lawn mower.

There are fewer pests around to target the freshly cut wood in winter, but I usually paste the ends with pruning sealant to provide extra protection.

Start growing winter greens inside

You can continue to sow silverbeet, spinach, cabbages, cauliflowers, spring onions, bok choy and leeks through winter, planting successively every few weeks. But a good idea is to start them in seed trays indoors.

ADOBE STOCK/Stuff For home gardeners keen to propagate seeds, alternatives to plastic pots include newspaper pots, toilet paper rolls and egg carton trays.

My mother taught me the trick of placing the seed tray on top of the hot water cylinder in the dark until they sprout, and then putting them on a sunny windowsill in the wash house once they’ve emerged.

When the seedlings produce their first set of real leaves, transfer them to small punnet pots (it’s a good idea to keep these when buying seedlings). With brassicas, bury up to the first set of leaves when repotting.

These are then hardened off on our sheltered patio, which gets all day sun and is covered from heavy rain, for a week to two weeks. Recently, I’ve been planting into 50L clear containers that can be bought for $8 at Bunnings (cheaper when on sale). Containers allow me to move the plants back to the sheltered patio when heavy rain or harsh frosts are predicted.

Or, if planting into the ground, it’s a good practice to set up cloches and frost cloth that can be peeled back to let the ground and plants soak up much-needed sun and warmth during the day.

Gardening by the moon

May 22-31 Sow and transplant Asian greens, brassicas and other leafy vegetables.

Gardening by the maramataka

For those in the southern regions, the clearing of the māra can commence. Seasonally, we are definitely at the tail end of the harvest season: Naumai ki te ngahuru pōtiki. All long-term annual crops need to be off field by now and any processes applied to their storage complete. Similarly, the seeds collected need to be properly dried and put into storage for the cooler months. As we head to Matariki, we need to ensure the remaining tasks in the māra are complete and then we can look to rest during the short days. We are heading towards hōtoke or the coldest period. Be mindful that more northern regions have a milder climate so their rest period is shorter but based on day length rather than temperature. The full moon falls on the night of the 5th of the month and new moon on the night of the 19th. This period following the full moon is one of rest from the heavy tasks aligned to the garden. Time to celebrate the harvests instead. Dr Nick Roskruge