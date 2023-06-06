Pruning is always on the winter garden to-do list. Here's what to cut back

Winter is the perfect time to prune various fruit trees. Done right, it would ensure trees are productive in summer, such as in this productive back garden of the inner Dunedin city section belonging to Rory Harding and Bell Murphy, with 'Moorpark' apricot, 'Williams' Bon Chretien' pear (also known as 'Bartlett' in the US) and 'Spartan apple.

People tie themselves in knots about the timing of pruning but don’t get stressed, just remember the basic rule: when it is cold you are pruning for shape and when it’s warmer you are pruning to control size and reduce vigour.

In your home orchard, you want to prune apple, pears, cherries, feijoas, figs, nuts and olives in winter and do any shaping that citrus requires, although they don’t need a lot of pruning really, just enough to keep them at a harvestable size and open up the centre.

It’s also possible to prune blackberries, boysenberries, blueberries, red- and blackcurrants, autumn- and summer-fruiting raspberries, grapes, gooseberries and loganberries in winter. You prune them all differently and to a different degree; do your research before you prune anything to make sure you don’t cut off all of next year’s fruit-bearing stems or canes.

Winter is the right time to undertake a renovation of old overgrown trees, especially deciduous trees as with the leaves off you can better see the branches and assess the form.

Kate Marshall offers some tips and tricks on how to prune apple, pear and cherry trees.

Remove about 20% of the growth of an old tree at one time, no more.

I have tried to rush the renovation of an old plum tree and just hacked it brutally back and the tree responded with a huge burst of growth and is now more thicket-like than ever.

Supplied Use pruning shears to prune fruit trees – the right tool makes every garden job easier.

Whatever you are pruning, first remove the three Ds – any growth that is dead, diseased or damaged – then any branches that cross, grow inward or otherwise interfere with your intended form. Then shorten any branches that are longer than you want.

If you have or will purchase bare root fruit trees this winter, then plant them as soon as you can after you get them home and prune them at the same time, shaping them into a central leader/modified central leader (for pipfruit) or a vase shape (for stonefruit).

Bare-rooted trees can take quite a hard prune when you plant them, you can cut them back by about a third. It seems a bit mean, I know – you feel like you should let them get established before you start chopping branches off. But it means that from day one that tree is putting its energy into developing a strong root system and branches which you plan to keep.

ADOBE STOCK/Stuff Use materials from your pruning. Here, peas scramble up twiggy pruned branches.

Prune on a dry day, and wait until the forecast looks like it will stay dry for another few days. Wet conditions increase the risk of post-pruning bacterial or fungal problems. Think of the pruning cuts as wounds to the tree; and like wounds, they can get infected.

Jo McCarroll has been the editor of NZ Gardener since 2010. She lives in a central Auckland suburb on a section crammed with vege beds, fruit trees and flowers.