Q&A: Why did all the flowers fall off my passionfruit vine?

My passionfruit flowers appeared late this year and now have all fallen off the vine. I planted the vine about 18 months ago. Paul McDermitt, North Shore

Thanks, Paul, this is the second time in the past month we’ve been asked why passionfruit crops were dismal in Auckland, and probably explains the lack of them on supermarket shelves this year. I’ve researched your question and also asked Waimea Nurseries Kate Marshall for her thoughts.

Kate says passionfruit normally flowers in spring and summer, with the fruit ripening in late summer/autumn.

“So if the plants have been flowering recently, it was probably due to abnormal weather conditions. Sometimes fruit trees/plants can get a bit out of sync if the weather is unusually cold, then warm, it tricks the plant into thinking that winter and spring have happened!”

This also reflects the number of letters we’ve been getting at Get Growing from other readers who have asked why their tomato plants have grown again and sprouted flowers, and why some apple trees produced flowers in late autumn when the leaves had started falling off.

Auckland’s weather in particular has been unusually warm and wet during autumn. Heavy rain during summer would have also harmed pollination.

Vines like to be planted in full sun and prefer light to heavy sandy loam soil with a pH of 6.5-7.5. They need excellent drainage, so I’m guessing all that rain Auckland experienced didn’t do your vine any favours, especially if it was in heavy, clay-like soil.

GET GROWING/Stuff Passionfruit flower.

Other reasons why flowers will fall off vines could be put down to the strong winds we’ve been experiencing, and also the sudden drop in temperature as we head into winter.

Passionfruit vines are best planted in mid-spring to mid-summer, and being a subtropical fruit, can’t handle frost.

Passionfruit should be planted against a trellis or wired wall to allow the tendrils to cling on to something and help the vine climb. And it should be sheltered from the wind. Once again, Auckland’s strong autumn winds wouldn’t have pleased your flowers.

And contrary to belief, they don’t like too much fertiliser. Over fertilising will result in nice flowers but no eventual fruit. You probably only need to fertilise twice a year.

You may have to think about repositioning your plant if it is in the wrong type of soil and subject to strong winds. Or, perhaps try getting another vine and planting in a different position. But it means you’re going to have to wait at least another 18 months to two years before you get any fruit.