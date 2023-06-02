Your gardening question answered: What's eating my lemons?

QUESTION: My lemon tree is loaded this year but as they are ripening something is chewing around the bottom of the fruit. The exposed fruit then rots, and the lemon falls off the tree. I've had suggestions it's birds or snails, so has someone else had this problem, did they find out what's causing it, and what remedy did they use to deter the culprit/s? I'm in Napier and my tree is well established in a sheltered spot. Ange Marsh, Napier

Hi Ange, we have three theories about your lemons, tending towards one in particular.

My boss and NZ Gardener deputy editor Mei Leng Wong says, in isolation, the first photo looks like something is eating your lemons. She had similar problems in her garden when she lived near Helensville, and discovered cunning possums were nibbling at the bottom of the lemons. She would put gorse around the tree trunk to stop them climbing, but the little beggars learnt how to swat the gorse out of the way.

But she says the second photo suggests something else is going on - blossom end rot (something that is currently inflicting my limes because of the excess rain and leaching of key nutrients from the soil).

Former Get Growing editor Barbara Smith answered a similar question some time ago when asked what was eating another reader’s lemons.

She says snails can climb surprisingly high up trees to get at fruit, but there is always a tell-tale trail of glistening slime. Possums, mice and rats also love a good chew of fruit on the branch especially the skin of citrus. Lemons are often targeted by these nocturnal pests who leave the fruit completely skinned, even while still dangling from the tree. If it wasn't so tragic it would be comical. They do the same thing in autumn with feijoas.

She says stop pests climbing the trunk of the tree by wrapping the trunk with smooth metal tree guards. Remember to check a couple of times a year that the guards aren't strangling the tree. Also look for other access routes like nearby roofs or other trees.

Possums, rats and mice live where there's somewhere warm to sleep with good things to eat so gardens with sheds, vege patches and fruit trees are particularly attractive, especially during winter. If using a tree guard isn't an option, you may need to set out traps.

Check with your local council as some have possum traps for hire. Set rat traps inside plastic or wooden rat tunnels so children or pets won't set them off. Predator Free New Zealand's goal is to drastically reduce New Zealand's predator populations, including rats, stoats, possums, weasels and ferrets. Visit to find resources, community pest control projects and how to get started in your own backyard.

But looking at your second photo, we think you are suffering from blossom end rot.

Ange’s other photo suggests her fruit has blossom end rot.

It's due to a lack of calcium – either because it's lacking in the soil or there has been drought or irregular watering, so the tree couldn't take up enough nutrients to support the growth of the fruit. It is a sign of malnutrition rather than disease and is easily treated – although there's nothing to be done for fruit already afflicted.

Alternatively, with overwatering, nutrients can be leached from the soil and I would suggest that with all the rain in Hawke’s Bay this year, this is what happened.

Solution: The addition of lime (a handful or two per tree) around the drip line would be an effective stand-alone remedy, but you might as well cover all bases by applying citrus food too. Citrus prefer a soil pH of 6-7 as acidic conditions reduce their ability to take up calcium. Adding lime increases the pH.

GET GROWING/Stuff Lemons with blossom-end rot.

Citrus are among the greediest plants and are always starving for one thing or another so also fertilise with a specialist citrus food to supply magnesium and trace elements as well as potassium.

Mulch citrus trees to retain moisture. In drought-prone areas consider drip irrigation for regular watering. Avoid root damage too. Citrus have fine feeder roots near the soil surface easily damaged by cultivation or weeding, which will interfere with water uptake.