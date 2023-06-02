Doing the least amount of work for the most return in the garden

This week’s main advice comes from former horticulture tutor and South Island artist Juliana Child, who lives near Darfield, Canterbury, such a beautiful part of the country.

JULIANA: My gardening is a little hampered by foot surgery at present, so I’m writing this from my cosy spot by a roaring high country fire, whilst looking out at our kitchen potager garden. We’ve only been living here in Windwhistle for a year and there’s a great deal to learn about our high country terrace above the Rakaia. Our beautiful gardens were wisely planted by the last owners of our home to be easy care and to withstand the climate well.

My gardening philosophy centres on doing the least amount of work for the most return, for our table, and for the environment. I don’t pull plants out until I can replace them with others, and I love seeing soil protected by a cover crop or a green mulch.

Any composting is done as a blanket, and weeding and trimming is chop and drop in situ, food forest-style.

We seem to be able to grow a good amount of food, mostly apples, brassicas, salad leaves, herbs, rhubarb, alliums and potatoes. I planted some peaches, plums and apricot seedlings I had propagated from my own seeds from our Bay of Plenty food forest and brought with us as little living treasures. Who knows if they will thrive in this climate, but so far they are doing very well. There’s even an avocado that has self seeded out of the kitchen scraps, but I would not expect it to survive our snowy winter. I may throw frost cloth over it and give it a chance.

Inside, I’m starting off some feijoa seeds on a kitchen towel inside a moist zip lock bag on my window sill. Now that is a great mini greenhouse, the zip lock bag. When you eat a magnificently delicious, huge feijoa, how can you resist trying to strike the seeds, even in the South Island. Who knows what will happen next, but when I last did this all the feijoa seeds grew into hardy seedlings which were then planted on and steadily grew up to fruit. I learnt this was possible, from the founder of the Lothlorien Vineyard in Puhoi who propagated all his own trees. If I can’t grow the feijoas here successfully I will give away the seedlings to friends in warmer places. Try it with your kids, you’ll be surprised.

Other than that, the north-facing kitchen windowsill has been populated with pots of parsley, garlic, onion and lettuces transplanted out of the garden, so our winter meals can still be garnished as they are served.

We inherited two, three layer worm farms from the previous owners. Having taught organic horticulture myself I have strong views about worm farm design and tend to grumble about them. So, these worm farms were slightly repurposed. This spring I’ll introduce worms into the middle layer, but last spring I was still observing our new garden and experimenting with what could be done here.

Juliana Child

The moment we arrived in autumn last year, I covered the top two layers of each worm farm container with cardboard and then damp compost. These then sat under the cover of the porch over winter with their lids on. In spring, I planted some potatoes that had gone to seed in the vegetable bin. By Christmas time I had a harvest of magnificent new potatoes. After that harvest, I planted salad goods into this topsoil layer, and we are still harvesting from both, even now.

Last week we harvested the last of our small but crisp, sweet apples before the snow arrives. Daily we are still picking some fairly impressive salad goods from the potager. The salad goods sprouted from seeds gaily spread along our north facing potager under the espaliered apples trees. These greens are a combination of alliums, beets, chenopodium, edible flowers, herbs and brassicas. I’m pretty chuffed to be harvesting in late May.

The pests we host seem to be the cabbage white butterfly and the aphid, merrily chomping through my brussel sprout and kale leaves, and a black mildew on the box hedging. The insects will be dealt to by the snow looming fast on their horizon. The box hedging will be left to providence, if it gets wiped out we’ll replace it with native tussocks. We’ll go with it, not against it, nature that is.

Windwhistle under the Southern Alps. Photo: Juliana Child.

If I wasn’t in a cast, over the next two weeks I’d be pruning back the deciduous exotic shelter belt on our northern boundary. I’m also waiting for the very last autumn leaves to fall before picking them up to blanket mulch in our gardens. I’d also be taking out both the two large flowering cherry trees and replacing them with mountain cabbage trees. You may be horrified by my wish to take them out, but local ornamental cherry trees have begun to infest the Rakaia Gorge with seedlings. These and other exotic pests damage delicate alpine ecosystems and have a negative impact on the native bird life that The Fantail Trust is working very hard to encourage back into our area. So, lovely as they are, the cherries must go.

I’m impressed by the regenerative planting being done here by neighbouring station owners, and the pest irradiation being carried out by local Windwhistle residents, farmers and the Fantail Trust. This first year has been one of observation, regeneration, regrouping and new beginnings.

Pruning for pleasure and purpose

Kate Marshall offers some tips and tricks on how to prune apple, pear and cherry trees.

I (William) always love a good prune, though a lot of home gardeners seem to find it overwhelming. But if you look at it as a fun exercise and a tidying exercise that will reap future rewards, it becomes a simple pleasure. And if you make a mistake, most fruit trees are forgiving and rebound back.

I follow some basic rules for pruning winter dormant fruit trees, such as apples and pears. And I always wait until the last leaf has dropped.

You’re looking first and foremost to remove damaged, diseased and dead branches. Crossing branches need to be taken out as well as the rubbing encourages pests and disease.

Make sure you’re cutting the right branch as once it’s cut, it can’t be glued back. So have a good look to make sure. This is meant to be a pleasurable experience so take your time.

123RF Pruning fruit trees.

You’re also looking to shape, develop and form your tree, to allow light and air to circulate to reduce the chance of disease and allow fruit to ripen. Do a bit of homework first on your tree before you start, especially which part of the wood the new season’s fruit will come on.

A good pruning cut is one close to the main trunk, lateral branch or bud, but not too close. You want to get in close to the branch bark ridge at the top, and the branch collar at the bottom but not damage either. The collar is important as this area contains hormones that assist with wound healing.

And make sure you have sharp, clean secateurs and loppers. This will make the job so much easier and will cause less damage. I wouldn’t use a chainsaw unless you have done an approved course and have the appropriate experience, and always have a spotter or someone watching. Safety first.

Time to clean out those pots and containers

My other main task at the moment is to empty dead and spent container plants and give them a good clean ready for spring planting. And I mean a good clean, as my former boss and tutors used to say. This means using the hose and a scrubbing brush and making sure you get rid of any residuals that could encourage disease in your new growth. And then give them a good dry with an old towel and store in a dry place ready for spring.

Gardening by the moon

June 1-2: The fertile period continues. Sow and transplant leafy veges. June 3-6: Tidy up and do odd jobs. Clean, sharpen and repair your tools. June 7-8: Plant garlic below the soil surface and shallots sitting on the top, pressed in for stability. Full moon June 4.

Gardening by the maramataka

The term Pipiri is also used as a precursor for the cold season and represents the stars we will see following the current new moon or whiro on the 18th, and an indication of the true new lunar year for the maramataka. The longest night (or shortest day to some – remember we are celebrating the moon phases) or Hikumutu falls ahead of both Matariki and Puanga, and this indicates a period of rest which can be extended until the end of the Matariki cycle. The sowing of winter crops is continuous and the upcoming Matariki period is the best time to actually plant the seedlings for late winter consumption – therefore the sowing date will be around six weeks earlier than this. Certain crops embrace the longest night; it encourages flowering such as in many varieties of strawberries and most cane fruits. Other crops follow the solstice – for example, onions, shallots or peas – so plant accordingly. Dr Nick Roskruge