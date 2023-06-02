The hunt is on for New Zealand's best collection of houseplants!

Have you got New Zealand’s best collection of houseplants? We’re searching for indoor plant obsessives who are passionate about their potted treasures. And there’s some great prizes to be won.

The 2023 Houseplant Hero winner will receive:

$500 worth of Yates products

$500 of houseplants from Gellerts

$300 of Kings Plant Barn vouchers

Runners-up will receive:

How to enter:

Tell us in writing (no more than 500 words) why you should be our 2022 Houseplant Hero – what potted plants you have, the time you put into caring for them, and what you love about them – and send us up to five photos of your indoor plant displays.

Enter here: mailbox@nzgardener.co.nz

Make sure you identify the subject line as ‘Houseplant Hero’.

Entries close June 25, 2023.