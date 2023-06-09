10 ways to attract native birds to your garden

Almost half of New Zealand’s bird species are extinct, and 80 per of those remaining are threatened. Can we reverse the decline? (Video first published in October 2021)

We’re seeing a lot more native birds in our garden at the moment, including pīwakawaka (fantail), tūī, kōtare (kingfisher) and pihipihi (silvereyes), but they don’t seem to stay for very long. So it was with delight that I read this week the Department of Conservation’s 10 tips for attracting native birds to the garden and hopefully encourage them to stay.

In brief the tips were:

Plant nectar producing flowers (we have fruit trees, harakeke (flax), kōwhai, pōhutukawa and Australian frangipani, but nothing in flower at the moment. Note to self: look for some winter flowering manuka, pūriri and kohekohe). Encourage insects (we have stopped all pesticide spraying in our garden, and the silvereyes are having a ball). Don’t put bread out for birds (major fail: my father feeds the sparrows, blackbirds and thrush every day at 4pm with stale bread. DOC says these introduced birds will crowd out the natives). Put out sugar-water as supplemental food (a work-on at the moment). Plant trees away from windows as reflections can confuse birds, and many native birds are killed flying into windows (we get a thumbs up here). Keep the birds safe from rats and rodents (a work in progress). Plant flowers that provide food in winter (see note 1). Make sure they have something to drink (100% on task). Reduce risk from cats (our huntaway dog loves nothing better than to chase cats from our property, but tolerates birds). Encourage your neighbours to plant native-friendly plants too (work in progress).

It’s also a timely note to mention that the nationwide Garden Bird Survey begins on June 24. Their blurb goes something like this: Strong bird populations can indicate that the environment is healthy. We know a lot about endangered native birds in the bush, but we don’t always know what’s happening in the populations of all the surrounding birds, particularly in urban and garden environments.That’s why we need you to help us count them. What we learn from information about the birds in your garden collected by you and your fellow citizen scientists helps our researchers understand how birds are coping with environmental challenges. It also helps us build a long-term dataset to understand the impact of climate change on ecosystems and biodiversity. For more information go to garden bird survey.

READ MORE:

* Doing the least amount of work for the most return in the garden

* Veges you can grow as winter fast approaches

* Sage: growing tips and variety guide



What we’re planting now

We made good use of the long weekend cleaning out containers and replanting and sowing new crops, as the first of our autumn and winter crops were looking tired and spent. The broccoli was a complete write-off, stringy and stingy in the head department, probably due to all the rain that didn’t completely drain from the containers.

The first of the cauliflowers, cabbages, rocket, coriander, and bok choy have gone, but we’re sticking with the silverbeet and spinach which seems to be doing well in its current location in the 50L containers on the old vegetable patch site.

Nicola Galloway Cauliflower.

We’ve also direct sown peas and beans along one wooden fence which has existing chicken wire attached and gets at least 6 hours sun a day (when it’s not raining). Those in colder climates may want to sow in punnets and transplant the seedlings once they’re strong enough to handle the cold.

I don’t like eating broadbeans, but my father does (boiled to mush) and they’re a useful cover crop sending nitrogen into the soil and producing beautiful flowers that add colour to an otherwise dreary season. Sow seeds from autumn right up to the end of winter - ready to harvest in 10 to 12 weeks.

Onions can be started now as temperatures drop, though you'll only be harvesting in summer, as they take six to eight months to grow. Now is a good time to also plant garlic and shallots, but we’re just sticking with the onions this year.

GET GROWING/Stuff Shallots.

We’re also replacing the bok choy, coriander, cauliflowers and cabbages, but decided to speed things up by getting seedlings from the garden centre and letting them harden to the outdoor cold in their punnets before planting into the containers. We also replaced some of the 50L plastic containers that had cracked. You can get cheap ones for $8 from Bunnings.

We’re also branching out with our Asian greens and are going to try transplanting into containers some pak choy, tat soi, wong bok and choy sum, high-value edibles that keep on giving. These nutritious pick-and-come-again veges can be harvested after just six to eight weeks. In the North Island, sow in punnets from June to September; sow direct the rest of the year. In southern areas, best to sow the punnets indoors until at least July

Continue pruning and tidying

I feel we’ve finally got on top of things again following the wet, windy weather, but there’s still a bit of tidying to do and pruning of fruit trees to finish off. The pruned branches need to be cut to size and neatly stacked so that we can use them as kindling next winter. We’ve got last year’s supply to get through this winter, and lots of space in the old, falling-down shed used for firewood storage.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Marlborough Express Trim and stack branches for kindling.

I’m finding a balance between where I can let the weeds grow for a bit before chopping them down with the weed eater. I have been moving around the property in sections instead of trying to keep control of everything at once, and this seems to be keeping the balance of pests and beneficial insects in place, as well as providing the silvereyes with plenty of grub.

I’m also borrowing my friend’s water blaster to clean the paths and driveway, which have become covered in dead leaves and getting on the slippery side. We’re holding off on buying our own water blaster as we only seem to need it once or twice a year. A good exchange is to do some water blasting around my friend’s house.

Gardening by the moon

June 9-13: Cultivate the soil if it’s not too wet. Deal to weeds. June 14-15: Another chance to plant garlic and shallots.

Gardening by the maramataka

The term Pipiri is also used as a precursor for the cold season and represents the stars we will see following the current new moon or whiro on the 18th, and an indication of the true new lunar year for the maramataka. The longest night (or shortest day to some – remember we are celebrating the moon phases) or Hikumutu falls ahead of both Matariki and Puanga, and this indicates a period of rest which can be extended until the end of the Matariki cycle. The sowing of winter crops is continuous and the upcoming Matariki period is the best time to actually plant the seedlings for late winter consumption – therefore the sowing date will be around six weeks earlier than this. Certain crops embrace the longest night; it encourages flowering such as in many varieties of strawberries and most cane fruits. Other crops follow the solstice – for example, onions, shallots or peas – so plant accordingly. Dr Nick Roskruge