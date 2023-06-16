Kale: From cattle fodder to highly desirable cuisine

Traditionally used in Italian peasant dishes, kale only made the cut as cattle fodder in this country until recently. But now it’s considered a highly desirable and nutritious superfood that can be found in all manner of dishes from salads and fritters to smoothies.

Sow and grow

Sow seed: March to September in warm areas; January to November in cool areas

Transplant: April to September in warm areas; January to June and August to November in cool areas

Position: Full sun

Harvest: 10-12 weeks

Get started

Kale is tolerant of both cold and heat, and can be grown all year in most parts of the country, but its flavours are best when temperatures are cooler.

In warmer areas, sow in autumn, winter and early spring direct or in trays. Plant seedlings in warm regions from mid-autumn until early spring.

In colder places seed can be sown from midsummer until late spring but don’t sow direct during the coldest part of winter or if the soil is very wet, instead start seed in trays in a greenhouse or on a warm windowsill.

You can plant established seedlings in colder regions from midsummer to early winter and again from late winter to late spring.

Step-by-step

If you are sowing direct, sow seed 5-10mm deep.

Germination should happen in about 10 days.

You can also start kale in trays full of seed raising mix. When seedlings have 3-4 true leaves thin out so they are 10cm apart. But if you start kale off inside, harden off seedlings gradually for planting outside in winter as sudden drops in temperature will kill them.

Plant seedlings into garden when they have more than 6 leaves, spacing plants about 30-45cm apart (although spacing differs between varieties so defer to the info on the plant label or seed packet).

During the coldest winter months, you can also grow kale in pots indoors on a sunny windowsill or in a conservatory. Feed with liquid fertiliser diluted in warm water.

Or sow direct into pots to grow outside. Just position containers in good light to improve your strike rate. Kale seedlings will become drawn and leggy if they don’t have enough light; conversely, they are susceptible to sunburn and desiccation on hot days.

Growing tips

Kale grows best in nutrient rich, moist but well drained soil. It’s a great choice to grow in a bed where peas or beans have just been growing, as it will love all the nitrogen they have left behind. You can also add compost, sheep pellets and a general fertiliser to the soil before planting, and give plants a fortnightly feed with a seaweed fertiliser once established.

123RF Kale chips.

Plenty of water is essential during summer, and in very hot places give this crop some afternoon shade (although if plants bolt, cutting out the flower shoot can encourage continued leaf production).

When weeding, avoid cultivating too close to seedlings and damaging roots. Leaves are best harvested when young for the sweetest taste and pick them gradually rather than dig up a whole plant. Indeed if you pick carefully without denuding the plant it will keep producing new leaves for months.

Standout varieties

‘Cavolo Nero’ or palm tree cabbage is an eye-catching and productive heirloom variety; ‘Blue Ridge’ has dark blue-green ruffles; ‘Squire’, another heirloom, has a shaggy mop top and curly blue-green leaves; and ‘Red Russian’ has pink-stems and a sweet taste. For baby leaves and microgreens try the Mesclun Kale blend or ‘Jagello Nero’. Remember, heat and cold tolerance varies in the different kale varieties so choose one that suits your climate.

Troubleshooting

White butterflies will decimate kale, so if they are active protect plants (and seedlings in trays) with netting or cloches. Aphids and whitefly are common problems in warmer months too, especially if you allow your plants to dry out. Blast off with your hose.