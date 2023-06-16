Q&A: What went wrong with my beetroot?

The leafy tops of beetroot are edible as well as the bulbous roots.

I read your Get Growing reader’s question about not being able to fatten celeriac. I have the same problem, but with beetroot. A colleague told me it was because I transplanted them and that root crops don’t like to be planted out as seedlings and should be sown direct into the ground from seed. Is this true? Susan Warn, Wellington.

Hi Susan, there are several possible reasons why your beetroot failed to fatten.

Firstly, the roots need room to swell. Don’t be too heavy-handed when sowing seed and thin seedlings to 10–15cm apart.

Beetroot seedlings, unlike most root crops, can be transplanted with care. Punnets usually have clumps of intertwined plants that are impossible to separate without damaging the roots. Plant clusters 15cm apart and as they grow pick the smaller ones in each group for use in salads and stir-fries, so the rest have room to spread.

Skinny roots can also be a sign of unbalanced nutrients in the soil. Too much nitrogen promotes leafy growth at the expense of roots which need phosphorus – the P component in N-P-K ratios on fertiliser labels. Look for fertilisers that promote root growth which often contain bone meal or powdered rock phosphate.

Make sure beetroot have enough sun. Although they’ll grow in partial shade, they are likely to be leafier the shadier it gets. Soil is important too. Light soil that drains well is ideal and keep up the watering during hot dry weather.

If you still get shoots rather than roots, harvest them anyway. Beets were originally grown for their leaves and can be used in any way that spinach or silverbeet are eaten.

You can sow beetroot direct from late winter until early autumn in warmer regions, and early spring until late summer in cooler spots although if it’s very wet, wait as this crop does not germinate well in boggy sodden soil. You can plant seedlings over the same periods too.

Sow or plant beetroot into well-cultivated soil in a site that gets full sun. Beetroot seeds are made up of a cluster of two to four seeds, so you will need to thin your plants so each one can grow to a decent size.

If you are lazy about thinning, sow the variety ‘Kestrel’ which has a monogerm seed and so will produce a single seedling.

Prevailing wisdom with all root crops is to sow direct, as they resent being transplanted. But while it is easy, and much cheaper, to start from seed; a NZ Gardener trial found that there was no marked difference in the size at maturity from seed-sown beets to ones planted as seedlings! Just don’t knock the roots of the seedlings about when you transplant.

Sally Tagg/NZ Gardener 'Chioggia' beetroot.

You can grow beetroot in pots, although the pots need to be reasonably tall (20-30cm). Opt for round baby varieties and keep the pots somewhere they can get some shade during the heat of the day as if they get too hot you’ll end up with woody roots.

For good looks, try gorgeous Italian heirloom ‘Chioggia’, patterned inside with red and white concentric stripes; or ‘Bull’s Blood’ which adds glamour to your growing space with its wonderful dark red foliage. For a fast harvest, try ‘Action’ or ‘Super King’, both early-maturing F1 hybrids reach a good size with eight weeks of sowing.

If you are growing beetroot to bottle for burgers and sandwiches, try narrow ‘Cylindra’, which fits more easily into your jars and yields uniform slices, or sow miniature ‘Bonny Baby’ and bottle whole baby beets (although any beetroot variety can be treated as a baby beet, just harvest it when the roots are still small). If you want a mix of colours, try ‘Golden Detroit’ or ‘Touchstone Gold’, which are both yellow, or ‘Albino’, which is white.