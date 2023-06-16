Frosts may be slowing plant growth but not the workload in this Matahiwi garden

Not too deep, not too shallow, and about 1.5m apart.

Matahiwi Forest Garden, in the foothills of the Tararuas, Wairarapa, has just had its first two real frosts in a row, slowing growth in the vegetable patch, and also the grass, much to the relief of Garry and Ali Foster. It means they’ll be able to park the mower for a while and focus on getting ready for spring.

Despite the slow-down, they’re still harvesting vegetables, with the goal of feeding three households from the garden year-round. As well as the vegetables, Matahiwi Forest Garden supports around 60 fruit trees and an abundance of different berries.

Garry and Ali are guided by nature using no-dig, permaculture and food forest gardening principles. Garry is a former DOC ranger and has always had an affinity with the land. But it is the vegetable patch that holds his interest now.

“I am currently harvesting spinach, silverbeet, lettuce, beetroot, cauliflower, yams, kūmara, carrots, parsnips, kale, feijoa, cape gooseberry, persimmons, almonds and chilli peppers. And we’re eating our bottled tomatoes and feijoa chutney and stored pumpkins, potatoes, onions and garlic,” Garry says.

He’s been planting nitrogen-fixing cover crops in the annual beds that are left to rest over winter. “But this activity will stop now as the soil temperature has dropped, and they’re no longer germinating well.”

He’s also been planting brassicas, taking advantage of the disappearance of the white butterflies. “But I’ll stop planting them now and resume again in the early spring.”

Garry says he’ll need to get the remaining kūmara and yams out of the ground before pests target them. “I need to pull finger and get them all up and cleaned and stored while they are still in good condition.”

Paul McCredie Photographer/Stuff Garry Foster in his natural habitat, surrounded by abundance in the shelter of the forest. Plants around him include beans, sunflowers and self-seeded echinacea.

Garlic planting has been underway for about three weeks.

“I am making an effort to get them in a little earlier than usual this year in an attempt to get them mature before the rust moves in on them in the early summer.”

He’s also gathering autumn leaves to add to the compost heaps. “At present I am conscious that spring is not that far off. So I’m starting to ask myself, am I ready? Will I have the amount and quality of compost I need to prepare my annual beds for spring planting and do I have the facilities and equipment ready to germinate the seed and produce the seedlings I need for spring and summer planting? Also, do I have enough frost cloth to protect early potatoes and tomatoes?” Preparation begins now.

Paul McCredie Photographer/Stuff Celery, lettuce, rocket, silverbeet, asparagus, a nashi pear, peach, citrus and apples in the Matahiwi Forest Garden.

The fruit tree and berry fruit pruning is also underway. “The annual chop and drop in the forest garden is about to begin, and we will soon plant additional native trees in the natural areas over the winter as we do each year.”

Plant those native trees before winter really sets in

Following last week’s advice to plant more flower-bearing native trees, my partner Evotia and I went shopping.

Manuka was treated as a weed by colonial farmers but has made a revival with the boom in expensive honey. We managed to pick up a couple of seedlings and its cousin kanuka from one of the garden centre sales.

NEIL ROSS/Stuff Though relatively brief in its flowering, manuka is one of the best plants you can grow for pollinators of all kinds. The sheer exuberance of the flowering is what draws in the wildlife. Flowers range from deep reds to dazzling whites and shimmering pinks such as this cultivar 'Keatleyi'. Double manuka flowers are fine to choose as they have open centres which still allow insects to feed on the nectar within.

Manuka grow well in exposed, wet or dry sites and are tolerant of very poor soil. This makes them an easy plant to grow. But it’s their flowers that attract native birds that I’m interested in.

Manuka is often considered a nursery species that allows other less tough plants to become established under their canopy. They can grow up to 8m and are great for burning in the umu or hangi.

We simply dug a small square hole for each plant, about a spade-wide and spade-deep. We spread them about 4m apart, amongst the pohutukawa and flax. Then basically dropped them in, covered with the soil and chucked on a bit of water. Hopefully, they’ll settle in during winter, and spring into life in September-October.

Prune berries and ficus

I’m taking the advice of Garry and my boss, NZ Gardener editor Jo McCarroll, by giving the berries a good hard prune.

Jo says it’s possible to prune blackberries, boysenberries, blueberries, red-and blackcurrants, autumn-and-summer-fruiting raspberries, grapes, gooseberries and loganberries in winter.

“You prune them all differently and to a different degree; do your research before you prune anything to make sure you don’t cut off all of next year’s fruit-bearing stems or canes.”

I’m also going to use the hedge trimmer and secateurs on the ficus, planted five years ago, and now taking over our concrete cottage walls. This creeping fig is so prolific it has spread over the windows and into the guttering.

Gardening by the moon

June 16-19: Set cloches to warm soil for planting during the fertile period. June 20-30: Sow spinach, lettuce, peas and broad beans. Transplant brassica seedlings into the soil warmed by your cloches.

Gardening by the maramataka

The term Pipiri is also used as a precursor for the cold season and represents the stars we will see following the current new moon or whiro on the 18th, and an indication of the true new lunar year for the maramataka. The longest night (or shortest day to some – remember we are celebrating the moon phases) or Hikumutu falls ahead of both Matariki and Puanga, and this indicates a period of rest which can be extended until the end of the Matariki cycle. The sowing of winter crops is continuous and the upcoming Matariki period is the best time to actually plant the seedlings for late winter consumption – therefore the sowing date will be around six weeks earlier than this. Certain crops embrace the longest night; it encourages flowering such as in many varieties of strawberries and most cane fruits. Other crops follow the solstice – for example, onions, shallots or peas – so plant accordingly. Dr Nick Roskruge