The zero-waste garden in west Auckland churning out food all year round

You might think that going zero waste would be hard yakka, but for Pam and Innes Nisbet of Henderson, Auckland, it’s become second nature. The dedicated pair could be dubbed no-waste heroes or – if you want be nitpickingly accurate – almost no-waste heroes.

For the past four years, they’ve come close to eliminating household waste altogether, producing just one bin of kerbside rubbish a year. “My rubbish bin, even after a year, does not smell because nothing goes in it that rots,” says Innes.

What goes in are small, unrecyclable items such as bread bag clips, lids from bottles, and cut-up labels and sticky tape from courier deliveries. “If I get plastic packaging that isn’t recyclable, I will cut it into smaller pieces so it fits into the rubbish bin easier.”

Use these basic ideas to make your home garden more productive and sustainable.

Other items are recycled elsewhere. The paper from disposable face masks is thrown into the compost heap, while the wire is saved for reuse, and the elastic is used as plant ties. Any soft plastics go to recycling drop-off points.

Even empty toothpaste tubes can be taken to drop-off recycling points. And, of course, glass, tins, paper and cardboard go into their recycling bin. “You would be amazed how much rubbish you can not make when you set yourself the task,” says Innes.

Stuff Innes and Pam Nisbet, self-confessed "gardenholics", integrate their garden into their zero-waste lifestyle.

Both Innes and Pam are teachers by trade; Pam is now retired and Innes works still part-time. At school, Innes introduced various gardening and recycling projects, which the children enjoyed, and brought the kids’ yoghurt pottles home to use as plant pots for starting seeds.

The prompt to start reducing waste on a grand scale came in 2018 when the city’s plastic rubbish bags were replaced with 140-litre wheelie bins. Innes realised it would take some time to fill the bin with the rubbish that their two-person family generated, and that any food or food scraps would quickly start to smell.

“The first decision I made was to stop using supermarket rubbish bags as bin liners for our kitchen bin. If no food scraps were going in there, it would not get as messy and that’s exactly what happens. It takes three weeks for that bin to get full and then it’s a simple job of using a damp paper towel to clean it out – no need for a bin liner.”

Innes and Pam’s garden plays a starring role in the couple’s move towards zero waste. “Being obsessive ‘gardenholics’, we already had a double bay compost system, a worm farm, a bucket for eggshells, which worms don’t like, and a bokashi system to recycle organic wastes,” says Innes.

The bucket of shells is filled with water and steeped for several weeks. The water is then drained off and used in the garden and the bucket then refilled with water. Eventually the eggshells are crushed and added to calcium-loving plants such as roses and blueberries.

The bokashi bucket is kept for items such as lemon, orange, mandarin peels and teabags. “I aim not to put too much of any one thing into the worm farm,” says Innes. “I use an ordinary bucket for the bokashi, but I add bokashi granules to help break down everything quicker. One bag lasts about a year as you only need a light sprinkling between each layer.” When this bucket is full, the contents are dug into a trench in one of the vege patches.

Stuff In the Nisbets' Auckland garden: Henrietta, affectionately referred to as Henry, is a gold laced Wyandotte.

The compost bays are ingenious too. The sides have removable slats which enable easy access and good circulation. A 200-litre rain barrel is situated close by so that the compost can be kept suitably moist to ensure the best breakdown of materials – “and provide a stable home for the bugs to do their wonderful work”. Near the centre of the heap, Innes has inserted a perforated pipe where water can be poured into the top to seep into the compost.

About every nine months the bays are filled with bark and leaf mulch from a local arborist, and these are left to rot down into humus-y goodness.

Here, bones are composted too. “We have a plastic bag in the door tray of our freezer into which we put chicken, fish or meat bones and onion skins. When this bag gets full, the contents are put into a 15L plastic water container with a little bit of compost. The container is dug into the compost heap, with the top covered. The bugs then eat all the meat off the bones, and they just rot away.”

Stuff The double bay compost system.

Naturally, garden waste goes into the compost as well. “I like to think of our garden as being circular in as far as everything made in the garden is returned to the garden, so all weeds, branches, etc, are composted or cut up for firewood (not for us though). The only thing that goes offsite are prickly branches like bougainvillea because it’s too much work to cut off their spikes.”

Around the Nisbets’ 400-square metre garden are small pockets of interest. A beehive, an insect hotel, a pond, Henrietta the heritage gold laced Wyandotte chicken and her chook house, vege patches, fruit trees and even a miniature wildflower garden.

The wildflower patch was a vibrant mix of annuals in its first year with pretty perennials taking over in its second year. Soon, the couple plan to mow the patch to the ground in the hope that the annuals will re-emerge next season after self-sowing.

Stuff The beehive with a living roof of succulents.

Vegetables are planted all around the garden – wherever there is a spare spot. Pam does most of the vegetable gardening (though Innes grows potatoes and garlic). She grows tomatoes, chillies, capsicums, cavolo nero (kale), spinach, silverbeet, runner beans, cucumbers, lettuces, artichokes (planted for the flowers only as she has an aversion to these bitter edibles), parsley, fennel, oregano, basil, chives, sage, marjoram, rosemary, different kinds of mint, and lemon balm.

As for fruit, they have strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, peaches, mandarins, tangelos, feijoas, lemons, grapefruits and apples. The couple’s thriving garden is testament to just how much you can grow on a relatively small piece of land.

This year, they are experimenting with a lasagne-style pumpkin patch where layers of materials have been placed in a raised mound. “There’s lots of pony poo in there, pea straw, the old straw from the chicken house, sawdust, homemade compost, and some blood and bone,” says Pam.

Stuff Cavolo nero grows in all seasons in this garden.

They also use homemade comfrey tea. “Maybe once a month, especially in the summer with tomatoes, citrus and roses,” says Innes.

Innes has a couple of barrels of liquid fertiliser brewing – one with comfrey tea and one with compost tea. They also go to Piha after a storm to collect seaweed that has washed up on the beach.

The Nisbets propagate many of their plants from seed or cuttings, including hydrangeas, hibiscus, granny’s bonnets, abutilons, fuchsias, geraniums, salvias, flax, rengarenga, ferns and teucrium. They grow kale year round, as it self-seeds and happily grows all seasons. “When the seed pods grow, all the birds come around and peck at the pods – they love it! – and the next thing you know you’ve got baby cavolo nero everywhere because they’ve planted them for you,” laughs Pam. Innes has also grown Poor Knights lily from seed taken from his own plants.

Stuff The pond, once a dumping ground, now houses goldfish and the neighbourhood ducks.

For the birds, the Nisbets planted a pūriri and a kauri alongside an existing tōtara. Funnily enough, when they renovated their home about seven years ago, Pam viewed the original plan for the house. “On the plan it said the previous owners had permission to take out a pūriri and a kauri. What we’ve gone and done is plant the same thing back without even knowing.”

The pond was a long-term project, dug out over a period of six years, because the earth consisted of heavy clay, dumped bottles and a heap of bromeliads, some of which are still dotted around the garden. Innes now has goldfish in the pond and the local ducks often come by for a paddle.

Innes concedes that going zero waste involves time and effort but says that you don’t have to adopt an all-or-nothing approach in order to be more environmentally friendly. Even making the smallest of changes contribute towards a zero-waste lifestyle and is an accomplishment in itself.