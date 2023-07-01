Couple transform bare paddock into rambling garden paradise

Jean Sanders’ Whangārei garden roots run so deep that when she has the chance to visit other local gardens, the plants that catch her eye are often the ones she’s sold the owners.

Jean, with her husband Colin, ran well-known local Sanders Garden Centre for more than 20 years with a shop in Whangārei and a nursery further out of town, so they were able to not just sell plants but propagate often unusual or hard-to-find varieties. “Colin grew most of the plants, which enabled us to stock plants that nobody else really had,” she says.

For much of that time the couple, with their two daughters, lived opposite the nursery but, in 1987 opted to retire to what is now Nymet Garden, a rambling (then) 2.5ha of lush lifestyle block in Maunu, on the rural outskirts of Whangārei. “It was really more of a semi-retirement. Colin had such a passion for propagating, he couldn’t stop, so we always had a surplus of plants to choose from.”

That constant plant supply, and their combined love of gardening, helped the couple transform the large section of their new home into a rich garden paradise. When they started it was essentially a bare site with little in terms of a garden except for one large tōtara tree, which remains, and some hedging.

Though they had no masterplan for their new garden, it was perhaps inevitable it would grow into the meandering delight it is today. Any plans for a bountiful home garden went largely unfulfilled in their previous family home, thanks to unhelpful clay soil and the commitments of raising two children while running a business.

“When we moved to Nymet 36 years ago, the previous owners had intended to plant the property as a kiwifruit orchard, so they’d planted out these double planted hedges which criss-crossed over the place, but it was right about the time kiwifruit had a bit of a downturn,” Jean recalls.

“We didn’t really intend for the garden to become as big as it is. We started by taking out the hedging and just planting a garden around the house, but it just kept expanding.

Stuff The densely planted, lush and colourful gardens at Nymet, belie the fact that it was a basically bare site when Jean and Colin moved in. The name has associations with Colin’s family in Devon, and Jean later discovered it means woodland.

“Colin spent most of his working life propagating plants, so he carried on with it. He’d say: ‘I’ve just got this cutting, where shall we plant it?’ and so the garden got bigger and bigger. Most of the older, established plants in the garden were propagated by my husband.”

Sadly, Colin passed away almost eight years ago, but Jean has stayed on at Nymet, working tirelessly, but happily and accompanied by Sweetie the cat, as much as 10 hours a day in the gardens that are a living record of the couple’s professional and family lives.

“When we knew Colin was sick, he immediately said, ‘Oh you won’t be able to stop here by yourself.’ We went to town and looked at some other properties, but I just knew straight away I couldn’t live there.’’

Stuff Jean Sanders, pictured next to a tractor seat plant (Ligularia reniformis) still spends up to 10 hours most days in the garden.

Instead, after Colin passed, Jean subdivided 0.8ha off the front of the property where her daughter Jane and husband Ken moved in, building their own beautiful home and garden. “Jane and our younger daughter Helen both grew up working with us at the nursery so they both love and know their plants as well.”

Though Ken helps with mowing some of the large areas of lawn in the open paddock, you’ll still see Jean on the ride-on mower as well, carefully maintaining the areas around the house as well as the planting, weeding and trimming every garden needs. There’s also a swimming pool which Jean still swims laps in twice a day, for much of the year. “If the weather is nice, I’m in the garden all the time during the day. I enjoy it. It’s my big passion in life really,” Jean says. “I think it keeps me fit, and it constantly gives me something to think about and plan.

“I’m always altering it a bit, thinking about what’s past its prime and what I could plant in its place. Some areas are mature enough that I don’t have to do too much to them, and I keep it quite densely planted which makes life a bit easier. But like in any garden, there’s always something that needs cutting back, especially after such a wet summer, like we’ve just had.”

This past summer notwithstanding, Jean says her eyes are often upward in the Northland summer hoping for rain to keep the garden thriving. But she’s pragmatic about it, if it doesn’t come. “I keep an eye on anything newly planted and keep it watered, but I think you can make things lazy if you water them too much. I always advise people not to be tempted to put the sprinkler on every night. The roots of your plant will stay near the surface rather than going down to look for moisture. It’s far better to give them a really good watering occasionally. Most of Nymet’s plants are only watered in the first season.”

Stuff Every nook of the garden delivers a different look and feel. This cul-de-sac path takes visitors past Chatham astelia, Pittosporum crassifolium ‘Variegatum’, kangaroo paw (Anigosanthus) and a coprosma among a selection of aloes, agaves and many other specimens.

She also recommends planting into dry soil, especially in summer. “I’m a great believer in ‘puddling in’, which means digging the hole and filling it with water. Leave it a minute to drain away and then plant in the usual way with hose drizzling. Water it again, then leave for several days before watering again.”

The sprawling garden contains a huge range of plants, from natives to all kinds of introduced species, as well as a vast vegetable garden that ensures Jean never buys veges, and an orchard which includes plenty of citrus, a specialist area for Colin. “We’d sell the citrus a lot older than you can usually buy them now. We’d wait till the trees were two or three years old and had fruit on them. People can’t resist them when they have fruit on them!”

Magnolias were another favourite of Colin’s and Nymet features a remarkable 17 different cultivars, including a rare yellow variety hybridised by the late Os Blumhardt, the Kiwi plant legend who had lived close by.

Stuff If you have coloured foliage, then you have colour in the garden year round, says Jean.

Though Jean says there was never any real master plan for the garden, it has naturally been influenced by personal preferences and a touch of nostalgia.

Both Jean and Colin were born and raised in the UK, which she thinks influenced their fondness for deciduous plants and English garden classics such as rhododendrons, azaleas and camellias. It’s also influenced some of their landscaping ideas, with Colin adding bog gardens and a pond. “I think Colin felt it wasn’t really a garden until it had a pond. His parents had one when he was a boy,” she says.

“I love rhododendrons which I think comes from my childhood memories of England. My parents were fantastic gardeners, though not professional. My dad always had allotments and because it was around World War II, we grew so much food. I remember I was always helping him out on the allotment.”

Stuff Canna ‘Tropicana’, blue-flowered hydrangea.

Jean’s only rough planting plan is trying to group things together that make sense. “I plant things in groups that associate well together, like the maples, rhododendrons and camellias. They seem, to me, to work well. I wouldn’t like to see a hibiscus or a geranium in the middle of them.”

Though she has plenty to keep her busy in the garden, Jean still potters about in her propagating shed, when she finds something she thinks would make a good cutting. “I still really enjoy the potting and propagating aspect of things. It’s quite a creative process and you can get hooked. Colin was definitely hooked!”

These days, without the nursery to sell the plants through, Jean’s propagating efforts are sold through the annual garden open day she holds one weekend a year in support of the SPCA (this year, it will be held on October 8). Nymet is also open to groups by appointment and is also a stalwart of the Whangārei Garden Discovery weekend.

It’s just one way Jean stays connected with the Northland gardening community she’s been a part of for years, seeing changes in the plants people are drawn to. “When we first had the business people just couldn’t get enough of the conifers. We couldn’t stock them fast enough. Now I don’t think you could sell a conifer to save your life.”

She adds that it’s a shame most owner-operated smaller garden centres have fallen by the wayside, making it much harder for home gardeners to source rarer or more unusual plant varieties. Which is why Jean says, the things that catch her eye as a bit unusual in other gardens “are usually something we’ve sold them”. `