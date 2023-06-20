Strawberry shortage looms, thanks to extreme weather

Retailers confirm there’s likely to be a shortage of strawberry plants this season.

Put down the pea straw and step away from the bird netting: There’s likely to be a shortage of strawberry plants when the season kicks off in July/August.

Following rumours of a looming shortage shared to a Facebook gardening page, retailers and propagators have confirmed that it’s likely strawberry plants will be hard to find this season.

Extreme weather and labour shortages for some of the producers meant a tough season for commercial strawberry nurseries in Katikati, the nation’s main suppliers of strawberry plants, with many plants being swamped by weeds and rain.

”13.5 million plants were sold in 2022. And now we have had to revise our estimated numbers down to about 9 million available to be sold. That's for both the commercial and home growing market,” says New Zealand Berry Propagators LTD managing director Antonia Crawford.

Commercial growers have prioritised getting plants to the larger commercial growing market, over the smaller retail market.

Candy Harris If you grow your own, you might need to propagate, rather than buy new plants.

"[Of that 13.5 millon plants] the home garden market last year was 1.7 million plants, and we're estimating 700,000 this year."

Not only will it mean a drop in the number of plants available in retail outlets when the home growing season kicks off in late winter but we will “definitely” see the effect of that drop in the volume of fruit in stores come summer, Crawford says.

The wash-out growing season forced commercial nurseries to prioritise bulk-buying commercial growers over the smaller retail market. While some retail nurseries will have plants, they will likely not be available long, says Crawford.

Tetiana Bykovets There will be strawberries this summer, but it’s possible the shortage of plants now may impact the price of a punnet.

Chief merchandise officer for Mitre 10 New Zealand Chris Peak says a rocky summer growing season and continued heavy rainfall into autumn has also “significantly impacted the availability of healthy runners, from which new plants are produced”.

“However, there are a lot of good people across the industry doing a lot of hard work to find solutions, and we’re hopeful that we’ll be able to help our strawberry-loving customers maybe later in the season.”

Auckland’s Kings Plant Barn had been informed by commercial growers that, due to plant losses at strawberry orchards after extreme weather, there had been an “unprecedented demand for strawberry plants to replant those fields”, resulting in a nationwide shortage of plants to go into garden centres.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Strawberries propagated via runners, which spring whole new plants from the mother plant.

“We’re actively in the process of working with our suppliers and local sources to have strawberry plants available for our customers,” says head of product for Auckland’s Kings Plant Barn garden centres Alanah Sotham.

“It’s a constantly changing situation at this stage. We have a limited supply and are working to get more.”

While it is – technically – possible to grow strawberries from seed, it's slow and fiddly, NZ Gardener editor Jo McCarroll says, "so that's not going to be a solution for this year's pav”.

Strawberries are more commonly propagated by runners, or new plants that form on long “umbilical cords” from the parent plant. "So if you have plants, you just pot up a few runners and that way you've got some new plants for next season."

Lucy Corry/Stuff There may be fewer strawbs on the pav this year.

Strawberries are usually only vigorous for three to four years, McCarroll says. "I think production in the second year is best for me so you want to keep planting new strawberries so you have new young plants coming on. But that's quite easy to do once you've got plants going."

If you have strawberry plants already, you could look for runners now. "I normally do it in autumn but it's still worth checking now to see if there are any you could grow on".

Sandra Simpson / Stuff About five years ago, Tauranga gardener Mel Atkins shared how she saved about $2000 a year growing her own fruit and veges.

A shortage of plants now, may not mean a shortage of actual strawbs come summer, but it could mean a more costly punnet, she warns.

"If commercial growers have lost plants and have to replant, that means their production will be affected, and they're not going to have as many strawberries as they would have anticipated," she says. "So I'd say there will still be strawberries, but perhaps a spendy strawberry summer is what we're looking ahead to."