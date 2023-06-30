Crown cabbage the queen of coleslaw

Queen of coleslaws, kimchi and sauerkraut, cabbages are easy to grow and are packed with vitamin C and K. There are numerous varieties available now too, from space-saving miniatures to huge whoppers. Don’t relegate them to the back of the vege patch either - their rotund rosettes are a winning sight in the winter garden.

Sow and grow

When to sow: August to May in warmer areas and September to April in cooler areas.

When to transplant: January to December.

Position: Full sun.

Harvest: 8 - 20 weeks.

Get started

While you can almost grow cabbages year round (if you are prepared to protect them from white cabbage butterflies as necessary), they will be crunchier and sweeter when grown in the cooler months of the year.

In warmer districts, cabbages can be sown outdoors in trays kept in a sunny, sheltered pot from late winter until early spring, and then sown directly into the garden until the end of autumn.

In cooler southern regions, sow them under cover in trays from early spring, and direct from mid spring to early summer, then again under cover in trays from late summer until mid April. Seedlings can be planted year round although growth may be slow in winter in the cooler southern regions.

Step-by-step

Sow seeds about 1cm deep into the garden, or in punnets or trays filled with moist seed-raising mix. If sowing direct, thin seedlings once they’ve germinated.

Seed should germinate in 6-10 days.

Plant out seedlings that you have sown in trays or punnets once the second set of true leaves appears.

Space regular-sized cabbages 50cm apart; smaller cultivars 30cm apart. Allow 60cm between rows.

Growing tips

Cabbages like a rich soil, so dig through compost, sheep pellets and lime. Once seedlings are planted, side dress with general fertiliser or liquid feed every two to three weeks to encourage rapid growth. They need lots of water so keep an eye on irrigation.

A cabbage is ready to harvest when the head feels firm and tight and sounds hollow when tapped with your knuckles.

Chinese Cabbage 'Mini Gold' This chunky, dense and fast-growing kimchi cabbage has a golden yellow interior and a sweet juicy flavour. Sow from spring to late autumn, matures 50 days from transplant. Plants will be 20cm tall and 15cm wide (600-800g). This variety is slow to bolt. Available from Kings Seeds.

Standout varieties

‘Copenhagen Market’ is an early heirloom cabbage that matures 75 days from transplanting and is great for small gardens. Conical ‘Sugarloaf’ is known for its sweet flavour. Crinkly-leaved savoy cabbages have a milder flavour and are more tender than other cabbages. ‘Vertus Savoy’ tastes sweet and nutty and reaches 2-3kg 90 days from transplanting.

Striking red-leafed ‘Scarlet O’Hara’ is suitable for most areas and has good disease resistance. ‘Korean Kimchi Red’ is ideal for kimchi and the baby leaves can also be used to add colour to salads.

Collards are loose-leafed cabbages that are thought to have descended from the original wild cabbages in Europe 2000 years ago. The leaves can be individually picked. Hard-to-find ‘Dalmatian Cabbage’ is a heritage variety of collards that was once widely grown in Northland and is used in many traditional Dalmatian dishes.

Troubleshooting

White cabbage butterflies will lay their eggs on cabbages, and their offspring will chomp their way through the leaves. Look under the leaves every day and flick off any little yellow eggs. Cabbage whitefly also likes to suck the sugar-rich plant sap out of the leaves. Foil both these foes by covering your crop, including trays of seedlings, with horticultural mesh or old net curtains. Dusty grey cabbage aphids may also be problematic, spray off with soapy water or squash.

Like all brassicas, cabbages are susceptible to club root, a fungal disease that causes stunted growth, yellowing, premature flowering and death. If discovered, destroy all brassicas in the bed. You can help avoid it by rotating crops annually. Don’t plant brassicas in that bed again for three or four years.