Prolific fruit and vege gardener turns rain to her advantage

Trish Allen fed her Matakana community over 140kg of fruit during the 2020 lockdown. When the lockdowns rolled out again in 2021, Trish didn’t have fruit but her vegetable garden was packed with winter crops.

Permaculture pioneer Trish Allen is in full swing harvesting, propagating and preparing her beds for spring planting, despite the topsy-turvy weather that has plagued gardeners this year. And in some way, the rain has helped, making the fruit plump and juicy.

Permaculture uses organic gardening and farming practices - with no synthetic pesticides, herbicides or fertilisers. It integrates the garden and the surroundings (including buildings) to create a lifestyle that impacts less on the environment and encourages beneficial insects.

Trish has been plucking mandarins, lemons and bananas from the 50 fruit trees she planted on her quarter-acre section in Matakana. “I’ve got hedges, I’ve got 15 feijoas down one side, down a boundary, I’ve got seven olives down another area as a hedge and then I’ve got about 20 bananas in a patch along another boundary and then the others are just around the section, but I’ve used all the edges for hedges.

“Looking out my window just now I can see three big banana bunches. They’re nice big bunches, but they’re maybe about a month away from ripening. She has lady fingers and misi luki bananas and says they grew plump from all the rain.

READ MORE:

* My container vegetable garden is a complete flop

* 10 ways to attract native birds to your garden

* Doing the least amount of work for the most return in the garden



“I can’t be bothered covering them with bags, but they ripen fine. As soon as there’s a little bit of yellow on one banana in the bunch I cut it and bring it inside otherwise the birds get into them. And then they ripen over the next week.

“If I’ve got somewhere to hang them I do, like on the clothesline, otherwise I just rest them somewhere.”

Trish is also harvesting rainbow pawpaw. “They’re not your tropical pawpaw, they’re more a subtropical one, and they’re little, and they’re not as sweet as the tropical one. They're more yellow and more citrus flavoured, a little bit like babaco except they’re small.”

Sally Tagg/Stuff Trish Allen holds one of the many citrus varieties in her garden, Buddha’s hand (Citrus medica var. sarcodactylis), with a harvest basket of winter fruit at her feet.

On the vegetable side of things, Trish is harvesting kale, cabbages, broadbeans and lettuce and rarely has to buy vegetables. “Well, maybe once a year I have to buy them, but mostly I get veges from my own garden or the community garden. I also get what I need from the local Green Swap every Friday.”

She donated more than 140kg of fruit, including apples, pears, bananas, feijoas, persimmons, grapes and tomatoes to her local community during the 2020 lockdown. When the Auckland lockdowns rolled out again in 2021, it wasn’t the season for fruit, but her vegetable garden was packed with winter crops, so she shared those.

But Trish’s garden – like those of most Aucklanders – took a hit during the topsy-turvy weather events of summer. “The strong winds blew over a lot of things,” she says. “And the tomato crop was very poor which is understandable because tomatoes don’t like too much water.”

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff A bed of yacon on the left, a mini insect hotel on the fence behind the compost area in Trish Allen’s vegetable garden in Matakana.

Her garden survived, and she is now planting out seedlings of coriander, kale, lettuce, onions, silverbeet, rocket and spinach. “The seedlings were sown in my little glasshouse, and they’re ready to go out now. It’s quite a good time for the soil, it’s not that cold yet, but it will get colder.”

And seeds? “I’m putting in peas, I’ve just put in the last of my broadbeans, and I've just finished planting the garlic as well.”

Trish warns against gardening in the wet and rain and laments the lack of sunshine hours.

“My vege beds are nicely aerated, so things are growing okay, but you definitely don’t want to be working on wet days. You need 24 hours of dry bed before you start working in your beds, or you’re just going to compact it.” And you’re going to cover yourself with mud and carry mud inside.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Trish Allen on slug patrol amongst the brassicas in her Matakana garden.

In terms of pests, there’s always slugs and snails to deal with. “I go out on slug patrol a couple of times a week with a little headlight and pick them off. And I use beer traps but actually my garden is not too bad. I would have expected it to be a lot worse for the amount of rain we’ve had. My cabbages and my broccoli are looking quite good.”

Over the next couple of weeks she’s going to be working on her soil.

“I’m going to add a little bit of compost to the surface of some of my beds and on a nice fine day, not when it’s raining, on a nice fine day I will gently fork it in.” The compost is to feed her winter vege beds and prepare the rest for spring planting.

“I’ll also be sowing some seeds. I’ll be sowing beetroot and probably some more cabbage, some broccoli, and I’ll put them in my little glasshouse.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff The compost area, tool shed and glasshouse in Trish Allen’s Matakana garden.

“But this will probably be my last crop of brassicas that I will be doing because I don’t really grow cabbages and broccoli much over summer because of the white butterflies but the seeds that I’m planting now, they’ll be ready before summer.”

Trish was a 2021 Gardener of the Year finalist and encourages people to nominate gardeners that are helping their community and neighbourhoods.

“The prizes were amazing, I had no idea, I got all these amazing prizes. I got about $250 worth of Kings seeds. It meant I could provide seeds for our community garden. They all got used, and I could spread them around. And I got a beautiful hose reel which was a nice, lovely thing.”

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Trish Allen, together with Robyn Barclay, was instrumental in setting up this community garden in 2012.

Click here to find out how to nominate your 2023 Gardener of the Year, and the list of wonderful prizes worth more than $1000.

Gardening by the moon

July 1-2: The fertile period continues. Sow and plant leafy veges. July 3: Full moon. July 3-6: Harvest, weed and turn the compost heap.

Gardening by the maramataka

The formal celebration of Matariki is on July 14 for a phase that runs from the 11th to the 14th. On the west coast of the North Island, the focus is on Puanga – traditionally some three days later than Matariki, and understood to be July 14 this year. Matariki and Puanga celebrate the success of the previous cropping cycles whilst thinking and planning (not doing) for the next season. The full moon on the 3rd will be the absolute coldest so protect vulnerable plants. Perennials will move into the moe hōtoke (hibernation) phase – take advantage of this for tidying up and pruning as the essence of these plants will be protected below ground. Prune your fruit trees and tidy up the orchard. Remember many plants need exposure to cold to assist their maturity and flowering (cane fruits) so support their needs as much as possible: prune before the 31st of the month and the next full moon. Dr Nick Roskruge