Get more bang for your buck: what to look for when buying a moth orchid

Phalaenopsis orchids come in an array of colours and patterns.

I grew up surrounded by orchids, thanks to my mother, Pamela Gervai. As my two younger sisters and I flew the nest over the years, the orchids took up residence in the space we vacated, growing everywhere, from my parent’s laundry to the tub in our childhood bathroom.

When I moved out, my mother’s green thumb didn’t follow me – at first. However, as I settled down, orchids became a part of my life again.

Special events were celebrated with a trip to Tucker’s Nursery on Auckland’s North Shore for another orchid to join the collection.

NZ GARDENER Some of the most common and popular indoor and outdoor plants that are also safe for your furry housemates.

Phalaenopsis, commonly known as the moth orchid, have remained my favourite over the years. Lucky for me, they are also one of the easiest care. Or should I say lucky for them.

READ MORE:

* Can I, or should I, repot and fertilise my houseplants in winter?

* Do my houseplants need more light in winter?

* The hunt is on for New Zealand's best collection of houseplants!

* How much water do my houseplants need in winter?



With 40 years’ experience, my mother made orchid care look easy. As she tells me: “Orchids thrive on neglect more than they do being fussed over.”

Greg Barnes has also clocked up 40 years’ experience keeping orchids, with around 200 now calling his Auckland property home, and that’s after recently reducing numbers. He agrees with my mum. “The biggest myth about orchids is that they are difficult to grow,” he says. “Given the right conditions, they grow like weeds!”

Some orchids bloom for so long it leads to the common misconception that when the flowers do finally die and fall off, that the entire plant is dying. In fact, with the right care, you’ll get those gorgeous blooms back again, year after year.

If you’re just starting your orchid journey, treat yourself to a trip to an orchid nursery, or go to an orchid show if you are lucky enough to have one in your area, where you’re likely to find many more varieties. It was a trip to a local orchid show many years ago that started my mother’s orchid collection.

Stuff When buying orchid, look for signs the plant may not be in top health, such as dark spots or yellowing leaves.

My tip for beginners is to be kind to yourself by picking an easy-care variety like the Phalaenopsis to start with.

Gellerts is an Auckland-based commercial nursery who have been growing and selling orchids for over 20 years. They specialise in the Phalaenopsis with more than 100 varieties imported last year alone from growers and breeders worldwide.

When buying an orchid, Grace Cattermole from Gellerts suggests you “look for an orchid that have nice plump roots and strong stems. You want it to have most of the buds closed and only a few flowers open.”

Nedopekin Yuriy/Stuff When buying an orchid, choose one that has some unopened buds gives a longer flowering time ahead to enjoy.

I also look for the number of flower spikes (the stems that orchids bloom from). If I spot one with two or three spikes instead of one, I’m all for getting double or triple the number of flowers for the same price.

I check that leaves are evenly coloured, stiff and pointing upwards – not soft, limp, leathery or wilting.

I stay away from plants with yellowing leaves or leaves with dark spots or patches.

The same goes for flowers with dark spots on them.

Take care with the journey home. Temperature extremes can shorten flowering time and cause bud blast, where buds fail to open, dying before they flower. Avoid exposing your new orchid to a chilly wintery wind on the way to the car or leaving them in a hot car in the sun.

Anna Gervai runs an online one-stop-shop for houseplant hobbyists, Love That Leaf.