Parsley: a herb for global cuisine

Harvest these five herbs to ease seasonal illnesses and add flavour to warming winter recipes.

The biennial parsley is a most useful plant but its seeds are notoriously hard to germinate so it’s better to pop in seedlings. It is an amazingly versatile herb that is widely used in global cuisine (from tabbouleh to pesto and salsa verde), so is well worth growing to lend flavours to your soups, stews and salads as well as fish and meats.

Sow and grow

When to sow: September to March in warmer areas and September to February in cooler areas.

When to transplant: January to December in warmer areas and September to March in cooler areas.

Position: Full sun.

Harvest: 7 weeks.

Good for pots

Get started

Parsley may be sown from early spring to late autumn in warmer areas and from spring to late summer in cooler areas. Seedlings can be planted out all year in warmer areas but in cooler regions, it’s best to do this from spring to early autumn.

Step-by-step

Seed is best sown direct into the garden, rather than in trays. Sprinkle on the surface, cover very lightly and press firmly into the soil.

Keep soil damp throughout the germination, which should take about 3-4 weeks.

When plants are 5-7cm high, thin out the spindliest plants to about 10-15cm apart.

Growing tips

Parsley will tolerate some shade but is happiest and most flavoursome in full sun, except in the hottest regions in the country, when it can be inclined to bolt if it gets too hot.

BARBARA SMITH/GET GROWING/Stuff Let parsley flower and set seed and you'll get new plants popping up nearby.

While not fussy about soil quality, it does well with plenty of well-rotted organic matter and a deep, cool root run. Mulch plants well in summer and feed every few weeks with a liquid fertiliser. Water regularly in hot dry weather.

Parsley can flower and go to seed in hot summers or when the roots are disturbed. If the plant is well established, this can be delayed by reportedly pinching out the flowering stems.

That said, it makes sense to let some plants flower every year and drop seeds for an endless supply of this most useful of herbs.

Pick leaves from the outside of the plant to encourage fresh new growth from the centre, and east as soon after picking as possible.

Standout varieties

Curly-leaf or flat-leaf parsley? It’s a matter of preference. Flat leaf, also known as Italian parsley, has a stronger flavour but the leaves are tougher. ‘Gigante Italian’ parsley, with its huge shiny leaves, has sweet and mellow flavour, and stalks that can be used like celery.

Troubleshooting

Parsley’s main pests are snails in wet weather and aphids, although the latter are mostly attracted to flowering stems.