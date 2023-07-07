The one 'free' thing you should be putting on your garden

“My main priority is still connecting people to land and land to people. The growing food actually comes second.”

Kelly Francis (Ngāpuhi) has been working away at a six-tonne pile of horse manure with her wheelbarrow to feed the soil for spring vegetable planting.

The founder of Whenua Warrior and her team were the winners of the Ryman Healthcare Gardener of the Year in 2022. The charitable trust was formed with the aim of setting up planterboxes at people's homes, complete with soil and seedlings, so families could grow their own fresh healthy food.

Last year they built 605 gardens in the back of homes, schools and kindergartens. They then went international and did 14 more in the back of homes in Rarotonga. “Currently we are working to get funding for more gardens in South Auckland, Kaikohe and Rotorua.”

Her tip for food growers at the moment is to get the soil ready for spring planting.

“I think the first thing is to get as much horse manure as you can, and composted materials, then rake it lightly over the soil. Then cover it up with cardboard or a plastic sheet if it’s a small garden box or gardening area to bring warmth, so it can break down quicker.”

The Whenua Warriors are based in Māngere at Ihumātao, and they get their horse manure from the neighbouring Ambury Park Horse Riding Centre.

“The reason we use horse manure is because it’s free, that’s the first thing. And the second thing is the horses eat organically as well, and so the manure is clean, and I don’t think any of them are medicated like race horses.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Kelly Francis at the Whenua Warriors base in Māngere.

“The next reason is because it is full of nitrogen and worms, so it pretty much takes away half the job of a gardener. Your whole responsibility other than planting food is to make sure the soil quality is high enough to grow successfully and nutritionally. The soil quality equates to the nutrition level inside the food. So without that balance in the soil you’re basically growing grass because it will have no nutrition in it.

Kelly says chicken manure and pig manure has to be watered down before it goes on the garden because of the way it is processed inside the animals’ stomachs, but not horse manure. “Horse manure is gold!”

“And it’s the same with cow manure, which is harder to get because nobody actually picks it up. The farmers normally leave it on the grass and leave it to be nitrogen for the grass. Horse manure has to be picked up because it’s normally in stables. The other cool thing is that when it’s in stables it’s on top of hay or wood chips, so it’s cleaner and easier to collect. When we pick it up it’s loaded on by a front loader, so we don’t have to dig it into our trailer.

Supplied Kelly Francis planting out seedlings.

“I’ve got a 6m by 3m pile of horse manure, and then it’s probably about 2m high. There’s probably about 6 tonnes of manure. What I’ve been doing is taking wheelbarrows out at a time to different garden boxes and planting them up with the heavy feeders. So for example, I chucked some bananas in, and they’ve gotten quite a few wheelbarrows. We’ve got 8 bananas planted and 6 to go in.”

They’re also getting the ground ready for their kūmara and potatoes, which they expect to plant early, in September.

A stockpile of native wood potash will complement the horse manure and compost in the gardens. They’re also planting comfrey under the fruit trees to keep pests away and to later use as feed for the potatoes. Other winter jobs include mulching pathways with woodchip and improving drainage to reduce water retention. Where possible they are saving seeds from plants and pulling out seedlings that aren’t productive.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Protecting seedlings from the wind and rain.

One issue Kelly has been dealing with is the wet and windy weather.

“The weather has been horrific, it’s slowing everything down. It’s obviously making my staff sick. Because we’re outside workers, we’ve got to make sure our staff are kept warm and dry, and it’s just really hard to do that when it’s constantly windy and constantly raining.

Kelly says the lack of seedlings at retail outlets is “incredibly worrying. I’m guessing that’s because the wholesalers are having to deal with this terrible weather and staff being sick and so on like we all are.” The lack of sunshine hours is another concern.

The seedlings have been smaller than usual. “The risk of them dying has been quite high because we don’t have a greenhouse. We’ve never really prioritised the greenhouse because we’ve traditionally had such a quick turnover of stock.

“But the weather has stopped our staff from being well enough and from being able to go out, and stopped us because we don’t deliver soil wet because it turns to sludge.

“So that means we’re piling up little baby tiny seedlings in our non-green, non-warm hothouse area and the risk of them dying is high because the wind and the rain has been so horrible.”

“We’re also travelling quite a bit because that’s what our ancestors used to do at this time of the year. Our ancestors used to put the spades down over June, July and August and travel between places so that they could learn from different environments.

“Over the last seven weeks we’ve been to six different places and done classes with people because this is the time that people want to be teaching rather than being in a wet garden.

“And also being Matariki, it’s a good time to be around whānau and to be around places you can learn from, because Matariki is about starting fresh and starting new and getting rid of the old, and it’s also about celebrating family and celebrating the goals that you have achieved and celebrating life as well.

Kathryn George/Stuff When Matariki is seen on the horizon it signals the Maori New Year.

Gardening by the moon

July 7-8: Sow root crops. Prune. Spray if necessary. July 9-13: Prune. Cultivate the soil if it is not too wet.

Gardening by the maramataka

The formal celebration of Matariki is on July 14 for a phase that runs from the 11th to the 14th. On the west coast of the North Island, the focus is on Puanga – traditionally some three days later than Matariki, and understood to be July 14 this year. Matariki and Puanga celebrate the success of the previous cropping cycles whilst thinking and planning (not doing) for the next season. The full moon on the 3rd will be the absolute coldest so protect vulnerable plants. Perennials will move into the moe hōtoke (hibernation) phase – take advantage of this for tidying up and pruning as the essence of these plants will be protected below ground. Prune your fruit trees and tidy up the orchard. Remember many plants need exposure to cold to assist their maturity and flowering (cane fruits) so support their needs as much as possible: prune before the 31st of the month and the next full moon. Dr Nick Roskruge