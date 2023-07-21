Dormant earth apple that produces bloom 'sunflower'

Neither an artichoke, nor from Jerusalem, these edible tubers (related to sunflowers) are also called sunroot, sunchoke, wild sunflower or earth apple. They produce an easy-to-grow root vegetable that’s delicious roasted or made into soup.

Sow and grow

Transplant: August to September in warm areas; September to October in cool areas

Position: Full sun

Harvest: 60 weeks (usually late autumn-early winter when tops die off)

Get started

Jerusalem artichoke tubers are mainly planted in late winter or early spring – aim for August in warmer regions, September in cooler places. They can also be planted (or replanted) in autumn as you harvest. They can be left in ground everywhere during winter as long as the soil does not get too waterlogged. Protect plants with mulch during winter.

Step-by-step

Plant healthy, egg-sized tubers 10-15cm deep, spaced 40cm apart.

When plants are 30cm high, earth up soil around the base to give them stability.

Water regularly in dry weather and support the tall yellow sunflower-like flowers in windy areas.

When foliage turns yellow in autumn, cut back to 8cm. Tubers can be harvested gradually from now on.

Growing tips

Nelson Mail/Stuff Jerusalem artichokes are related to sunflowers as can be seen by the blooms.

Jerusalem artichokes are not fussy about soil as long as it’s not too boggy. Dormant in winter, they shoot up in spring to reach 2-3m by midsummer, so make sure you plant them somewhere out of the way where they won’t shade other plants.

Plants are clump-forming, with hairy leaves and bristly straight stems topped with golden flowers. Don’t harvest in their first year, let plants fatten up so by their second autumn you’ll harvest good quantities of large tubers, rather than many little ones.

To harvest, lift the entire root ball, take what you want and replant the rest as tubers don’t keep well. Tubers can also be potted up to transplant come spring. Cook soon after harvest as they turn soft quickly.

‘Jerusalem’ and ‘Dalmatian’ are both heirloom varieties that produce pale, knobbly tubers. ‘Red Skinned’ is smoother with red-tinged tubers and a better choice for southern gardens.

Troubleshooting

Jerusalem artichokes are mostly untroubled by pests or diseases although slugs and snails love the new shoots and can devour young plants. Pick off regularly and squash to keep on top of the population.