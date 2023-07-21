Is it too early to start on my Christmas spuds?

New Zealand is a nation of potato lovers and spuds are an enduringly popular backyard crop. And no wonder when they are absolutely delicious stuffed, boiled, mashed, baked, roasted or fried, plus so easy to grow.

So it is little wonder that we at Get Growing are already getting questions about growing spuds for Christmas. Is it too early to start growing potatoes? When and how should I prepare the soil for my potatoes? Should I start sprouting seed potatoes now?

The easy answer is, yes, it is too early and too cold to put your potatoes in the ground now. But you can start chitting (aka sprouting seed spuds) now. That’s not always as easy as it sounds at this time of the year. But there are a few tricks. And even in the South Island you can start if you have somewhere warm inside to grow them, like a greenhouse or walpini.

Get Growing reader Sue Hutchings, of Auckland, bought a bag of ‘Agria’ seed potatoes two months ago but hasn’t been able to get them to sprout.

“They are spread out in a plastic house, so they have daylight and should be slightly more warm than outside,” she says.

“I spoke to the place I bought the bag from and was advised to sprinkle them with water to make them green up, but that has had no effect either. I am at a point of thinking perhaps I should just plant them, I’m certainly not getting anywhere as it is. Any suggestions please?”

NZ Gardener contributor Jane Wrigglesworth has a few suggestions and has written extensively about growing potatoes. And we also have some suggestions on early starter varieties, instead of the ‘Agria’.

NZ GARDENER/Stuff Chitting seed potatoes in an egg carton.

“Not all gardeners bother chitting before planting them in the garden but chitting is a way to break the potato’s dormancy so it starts to grow as soon as it’s planted rather than risking it rotting in cold spring soil,” she says.

Many garden centres will have seed potatoes available through winter.

“Ideally, buy certified disease-free seed potatoes and keep them in a warm, dry spot indoors out of direct sun - laid out on newspaper or on their ends in a cardboard egg carton - until the shoots are 2-4cm,” Jane advises.

123RF Sprouted seed potatoes.

As the seed potatoes begin to sprout, rub off all but the four strongest sprouts. This ensures bigger potatoes. Let those four develop until planting time. It can take between four and six weeks to produce sturdy shoots about 2.5cm long, ready for planting.

If you’re in a frost-free part of the country, you can plant early varieties outdoors from September, but protect with a frost cloth on cold nights. Or grow a spud in a bucket! Make drainage holes, put 10cm or potting mix in the bottom of the bucket, pop a spud on top, then fill with more mix to 5cm below the rim of the bucket. There is no need to earth up your spuds this way.

You can also start getting your soil ready.

BARBARA SMITH / GET GROWING/Stuff These potatoes are growing in a copper ring cut from an old hot water cylinder. It is much easier to place the seed potatoes at the bottom and fill the ring with potting mix immediately, rather than earthing them up as the shoots sprout.

Potatoes grow best in loose soil, so soil preparation is essential before planting the sprouted spuds. Till the garden soil about 40cm deep and work in 10-15cm of compost. You can also use leaf mould, well-rotted cow manure, dried grass clippings or any other type of organic material you have to prevent soil compaction and improve drainage.Potatoes also like sandy soils, so if you have a couple buckets of sand to work into the soil, that will promote a good spud harvest too. If planting in large tubs, I would dig in a specialised potato fertiliser too.

Crop rotation is vital for healthy potato crops. Leave three or four years before growing spuds in the same spot again. To reduce the risk of fungal infections, plant in an open sunny position.

NZ Gardener’s Vegetable Growing Made Easy suggests the following varieties.

The best potatoes for pots are earlies such as ‘Rocket’ and ‘Swift’, which are quick-growing and have compact green tops. They give a decent number of waxy baby spuds 70-90 days after planting. For yield it, it’s hard to beat ‘Liseta’. In a NZ Gardener trial of different earlies, it produced more than 19kg of potatoes 90 days after a 1kg bag of seed spuds was planted. ‘Jersey Bennie’ was not high yielding in the trial, but can be relied upon for great tasting tubers.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Don’t grow potatoes in tyres. You may have seen potatoes growing in tyre stacks, but NZ Gardener’s advice is to avoid this. There's a risk of contamination, plus the soil tends to overheat inside the black rubber stack. Grow in bags, buckets or large containers instead.

For a great early main, it’s hard to go past ‘Ilam Hardy’ which is acceptable enough for almost any situation. ‘Heather’ has smooth purple skin and a wonderful taste. The New Zealand-bred ‘Karaka’ has excellent disease resistance.

The most popular main cropper is ‘Agria’ but Kiwi-bred ‘Summer Delight’ and ‘Summer Beauty’ are hard to beat for huge tubers and disease resistance. ‘Rua’ tastes great.

‘Purple Heart’ and ‘Purple Passion’ were both bred in New Zealand by scientists at Plant & Food Research who crossed taewa, yam-shaped purple ‘Urenika’. Other taewa worth trying; the waxy late variety ‘Huakaroro’ which has creamy skin and flesh; purple-skinned ‘Kowiniwini’; and yellow-fleshed ‘Ngautiutiu’ makes amazing hot chips.

Plant bare root fruit trees

You may notice that some nurseries are having sales on the last of their bare root fruit trees, such as apple, apricot, nectarine, peach and pears. That’s because it’s nearing the end of the season to plant dormant bare root fruit trees. Bare root nursery stock are trees and plants that are field grown for one to three years before being sold.

Before planting. Pop the tree in a large bucket of water with added seaweed fertiliser to hydrate the roots and reduce transplant shock. Leave for up to an hour before planting. Dig a large hole in the ground. About 50cm in diameter. Trim off any long straggly, or damaged roots. Place a small mound of soil on the bottom of the hole and plant the tree on top. Fill the hole with soil.

Philippa Foes-Lamb A bare-rooted fruit tree at Bay Nurseries.

Set up irrigation/check connections

Get prepared for spring and summer now by setting up drip irrigation in the vege patch. It not only helps to keep your plants healthy, it saves on time. Irrigation pipes can be run into potted plants too. Check all connections and hose lines for leaks, and get new batteries for timers. It may sound a bit kooky to be doing this with all the wet weather, but spring and summer will be upon us in no time.

Gardening by the moon

July 20-30: Plant fruit trees and those vegetables that produce above ground. Take cuttings. Liquid feed actively growing plants.

Gardening by the maramataka

The formal celebration of Matariki is on July 14 for a phase that runs from the 11th to the 14th. On the west coast of the North Island, the focus is on Puanga – traditionally some three days later than Matariki, and understood to be July 14 this year. Matariki and Puanga celebrate the success of the previous cropping cycles whilst thinking and planning (not doing) for the next season. The full moon on the 3rd will be the absolute coldest so protect vulnerable plants. Perennials will move into the moe hōtoke (hibernation) phase – take advantage of this for tidying up and pruning as the essence of these plants will be protected below ground. Prune your fruit trees and tidy up the orchard. Remember many plants need exposure to cold to assist their maturity and flowering (cane fruits) so support their needs as much as possible: prune before the 31st of the month and the next full moon. Dr Nick Roskruge