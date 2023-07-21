Q&A: Can you help me grow rhubarb for my dad?

Rhubarb is a hardy, easy-care, perennial crop with many uses in the kitchen.

Can you please give me some advice on growing rhubarb? I don’t particularly like it, but my dad likes to eat it with his weetbix. I’ve had it in the ground for about a year, but it has hardly grown, and the stems have been limp and skinny. Now it’s just flopped onto the ground. Samantha Stewart, Hamilton

Hi Samantha, don’t be too disillusioned as stalks are usually not harvested in the first year after planting a young crown, and only sparingly in the second season. And winter is the dormant season.

But now is a good time to give your rhubarb a bit of a tidy up, pruning dead or dying leaves and adding compost.

If you have an older, larger plant, you could take it out of the ground, and divide the crown with a spade into several smaller sections, each with a portion of the rhizome (thickened root) and at least one growing point or bud. Or better still, seek out a family heirloom plant that has been a good producer over the years and start again. Here’s some advice from NZ Gardener contributor Kate Marshall on how to prepare the soil.

Rhubarb is a plant that is so hardy and adaptable that it will thrive in all regions, provided the frosts aren't too hard, and the soil isn't waterlogged.

Plant rhubarb in a sunny spot with fertile, free-draining soil. Prepare the site with organic material such as compost and manure, especially if the soil is sandy or poorly drained. Gardening guru Lynda Hallinan suggests digging a hole at least 76cm deep and filling it with compost just over half way. Then fill the remaining hole with soil, mixed with a sprinkling of blood and bone, before planting and covering the crown with soil.

Or you could plant in a raised bed if the soil is especially heavy and sodden, says Kate. If you don't have a spot in the garden for a rhubarb plant, pot one up in a large container. Use a good quality potting mix, and keep well watered through the summer – the large leaves really suck up the moisture.

PIXABAY Let rhubarb settle in for a year before picking so they develop a strong root system.

In northern regions, plant in a cool part of the garden as it will bolt to flower and slow growth right down if in too hot a spot.

Rhubarb are gross feeders (ed’s note: I have mine planted next to a compost bin). If you don’t have compost, add sheep pellets and blood and bone, or horse manure. The manure provides rich nitrogen and enriches the texture of the soil.

The thick cover also provides a protective mulch layer to keep the area around the base of the plant free of weeds. If not using manure, layer up with pea straw mulch in the summer.

Nicola Galloway Rhubarb stems will last in the fridge for about a week.

In colder regions, protect rhubarb crowns from hard frosts and prolonged cold with a swathe of frost cloth or a cloche. In spring, remove any damaged leaves and check the crown for damage – cut off damaged buds that would otherwise rot.

During warm spells (over 30˚C), flower stems can form. These should be broken or cut off before the flowers develop too much, as they grow at the expense of new edible stems.

Varieties & propagation

Kate says rhubarb can be grown from seed, though some patience is required as it can take a few years before the seedlings are big enough to take a cut off.

The 'Cherry Red' seed variety from Kings Seeds comes highly rated, with deep red stems and excellent flavour. Sow the seeds in the warmer months, only taking 10-14 days to germinate.

The strike rate with rhubarb seeds is lower than lettuces, but for a pack of 20 seeds for about $5, even if only one seedling survived transplanting, that's still a pretty cheap rhubarb plant.

Heritage varieties which have stood the test of time include 'Glaskin's Perpetual' with its bright red stems, along with one of the most popular varieties 'Victoria' (first introduced in 1837) with its flavoursome red and green stems.

The stems of the different varieties will range from pure green, to red and green, to vibrantly red. There is no way to increase the intensity of red as it will be particular to the variety. A green-stemmed variety will still have excellent flavour.

Rhubarb leaves contain oxalic acid and are poisonous. Discard or compost the leaves, or steep in water to make your own homemade insecticide. Use the leaf tea on its own, or mix with garlic, chilli or detergent to deal to aphids, whitefly and other small insects.

The oxalic acid is poisonous to chooks too. Don't panic if your chooks have a wee peck, but large quantities are not a good idea.