Is that really dahlia gall or just more misinformation?

Covid lockdowns and the flower farmer movement have brought many newcomers to horticulture. Dahlias, especially, have been a focus of interest.

There have been sizeable nurseries here that specialised in dahlias but currently, New Zealand Bulbs in Feilding is the only nursery still producing tubers in New Zealand in any quantity. The majority of tubers from other sources are imported from the Netherlands, where millions of tubers are produced each year for distribution worldwide.

The snag here? Holland is in the northern hemisphere, while we are in the south with the seasons reversed.

Dutch tubers are lifted in October and stored during the northern winter. They arrive in New Zealand in June or July, which is midwinter for us and at least three months too early to plant outside. Had the plants remained in the northern hemisphere they would have reached the flowering stage by late July.

Buds on dahlia tubers are confined to the crown region between the root tubers and the remains of the previous season’s stems. These buds attempt to grow both during transit and subsequently. These are frequently damaged or, if in plastic bags, can grow no further. This stimulates buds deeper down to grow and try to replace them.

This often results in a cluster of shoots which people think is a tumour or gall. If the multiple shoots are a cream colour, people assume the tuber is infected by the bacterium that causes crown gall; if chlorophyll has been produced and the shoots are green, leafy gall is pronounced.

Lottie Hedley/NZ Gardener/Stuff From left: Milly, Lexi, Barnaby, Jen and Gracie. This is Green Footed Kiwi near Kaikohe, where – buoyed by the surge in popularity of dahlias – the three Leong sisters run their pick-your-own dahlia farm.

Much misinformation is generated and disseminated on social media platforms, pronouncements often being based on poor quality images. This is akin to diagnosing a heavy cold as Covid infection without carrying out a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test or a RAT (rapid antigen test).

Let’s deal with leafy gall first as I can find no credible scientific evidence that it occurs on dahlias. Leafy gall is caused on a wide range of plants by the bacterium Rhodococcus fascians. When I say credible evidence, I mean experimental evidence that shows that a suspect micro-organism, isolated from a suspect gall, grown in pure culture on agar, and then used to inoculate healthy plants, which then produced comparable galls.

This procedure was defined by Robert Hermann Koch in 1884 and became known as Koch’s Postulates.

Stuff This is crown gall, caused by the bacterium Agrobacterium tumefaciens.

The procedure was instrumental in gaining a better understanding of human diseases such as cholera and tuberculosis. A solitary record of Rhodococcus fascians occurring on dahlia in New Zealand was subsequently shown to be incorrect.

In contrast, crown gall has been well known on a range of host plants in New Zealand for over a century, albeit not specifically on dahlia. It is caused by the bacterium Agrobacterium tumefaciens. Both its Latin and common names have changed over the years. For a period it was put into the genus Rhizobium, the bacteria that are associated with nitrogen fixation on legumes.

There are many common names for the galls, depending on the crop and country. Orchardists and viticulturists observed that galls were formed at the base of trees and vines near the junction between the roots and trunk of their plants, a region known to them as the crown, as it is with dahlias, hence crown gall, which is now the widely accepted common name.

Stuff This is not gall.

Agrobacterium tumefaciens is widely distributed in soils as part of the microflora. It only becomes pathogenic when stimulated by exudates from host plant cells. Often, the exudates are caused by damage such as soil cultivation.

The bacteria have the ability to latch onto host plant cells and to inject some of their DNA into the plant DNA. This results in the production of excess auxins (plant hormones that control growth), which leads to uncontrollable cell proliferation and the characteristic cauliflower-like galls.

(As an aside, the hormone weedkillers 2,4,5-T and 2,4-D are man-made analogs of the naturally occurring auxins. When applied at high concentrations they disrupt the metabolism of many broad leaf plants, causing them to die.)

All of us are familiar with going to medical collection centres to provide specimens to be sent to testing laboratories for medical diagnosis. When Covid first hit, samples were sent to laboratories for PCR testing. Subsequently RAT kits became available for self-testing.

In the plant world, there are few laboratories that offer disease testing, and it is only in recent years that test kits have been made available to test plants for virus infections. Unfortunately, no similar kits exist to test for crown gall, and only one laboratory here is able to test for crown gall (AsureQuality Ltd).

What is the possibility that a Dutch import might be infected? Theoretically, the Dutch authorities have stringent inspection procedures in place before tubers are exported. On this basis, there are no requirements for tubers from the Netherlands to be grown under quarantine before they are disseminated throughout New Zealand.

Keith Hammett/Stuff Buds in crown region.

The reputation of the Dutch bulb industry depends on the stringency of its inspection regime. However, millions of tubers are handled every year, much of it mechanically, so it would be impossible for every tuber to be inspected individually before export. Equally, given the length of time between harvest and arrival here in New Zealand, it is possible that a gall might develop during storage and transportation.

However, now that there are labs able to undertake definitive diagnosis, there is no excuse for speculation and dissemination of misinformation.

Although best known as a plant breeder, Dr Keith Hammett is a UK-trained plant pathologist who came to New Zealand in 1967 to work at the then Plant Diseases Division of the Department of Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR) until the formation of the Crown Research Institutes and the abolition of a specialist organisation devoted to plant diseases. He is the current president of the Royal New Zealand Institute of Horticulture and has received a QSM for services to horticulture.