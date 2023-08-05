The 87-year-old YouTuber teaching gardening in Samoan from his Auckland garden.

Fa’aleagaina Malo is in his Auckland vegetable garden, in the southern suburb of Māngere, making a video. The 87-year-old is explaining, in his first language, Samoan, how to grow vegetables under New Zealand conditions.

His 15-year-old granddaughter Ameena is the camera operator, as well as the video editor and official uploader (she does sometimes call on her mum Ruth for technical support). This video, like the others that Malo and Ameena have made, will be uploaded to his YouTube channel.

His aim, in making the videos, is to teach other Pasifika living in New Zealand how to produce their own fresh and healthy food.

Malo moved to New Zealand, with the help of his uncle, Fale Malo, as a 19-year-old in 1955. The younger Malo had grown food in Samoa but conditions here were vastly different – the soil, the climate, the different pests as well as the range of fertiliser and sprays.

Those differences meant that many in his community, who had grown vegetables in Samoa, stopped gardening when they arrived in New Zealand. They often wanted to, he says, but didn’t know who to ask for help.

Sally Tagg / NZ Gardener/Stuff Fa’aleagaina Malo, who moved to New Zealand from Samoa in 1955, has learned to grow his favourite edibles under New Zealand conditions, and shares his knowledge on his YouTube channel.

And so Malo thought he should pass on some of what he has learned about gardening himself, especially vegetable growing, via social media.

He thought that would be a good way to reach young people: he is concerned they are becoming too distracted by smartphones and technology. “The young ones aren’t that interested in gardening at the moment,” he says.

Even in his family, he admits, his grandchildren are not volunteering to work in the garden, although they will always lend a helping hand if he asks. But he hopes in time it will interest them more and they will be able to watch his videos when it does, “even if it is after I have gone,” he adds. “I certainly hope that one of them will want to carry on with my garden.”

Sally Tagg/NZ Gardener/Stuff Malo’s 15-year-old granddaughter Ameena is the camera operator, as well as the video editor and official uploader for his YouTube videos.

His videos show basic gardening techniques such as preparing soil for planting, making compost, using blood and bone and fertilisers, getting rid of pests and crop rotation. He films them in his backyard where he has 40 homemade planterboxes in which he rotates his summer and winter veges.

“If I grow a cabbage, it usually takes three or four months until I harvest it. I record it all in my notebooks. Then I have to find another plant because I can’t grow it in the same box, so then I might grow celery. Now celery goes about three or four months again. When I harvest the celery, I grow another one, maybe spring onions. Now that will go another three months. Now once I’ve finished two of them I might come back to the cabbage.”

He puts compost in every time he plants a new crop. And his secret ingredient for great compost? Weeds. “When something has finished, I let the weeds grow. The quicker the weeds grow it’s better for my garden because I use them to make compost.”

Stuff Choko vines cover the potting shed and entrance to another garden.

Indeed, weeds can be effectively treated as a free cover crop, he says. They will also stop the soil from washing out, fix nitrogen, prevent nutrient leaching, provide a habitat for beneficial insects and add organic matter when dug in ahead of planting.

Walking around Malo’s maze of garden boxes is an adventure in itself. Trying to guess what each seedling is, passing his firepit where he makes an umu (a Samoan above-ground oven of hot volcanic stones) and does a barbecue every Saturday with vegetables from his garden, past the compost bays, through the cave-like potting shed covered with choko vines and past the pumpkins to his secret taro garden under the towering avocado tree (that he still climbs with the aid of a ladder to gather fruit).

Taro was one of the first crops he grew when he came to New Zealand because, unlike today, there was none around. He was able to source a plant in 1970 and put it in the ground. Today the leaves and tubers are a staple of his garden. “I don’t put any compost on the taro, and they find their own water. They find their own food. It’s the perfect crop. You take the cabbage; you’ve got to look after them like a child, especially when they are young. If you don’t look after them, they get eaten by the slugs and snails, and you have to water them and you do a lot of work on them. But with the taro you do nothing, no slugs, no snails or pests. Nothing touches them, they are one of the best plants you can find.”

Sally Tagg/NZ Gardener/Stuff Taro in the shade of the avocado tree.

The crop matures in nine to 12 months here, he says, usually around late autumn, when the leaves begin to yellow and die down and there is a slight lifting of the tubers. “The leaves are already clean because the dirt doesn’t stay on the leaves. And it spreads by itself, so once you put in one it will continue to spread.

“Last year I didn’t have a good time with the taro. I thought they were going to die because of the weather. It was very hot. But this year, it’s been good with the wet weather, they were very good this year. Let them grow in the same place for maybe one or two years, then move them to another place. All you do is lift the taro up, dig a hole somewhere else and put them in.”

With the taro leaves he makes one of his favourite dishes, lu’au, or adds mussels and chillies for his own take on palusami. The tubers are best cooked in tin foil in an umu or oven, then covered with coconut cream.

Sally Tagg/NZ Gardener/Stuff Kumara shoots grow in an old bath.

His other staple crops include cabbage, cauliflower, kūmara, potatoes, tomatoes, eggplant, chilli, spring onions, carrots and his new favourite, asparagus, but he has attempted to grow “just about everything”.

Along with the avocados, he also has banana, peach, plum, apple and lemon trees.

The cabbage and cauliflower he likes because he can align them to the recipes in his many cooking books, complemented by the herbs he grows – sage, thyme, rosemary, a curry plant and lemongrass – elsewhere on his quarter-acre section.

Sally Tagg/NZ Gardener/Stuff Asian greens are grown from seed before being transplanted in Fa'aleagaina Malo's Auckland garden.

He says taro, cabbage and cauliflower (“if you can even find one in the supermarket”) are way too expensive to buy, especially for struggling families: it can cost up to $20 for one taro tuber. So Malo loves sharing his veges with friends, family and neighbours. “And they share with me as well, they might bring around fish, chicken or cakes. That’s how we work.”

He came to New Zealand for “a better life”, he says, and specifically for paid work. “When I left school over there, there was no paid work, way up in the bush, only the garden, taro, bananas and paw paw.”

He didn’t actually garden much for many years.

He simply didn’t have time. After training to be a carpenter, he bought his Māngere house in 1966. For many years, he worked seven days a week to pay off the mortgage as well as to provide for his immediate and extended family. “I’d get up in the morning while everyone was still asleep, and come home at night and they’d be back asleep.”

It was cooking that brought him back to gardening after his wife, Pepe, died in 2015, he says. “My wife used to cook for me but when she passed away, well, I had to cook. And I had the land and needed a hobby, so I thought I would grow my own vegetables.”

He was married to Pepe for 55 years. She had a beautiful flower garden but suffered dementia in her later years. Fa’aleagaina takes flowers and plants to her grave every Sunday. It is the only day he doesn’t work in his vegetable garden. “When she was very sick the doctor couldn’t do anything about her. The medicine and things were no good. The doctor said maybe the last thing you can try is exercise. Exercise has helped other people like your wife. And that is one of the reasons I exercise, to stay fit and healthy.”

Stuff Malo’s wife Pepe loved her red hibiscus, which continues to flourish in the front garden.

(As well as staying active in his garden, Malo also runs an exercise class at the Māngere Baptist Church every Monday for people struggling with dementia.)

He spends between four and six hours in his garden six days a week. He always starts by observing and deciding what work needs to be done. “I sit down in my chair like this and can spend hours going around looking for the snails and squashing them. I find the big ones and squash them because the big one brings the little ones,” he explains.

“Sometimes I may decide to start off watering.” He has a bulk container hooked up to the guttering to collect rainwater. “Other days it might be weeding, or planting, or composting.”

Sally Tagg/NZ Gardener/Stuff The avocados ripen in the garden’s microclimate.

The compost is the key to his gardening success, he says, and he has a three-step system in operation. First there is an old bath where he soaks brown cardboard boxes gathered from shops and supermarkets. Then there is a bay where vegetable scraps, spent crops, grass and weeds are added with the cardboard and left to break down. And finally there is another bay where the compost is left to mature. The bays are turned and revolved about every three months.

Malo follows the integrated pest management philosophy of controlling pests, where he uses cultural, biological and chemical methods, with the chemicals being the very last resort. Cultural methods include looking at water, food, light, and whether a plant is in the right place. Physical methods are barriers and physical controls like picking off slugs. And biological methods encourage beneficial insects.

“But sometimes you may have to use pest spray, because if you don’t you’re going to lose all your plants.” It’s not to be encouraged, he says, not least because of the financial cost.

Sally Tagg/NZ Gardener/Stuff Cauliflower are rotated with spring onions through winter.

Back in Samoa, in the early days, he says, it was all garden. “That’s in the old days before the Europeans came to Samoa, or the church came into Samoa. That’s what we did, always the garden.”

But young Pasifika growing up in New Zealand today has almost lost that link to the land, he says. “They think getting food is about going to the supermarket or takeaways.”

And so we go back to the reason for his videos. “That’s the idea for my videos: to show that gardening is a good idea, to grow your own food. I want to pass my information on to my people. Because it’s a good thing. You don’t buy vegetables. They may like my idea, and do it too.”