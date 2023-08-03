Houseplant collector's passion lands her a job working with, well, plants

Blenheim’s Nicky Hall is an entrant in a competition that NZ Gardener runs called Houseplant Hero looking for houseplant fanatics.

Blenheim’s Nicky Hall has always had a passion for houseplants – she has collected them since her early teens, inspired by her mother and her grandmother’s large and lush indoor plant collections.

“I started with cacti and succulents when I was a teenager. I have a peace lily and a spider plant that I would have had for 25 or so years now. I have always had a few plants around,” she says.

But it was over the last few years that her collection began to exponentially increase.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express Blenheim’s Nicky Hall is the winner of NZ Gardener magazine’s Houseplant Hero 2023, an annual competition looking for enthusiasts and collectors of indoor plants.

“My son, who has special needs, entered his teenage years and with that came enormously challenging behaviour,” Hall explains.

“I have always been his primary caregiver and that meant my ability to work was very limited because he had to be cared for full time. It’s a massive job. And to say it’s incredibly stressful is an understatement.”

It was during those years that her plant collection became an escape, she says, from the stresses of her everyday life. It was something she could do at home; and it was thrifty, since she could propagate and swap cuttings, which helped when her finances were stretched tight.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express Like many enthusiasts, Hall says having houseplants around makes her happy.

It was also something that connected her to the world, she adds. “Whenever you sell and swap cuttings, you would get talking to people about what plants you have and what you are looking out for.”

But looking after her plants also just lifted her spirits, Hall says. “It changes the whole environment of your house. Just having plants around makes me happy.”

Her houseplant expertise became so well known locally that a volunteer coordinator at Selmes Garden Trust, which provides employment opportunities for people with disabilities within the Marlborough region, rang to ask if she could help out with the houseplant section at the trust’s garden centre.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express Some of the plants in Hall’s collection. “The plants are basically in every room of the house now,” she admits.

She started as a volunteer there and that led to a paid permanent job.

Her son, who now lives with flatmates in a residential care facility, volunteers at the trust garden centre too.

Now, Hall can keep an eye on new plants to see if there’s something she needs for her own collection, although she admits – with roughly 250 plants now – she is running out of room. “The plants are basically in every room of the house now,” she admits.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express Hall also concedes that she is running out of room for all her houseplants.

Nicky Hall is the winner of NZ Gardener’s Houseplant Hero 2023 competition. She received $500 worth of Yates products, $500 of houseplants from Gellerts and $300 of Kings Plant Barn vouchers.