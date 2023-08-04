What is eating my potatoes? Shopper laments grubby spud

Carol Dyer was dismayed to find a grub had burrowed into her store bought potato, filling it with excrement.

Lots of things can go wrong with potatoes - just examine the following list: Fungal blight, potato psyllid, wireworm and tuberworm, not to mention frost, drought and floods. All experienced by potato growers in New Zealand, especially the floods that devastated Pukekohe crops this year.

And given the cost of supermarket spuds at the moment (not to mention the follow-on cost to my favourite treat, hot chips), who can afford to sacrifice even one? That’s why Carol Dyer, of Levin, was a little dismayed when she found this grubby potato in a bag of bought ones and wondered what had gone wrong.

“What grub tunnels into a potato like this?” she asked in an email to Get Growing this week.

Well, I’ve seen that before, Carol, in my own home-grown potatoes, and it wasn’t just the one. My backyard crop was targeted by this, the Potato Tuber Moth (PTM), some time ago when it didn’t rain so much.

The only question I have is, how did this happen when it’s been raining so much over the past year? You see, this moth requires the soil to be dry and crack to gain access to the tubers, where it lays its eggs. And can anyone remember when the soil was dry enough to crack in the last growing season?

Harvested tubers are not so at risk if they are kept protected in cool stores. Potato tuber moths can’t handle temperatures below 10C, according to studies, but if the potatoes are not stored correctly the moth can lay eggs.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a picture of these pests, but they can be easily identified and googled. The adult is a small moth with a wing span of 1.2cm. When at rest, the wings are held close to the body, giving the moth a slender appearance. They are mainly grey but can have brown or black markings. The eggs are small, round and white to yellowish.

Stuff Wireworm also burrows into potatoes and kūmara but don’t leave the tell-tale sign of tuberworm excrement.

The larvae are whitish to dirty white-grey, about 1cm long, with a brown head and dark prothoracic shield.

Unlike wireworm, the larvae leave a dark, dirty tunnel when boring into the tuber because of the excrement they leave behind.

Dr Paul Horne, of IPM Technologies, has written extensively about the moth and says they are one of the greatest challenges for Pukekohe growers.

He recommends following an integrated pest management strategy to control them in the home garden, with chemical sprays being the last call of defence.

This includes using physical, biological and cultural methods to stop future damage. Physical barriers include placing nets over your crops, but this must be done before the moth arrives. Cultural methods include crop rotation, so never planting your potatoes in the same place. And plant away from tomatoes and eggplants, another preferred host. Also, keep up your watering in dry periods to stop the soil drying out and cracking. Biological methods include encouraging beneficial predatory animals, such as birds.

Chemical methods are usually the last resort, and Dr Horne says these are becoming less effective as insects develop resistance. Pesticides may require the gardener to see and spray on to the pest, which is adept at hiding in the leaves and ground.

But at this stage, Carol, my best advice would be to take that potato back and demand another one, with the exorbitant prices now being charged.