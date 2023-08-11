Get the site right for great asparagus

Starting an asparagus bed involves waiting, waiting and then suddenly, you won't be able to eat all of it! Luckily it's versatile and can be steamed, roasted, grilled or poached.

Spend some time and effort getting the site right, and your asparagus plants could keep producing fresh tender spears for you each spring for 20 years or more. It’s a space consuming crop though, occupying a bed permanently for a cropping period of just a few months each year.

Sow and grow

Sow seeds: August to September in warm areas; September in cool areas

Transplant: September to November in warm areas; October to December in cool areas

Position: Full sun

Harvest: 2-3 years

Get started

Asparagus will thrive in most areas of New Zealand, but in the deep south or on the South Island’s West Coast, growing in a glasshouse may be best.

While it is possible (and indeed cheaper) to sow asparagus from seed, most people buy and plant dormant asparagus crowns available in late winter and early spring (if you start with crowns it will still take 2-3 years for plants to be fully productive; planting from seed adds another year). You can plant crowns from early to late spring in warmer regions and mid spring to early summer in cooler regions, but wait until soil temperatures reach 12C before planting, to avoid the risk of them rotting in cold soil.

Step-by-step

Think carefully about where to site your bed: ferns can look messy and the mature crowns form a huge fleshy rootball that doesn’t like being relocated.

Buy asparagus crowns when available (don’t wait too long as they often sell out) but store in damp sawdust or potting mix until it’s warm enough to plant.

In early spring, dig a hole 20cm wide and 20cm deep with a flat base for each crown, or dig 20cm wide trenches. Rows should be 1-1.5m apart, with about 50cm between each plant.

Cover the crowns with soil and compost until the trench is about 10cm from the top.

Growing tips

To prepare the soil for asparagus, cultivate deeply (30-60cm) and add generous amounts of compost, animal manure, seaweed and other organic matter plus a little lime if your soil is very acidic. The pH should be slightly alkaline. Add sand to heavy soils to improve drainage. Plant dormant crowns in spring.

During the following summer and autumn, slowly fill the trench with soil as the fern grows, without covering it up altogether. Hoe any weeds you see as you go, as asparagus hates competition, but do so carefully as digging might damage the crowns just below the surface. By the following winter, the trench should be filled with soil and the surface should be flat again.

Leave shoots to become ferns in the first spring (the foliage feeds the crowns for next year). Only harvest lightly (the plumpest spears only) in the second spring.

supplied/Stuff Young asparagus seedlings ready to be planted.

Feed after harvest and again in late summer with plenty of organic matter (compost, seaweed or sheep pellets) and/or a compound fertiliser. Keep watering during the growing season, but stop watering at the end of February to discourage new fern growth in autumn. Mulch regularly to reduce weeds.

Leave the foliage all summer so it can build up the underground root, but when the ferns turn yellow or brown in winter you can cut off at ground level.

Harvest can gradually be extended each year.

In the third spring, limit it to 4-6 weeks and the following year if growing well extend to 7-8 weeks, ideally picking every second or third day. To harvest, cut with a sharp knife at the base when the buds at the tip are still tightly closed.

Standout varieties

Locally bred ‘Pacific Purple’ has more sugar than green asparagus, lower fibre and a slightly fruitier flavour. Green ‘Pacific 2000’, another local, is productive and sweet. ‘Jersey Giant’ is a hybrid variety from the US.

Troubleshooting

In acidic soils, fusarium root rot will kill plants. Add lime to raise pH. Poorly drained soils also cause root rot.