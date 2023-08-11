Dear cousin Keith, your citrus need a feed

I had a call from cousin Keith this week about his sickly citrus trees. Keith is on my mother’s side of the family. In fact, there are two Keith cousins, one in Dunedin and the other in Auckland, both much older than me. I hardly hear from either, but both are keen growers of fruit and vegetables. That’s why I was surprised when Keith, who lives in Manurewa, Auckland, asked me why his prolific citrus trees were turning yellow, a common occurrence at this time of year and one easily addressed.

And, I dare say cousin, that lemon tree you asked about, I’m pretty sure is a mandarin, or maybe you just got flustered as you sometimes do. You say you had prolific fruit on your trees this winter, so I’m guessing that’s why they’ve turned yellow. Short quick answer, they need a decent feed.

Citrus are gross feeders and the yellowing indicates a lack of nutrients. At my house we usually use a citrus-specific feed, like a Tui Citrus Food. I usually do this each change of season, though a little more before fruiting. I usually dilute it down to half strength and feed more often, and intersperse with a seaweed liquid feed. In fact, we’re feeding our citrus now as well. Experts may tell you it’s a waste of time to fertilise in winter, but my former gardening bosses have always recommended it, saying it takes time for the fertiliser to break down in the soil - at least two to three weeks. And what happens in two to three weeks? Spring!

I’ve had a quick look through past NZ Gardener issues to find more information to help you identify more specific nutrient deficiencies. And the one thing that seems to be agreed upon is that the different yellow discolouration patterns can be used to diagnose what's wrong with the plant. Here’s four for you to consider.

1. Leaves are yellow all over

When older leaves are yellow all over it's a sign of magnesium deficiency. This nutrient deficiency doesn't necessarily mean a lack of magnesium in the soil. The soil may be too alkaline, so the magnesium is not in a form that can be taken up by the tree roots. A quick fix is to apply Sequestron or Yellow Leaf Remedy (from garden centres) or Epsom salts. Mix Epsom salts in water for a foliar spray (20gm per litre) or apply to the soil (about 20gm per metre of tree height) and water in well. Don't overdo it - especially in containers where a build-up of magnesium can be as harmful as a deficit. As a longer term fix feed every six weeks with a citrus-specific fertiliser from spring to autumn.

Cousin Keith wants to know why this mandarin tree has yellowing leaves.

2. Yellowish leaves in winter

Leaves with yellow tones over winter can be a natural process. Kate Marshall from Waimea Nurseries says most citrus trees are grafted onto Trifoliata or Flying Dragon rootstocks, which are deciduous on their own. Therefore, when used as a rootstock in winter the roots stop taking up nutrition, leaving the evergreen part of the tree hungry for food. Margined or mottled yellow leaves are a symptom of nutrient deficiency. Kate recommends waiting until spring to feed with general citrus fertiliser, as the deciduous rootstocks won't take up any food during the winter months. Fertilising citrus in the cooler months can be tricky, as it is best to avoid encouraging a flush of tender new growth that could easily get frosted or cold damaged. Instead, feed with Dolomite lime and gypsum, which will increase trace element nutrition and improve leaf appearance without stimulating a flush.

3. New leaves are pale yellow, pale green or white with green veins

This is a sign of iron deficiency due to the soil being too alkaline, so the iron is not in a form available for root uptake. Apply iron chelates (from garden centres) to the foliage as a liquid feed or drench the soil with Sequestron. Zinc deficiency has similar symptoms but in this case the young leaves are small, narrow and distorted as well as being pale. Zinc is leached out of sandy, light soils and alkaline conditions make it unavailable to plants. Apply a trace element mix, Sequestron or citrus fertiliser.

4. Leaves are dehydrated and yellow

Look under the leaves for minute insects called mites. Mite infestations are common in dry, hot weather (so I guess we can count this one out). Use a soap-based spray. Cover both upper and lower leaf surfaces with spray to ensure good control. Apply in the morning or early evening when temperatures are cooler. Keep a close eye on the tree and repeat spray at 10-12 day intervals if mites reappear. Water citrus trees in dry weather.

Yellow leaved lemon with green veins can indicate an iron deficiency. Try Sequestron.

So I hope that has been of some assistance, cousin. But one more thing. Looking at your photos, I think you need to do a bit of a prune as well. Cut out any deadwood and touching/crossing branches to reduce the risk of a fungal infection and damage. And I’d get that done fairly soon to avoid lemon borer in spring, or cover cuts with tree prune paint sealer. But I suspect you’ll just sniff at that suggestion, as you do, when I volunteer advice. After all, you’ve been in the garden way longer than I.