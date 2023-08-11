Should garden shops be selling tomatoes now?

Watch out for these symptoms to keep your tomato plants healthy for a bumper crop.

Should retailers be selling tomato seedlings in their stores this early in the year? The answer, I guess, is yes and no, as they are generally satisfying a demand. But is it sending the wrong message?

Garden centres have been selling tomatoes as far south as Canterbury, and from my own experience, I saw them sell-out in Bunnings Manukau on the weekend. There Saturday, when I visited, gone Sunday, when I went back.

But is this responsible marketing given there is a cold snap travelling up the country, widespread frosts in the South Island, and snow on the ground?

Mitre 10 has seen a demand for early tomato seedlings, says Steve Dunshea, who is their national Category Manager Garden Outdoor.

“Going back to the old days when I started in the industry, it was true to say that you would plant your tomatoes at Labour Weekend, late October,” he says.

“But the truth of the matter is that there’s a lot of people who are quite passionate about gardening and while they may sense that it’s not the right time to plant, they can't help themselves. It almost becomes, I don’t know if it’s a badge of glory as such, but a challenge to see if they can actually achieve it.”

Supplied Mitre 10’s Steve Dunshea recommends holding off planting until mid-September but accepts there is a demand for seedlings earlier in the year. His favourite? Tomato Gourmet Campari. And he says cherry tomatoes (pictured) and Sweet 100s are almost fail-safe.

His concern is that it may be sending gardeners the wrong message, but each store is independently owned: “what you’ll find is they’re playing to the market that comes into their store”.

And South Island stores have picked up that there is a demand for early tomatoes, especially from gardeners who have glasshouses, conservatories, or make use of cloches.

“That probably shows the passion of gardeners, and what you find is the further south you go the more avid the gardeners are.”

PIXABAY/Stuff Tomato seedlings transplant easily so repot seedlings and grow them on indoors until the weather is reliably warm and settled.

Steve says 80% of gardeners will start planting in September, but the 20% that hold out until October, will find they will get a better crop because it’s warmer and the weather more settled. And he recommends grafted tomatoes for better harvests and a disease resistant rootstock.

So if you want to give it a go, plant your tomatoes early. But are you going to get the crop you're anticipating?

“Your plants will be a little more stressed,” Steve says. “Everything has to go into it for it to survive. But if you pick the right time, your plant is going to welcome the warmth, welcome the good food, welcome the planting and there’s more chance of you getting the crop that you probably envisioned.”

His other tip is to feed a little and often, rather than a lot at once. And his favourite tomato? Tomato Gourmet Campari. “They form themselves on trusses of probably 6–9 tomatoes, they are good-sized medium tomatoes, and what you can do is crop the truss, and they will still mature at slightly different rates.”

Winter strawberries

Fred Watts has been growing strawberries all winter.

My former gardening boss, Fred Watts, is proud that he has been able to grow strawberries right through winter. His secret? Obviously, he has a well sheltered, sunny position in Manurewa. But what else does he do?

Fred sprinkles a little bit of fertiliser on, not much, but often. (NPK 18-6-12). And he has them growing next to a 1.8m heavily flowered rosemary bush that is always covered in bees.

Watch weeds for planting clues

Celebrate the first flush of chickweed. It’s a little green signifier. If the chickweed is growing, so will most other things. Take it as a sign that soil temperatures are warm enough to start sowing seed in earnest. While you are weeding, pick some crispy new chickweed leaves to eat. It's healthy, tasty and refreshing.

. Once the chickweed is growing, you’re good to sow seeds.

Gardening by the moon

August 12-13: Sow root crop seeds in situ, outdoors, if soil is not too wet. August 14-17: Feed actively growing plants with warmed liquid fertiliser.

Gardening by the maramataka

We will enjoy two full moons this month – on the nights of the 1st and of the 30th so we recognise they represent the coldest nights, possible frosts and in this case are guarding the month as sentinels. This is a sign of a cold month overall. It is also the month that we start to see the tohu (cues) that spring is imminent. Watch for signs of early flowering, lack or masses of flowering, new shoots, bird and insect behaviour to initiate our preparation for kōanga (spring). But first, we need to see out the winter. In te reo, the prefix “here” means to bind or support and this month, Hereturikōkā, is prone to winds, especially during the third week of the month. The māra therefore will need your support to ensure plants are stable and not damaged. Pruning should be complete by now (that is part of the support against the winds) and waste material taken away. In the north, establish the early tāpapa (kūmara beds) to initiate the season tipū for planting around October. Dr Nick Roskruge