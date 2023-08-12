How this third-generation avocado breeder finally produced the 'perfect' avo

David and Judi Grey with their Royal New Zealand Institute of Horticulture Plant Raisers (Breeders) Award, received in 2022 for their success in breeding new avocado cultivars.

David and Judi Grey have eaten a fair few avocados in their lifetime. To say they are avocado connoisseurs is an understatement.

At their 13-hectare orchard in Waerenga-a-Hika, 16km from Gisborne, they produce close to 24 tonnes of avocados each year. That’s ‘Hass’ avocados.

Lately there has been an extra tonne from three new kids on the block – ‘GreyStar’, ‘Eclipse’ and ‘Titan’. This green-skinned trio is attracting a great deal of interest across the country and overseas, and presumably from every avocado epicurean within shouting distance of the orchard, including me.

Claire Mossong / NZ Gardener/Stuff 'GreyStar' avocado matures from December.

No need to beat around the bush here: The Greys’ Avogrey avocados are the best I’ve ever tasted.

“The internal quality, the flavour, the colour is just miles better than the common ‘Hass’ variety,” says David. “Every time you cut one, they are perfect from top to bottom. They are just so, so good.”

The flavour is excellent, the texture practically perfect and the flesh doesn’t oxidise once cut open. Which is why these avocado devotees have not had a ‘Hass’ in their home in 10 years. They do sell them at the gate. “But we hardly sell any now,” says Judi. “Everyone comes for the new avocados. Locals tell us we’ve turned them into avocado snobs.”

TVNZ David and Judi Grey have developed three new varieties of premium green skin avocados at their Gisborne orchard.

Such tales of avocado snobbery shouldn’t be surprising, since the Greys are noted for their pedigree of avocado firsts. David’s grandfather, Charles Grey, established New Zealand’s first avocado orchard at Ormond, north of Gisborne, somewhere around 1920. At the time, the Agriculture Department brought avocado seeds into New Zealand and distributed them at random.

“My grandfather received some,” says David, “and from those seeds, three trees were established. Those three trees grew and one produced good quality fruit, which was sold in 1939 in Auckland markets under the name ‘Ormond’.”

Of course, at the time nobody knew what they were or what to do with them. But by this time David’s father, Len, had developed an interest in avocados himself. “He did his homework and wrote letters to all sorts of people and in due course started bringing new varieties into New Zealand,” says David.

Len imported around 20 different avocado cultivars for trial and assessment during the 1940s and 50s. Some did quite well, some were failures and were culled. ‘Fuerte’ and ‘Nabal’ were among those that grew well. In the late 50s, Len brought the first ‘Hass’ into New Zealand.

“He would pack avocado seedlings into the car and drive up to Auckland to the Mt Albert Research Station and he would graft the imported material onto his seedlings and leave them there in quarantine. And as the trees passed all the quarantine inspections, they were released to him. He planted them in the orchard at Ormond.”

There was little interest in avocados in those days, so David’s parents travelled around the country doing avocado demonstrations in supermarkets. By the 60s, other growers started planting avocado trees, and in the mid-70s, after David and Judi had moved back to Gisborne, a number of trees were being imported into the country.

Claire Mossong / NZ Gardener/Stuff New 'Eclipse' avocado trees in David and Judi Grey's 13-hectare orchard.

Sadly, the Ormond orchard came to an end when Cyclone Bola hit in 1988. Luckily, David and Judi’s property was more sheltered and survived the weather phenomenon. They had started planting avocado trees from 1970, along with citrus and tamarillos. They grew the popular ‘Hass’, and exported the fruit overseas, but when the market became flooded around 2010, they focused instead on the local market.

However, years before this, they had begun to experiment with other varieties. Even though ‘Hass’ was popular, they felt that the variety was more suited to a dry climate. New Zealand’s fairly high rainfall and humidity promotes greater pressure for disease. They visited the US and spoke to a geneticist at the University of California and asked his opinion on the best flavoured and best quality avocado in the world. He named ‘Sharwil’, an Australian-raised selection with exceptional quality, but which crops poorly in New Zealand.

“So we played around,” says David. “‘Sharwil’ seeds were planted in 1999 in pots and then in 2000 they were planted out in one row. We planted and waited. One was a total failure, others got the axe sooner or later. But for this particular series, we seemed to have struck it lucky. Within a reasonably short time some of those trees produced fruit. That, in itself, is quite unusual, as quite often when planting seeds, the seedlings can take 10 or 15 years to get fruit, and the fruit can be rubbish.”

Claire Mossong / NZ Gardener/Stuff David Grey holds a large 'Titan' avocado, notable for its size.

Out of that row of ‘Sharwil’ seedlings, the first to be earmarked for continuation was ‘GreyStar’, “because it was very precocious”. ‘Titan’ was noted too “because it was so big. It can get up to 800 or 900g sometimes.”

Ironically, the original ‘Eclipse’ tree was all but written off. When David brought fruit up to the house for tasting during the main part of the avocado season the Greys initially did not like or rate it. “It was truly awful. Fortunately, I also brought some fruit up very late in the season, around May, going towards winter, and this fruit, now mature, is superb. That one had a lucky escape,” laughs David. “Others in the row I scrubbed very quickly. You have to be ruthless.”

There were about 10 selections that were quite good, says David, but they eventually went with just the three because of the costs and requirements for Plant Variety Rights, which they now have for all three trees. Also, they are mature at different times, with ‘Titan’ first in November, ‘GreyStar’ from December on, and ‘Eclipse’ very late from March onwards through the winter months. “We aimed for quality first, flavour and production,” says Judi.

Claire Mossong / NZ Gardener/Stuff The grading shed, where the work of sizing and grading avocados take place.

‘Sharwil’ itself is noted for its resistance to pests and diseases, and for its outstanding flesh. “These new varieties have the quality of ‘Sharwil’ and appear to have the protection from pests and diseases,” says David.

They are also notable for their absence of brown fibres. “You can cut them and put them in the fridge as is.

No doctoring, covering up or anything,” says Judi. “The ‘Eclipse’ variety, I think, is the perfect chef’s avocado because you can cut it into quarters and the skin is always so flexible, it will peel off in one piece.”

The Greys knew they were onto a threesome of winners but it wasn’t until they had a visit from Geoff Thorpe, owner of Gisborne’s Riversun Nursery, and a Uruguayan scientist Alvaro Vidiella, who at the time worked for the avocado industry, that it was confirmed. “Judi served some of the new avocados on crackers, and they were very enthusiastic about them. Alvaro said these varieties mustn’t be lost. So that set us on the track of getting protection on them via Plant Variety Rights.”

Interestingly, an article in New Zealand Orchardist on the three new varieties about seven years ago provoked no interest within New Zealand. But a Queensland nursery saw the article and arranged a visit. Consequently, budwood was exported to Australia.

The Greys have had further enquiries from Australia, South Africa and South America. There has also been interest from Gisborne growers. David estimates there are now around 10,500 trees in the ground in Gisborne. But orders for trees from growers is closer to 20,000.

Claire Mossong / NZ Gardener/Stuff “It hasn’t been a journey so much as a trip down the side roads,” says David of their avocado breeding story.

“Gisborne growers are able to come and see the trees and the fruit. They have really got involved, which is quite flattering, in a way. It’s good that they can see the future as something new, something better, something different.”

The couple was awarded the Royal NZ Institute of Horticulture’s 2022 Plant Raisers (Breeders) Award “in recognition of their success in breeding cultivars that have the potential to contribute significantly to the wealth of New Zealand”.

Their journey with their Avogrey avocados is only just beginning, but as David puts it: “It hasn’t been a journey so much as a trip down the side roads.”

Where to buy? The Avogrey trees are not for sale to retailers or the public, but the fruit is available for purchase. When in season, the Avogrey avocados are available at the garden gate. Register for updates on their website, avogrey.co.nz. From time to time, the Greys supply a local online fruit box retailer called Twisted Citrus.