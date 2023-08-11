Caring for 130-plus houseplants connects this couple to family across generations

Maika Grant and Halakimua Lai both have a love of plants in their blood.

Grant (Te Arawa) credits his great-grandfather, Henry Northcroft, who served in the Māori Battalion during World War II, with inspiring his own passion for growing things.

“I only knew my great-grandfather when I was a very little boy but I grew up hearing stories from his daughter, my grandmother, about how when he came home from the war he wanted to get back in touch with his Maōri heritage.

Peter Meecham/The Press/Stuff Halakimua Lai, left, and Maika Grant, at their house in Christchurch.

“So he learned a lot about Māori medicine and our native plants. He knew a huge amount about the medicinal properties of native plants. And if we were feeling unwell, he knew the herbs and how to prepare them so we felt better.”

Lai’s grandmother in Niue was also a traditional healer, and taught her skills to his mother, and she frequently gathers herbs from her Auckland garden and neighbourhood to make remedies for the wider family.

So plants form a living connection for both men across generations of their families, Grant says, both in a figurative sense and sometimes in a real one – one plant the couple recently “adopted” is a 49-year-old Philodendron bipinnatifidum that had been a wedding gift to Grant’s aunt.

Peter Meecham/The Press/Stuff They say their plants connect them to family: Grant’s great-grandfather was a rongoā expert and Lai's grandmother was also a healer who used plants in Niue.

When the pair relocated from Auckland in 2019, they brought 50 plants – “all our stuff went in a shipping container but the plants came in the car with us. We had to park undercover all the way so the plants didn’t get too cold, but we didn’t lose one.”

Their collection has since grown, Grant admits; they now have 130-plus plants in their 100m² townhouse. And that number is increasing: through propagation and monthly date days where they visit local nurseries.

But both feel that plants bring life into their home – literally so, since a family of fantails regularly flies through their indoor jungle.

Peter Meecham/The Press/Stuff The pair brought all their houseplants with them when they moved from Auckland to Christchurch. “We had to park undercover all the way so the plants didn’t get too cold, but we didn’t lose one,” says Grant.

“In summer they come in four or five times a day,” Grant says. “In Māori culture sometimes pīwakawaka are seen as a sign of something foreboding. But in my family we see them as our ancestors and our guardians.

“My grandmother in Rotorua can call them to her when she walks across the golf course. So we love to see them. We think it’s our ancestors popping in to check up on us and say hi.”

Maika Grant and Halakimua Lai are runners-up in NZ Gardener’s Houseplant Hero 2023 competition. They received $250 worth of Yates products, $250 of houseplants from Gellerts and $150 of Kings Plant Barn vouchers.