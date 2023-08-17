He got his first houseplant at 7 - three years later, he still can't get enough

Hayden Cumberledge might not be able to talk to plants but he certainly understands the 31 plants he has in his own collection.

He can tell when they need a drink or a little bit to eat, he says, or maybe they want a bit of company. And he can feel when they are sad or down about the weather and when they are feeling happy and putting out new growth.

“I know I’m only 10,” the New Plymouth school boy says. “But boy, have I got an interest.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Hayden tends to his houseplants daily.

He got his first plant three years ago, a snake plant that had originally been his mum Melissa’s. “I just found it so fascinating,” he says. “Watching it grow and looking after it. So I went on a bit of a shopping spree with my pocket money to buy more. And whenever I was really good, Mum would treat me to another one.”

Early on, he had a plant infested with mealybug die, and that was a lesson for him, he says, now he checks the leaves carefully every time he waters.

Before he buys a new plant, he asks about the conditions it needs and he reads plant books and looks online to learn more about looking after the plants he has.

He’s a big fan of houseplant podcasts too (Melissa says she often comes in to his room and finds he’s fallen asleep listening to one).

“I have learned a lot,” he admits. “And that’s helped me look after my plants better. But that’s what I like about plants, there’s always plenty more things to know.”

Hayden Cumberledge was a judges’ favourite in NZ Gardener magazine’s Houseplant Hero 2023.