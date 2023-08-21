Plants help me deal with grief after my dad's accidental death

Tauranga's Emily Lloyd now has spider plants, strings of hearts and a couple of philodendrons, monsteras... and a whole plant room.

Emily Lloyd’s love for houseplants was kindled by a great personal tragedy five year ago when her father, Perry Meehan, died in a drowning accident.

“That was a terrible time,” she says. “Anyone who has gone through grief will know that it’s lonely, it’s isolating. No-one should have to go through something like that.”

After her father’s death, a friend gifted Emily a peace lily. Perry had been a greenskeeper at the Morrinsville Golf Course, Emily says, and always had a green thumb.

She remembers him looking after the houseplants in their Hamilton home when she was growing up, and the abundant vegetables harvested from his vegetable gardens outside. So caring for the plant made her feel closer to her father.

Stuff Emily sets aside a day a week for houseplant care, which includes watering, repotting and fertilising.

Her partner built a couple of shelves which were soon filled with more plants, including spider plants, strings of hearts and a couple of philodendrons. “I think that’s where it all started,” she says.

Emily now has more than 150 plants, “not including propagations and plants that friends and family have given to me to bring back to life”. She has a day a week set aside for houseplant care, watering, repotting, fertilising. “And sometimes just sitting,” she admits. “I have a whole plant room, it’s the room with the biggest window. It’s really neat to just sit and look at the plants.

“They have taught me so much patience. Watching a houseplant grow is so rewarding. Knowing that the time and care you put it helped it flourish and become this beautiful thing.”

Claire Mossong/NZ Gardener/Stuff Emily has more than 150 houseplants in her Tauranga home – and a whole plant room.

Sometimes looking after her plants brings back memories of her dad, she says, she remembers his love of plants and gardening. But sometimes the plants serve as a distraction from her grief and sadness too. “If I am feeling a bit down I go and look at my plants. They always make me feel happy.”

A few years ago she started a plant-based Instagram page (@ems_plant_oasis), and the community she found there has been a real support too. “There are people there I talk to every day. And a lot of people have told me plants have helped them through something too, like grief or mental health challenges.

“I’d love for people to know who might be struggling how much plants can help. They give you something positive and beautiful to focus on.”

Emily Lloyd is a runner-up in NZ Gardener’s Houseplant Hero 2023 competition. She received $250 worth of Yates products, $250 of houseplants from Gellerts and $150 of Kings Plant Barn vouchers.