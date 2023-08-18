Are big box garden retailers feeding my unfortunate addiction?

Nothing beats the taste of a freshly-picked tomato. Here's how to grow your own.

Can we trust garden retailers to tell us the right thing? I mean they should do, shouldn’t they, taking our hard-earned dollars in good faith for their product? But the cynic in me keeps hearing that sometimes ugly word, profit. Or do your staff just need more education?

Let’s take the large box retail hardware/garden stores for example. I’m a captive audience and wander your aisles most days every weekend. And, yes, I’m also that sad guy who comes to your store after work to touch the tools I can’t afford. Your staff are always friendly and kind.

It’s just that when I enter the garden court where I can find items within my price range, I end up wasting money on plants I know (you know?) are going to die. More fool me, right. I’ll just go back and buy more. But shouldn’t you be warning me against such folly? And why are you dangling such things under my nose that, quite frankly, shouldn’t even be on sale.

Take tomato seedlings, for example. Presenting me with seedlings this early in the year is just wrong. I’m an addict and a show-off. I want everyone to see I’m the best tomato grower in New Zealand. The first on the block. And like most addicts, I can’t say no.

So, shouldn’t you be helping me? Or at least new gardeners who don’t have a clue?

The problem is, you often don’t know, do you? Your sales reps are lovely people but are often quite happy, eager and willing to push more product, often in ignorance(?) of the danger of death. Death to the seedling that is, when planted outside in the cold.

The Curious Croppers in Clevedon have been growing tomatoes commercially for 15 years, owned and lovingly cared for by Anthony and Angela Tringham. They focus on heirlooms and sell to the hospitality industry and direct to the public at the Clevedon Farmers Market.

Curious Croppers Angela and Anthony Tringham with their delectable heirloom tomatoes.

And Anthony, who was on the Tomato Growers Association board for more than 10 years, has some harsh words for me. Although, he says, plant sellers do need to be trained and educated better. “You’ve got plant people, and you’ve got sales reps,” he says.

“But who am I to tell retailers about selling something to gardeners that’s only going to die, and they shouldn’t do it, if they’re making money? If people buy them it’s their own fault,” he says.

“Let’s take really frost tender things like cucurbits. I haven’t been to the garden centre recently, but they sell them even though there will be about 10 more frosts. And why blame them, if there’s a demand and people buy them, and they die, well people don’t obviously care.”

Curious Croppers focus on growing heirloom tomatoes in coldhouses and hothouses because they have such beautiful shapes, colours and tastes, desired by the hospitality industry.

Anthony says we need to be asking staff more questions. “It will become quite obvious early on if they don’t know anything.” And in that case we should just move on.

But let's just get one thing quite clear, he says. For goodness’ sake, “no one should be planting tomato seedlings now, not until October for the best results.”

Humans think of time linearly, he says, so a month is about 30 days long. But plants think in terms of sunshine hours and temperature.

“So if you said to a tomato plant - and let's think of September and October, for example - if you had 100 units of plant life in September, then in October a plant would have 400 units of plant life because there would be four times as much sun.” Which would you prefer?

“If you planted a tomato plant of the same variety every week for say 12 weeks, in the same place and growing conditions, what you’d find is the plant that went in last would be picked at the same time as the plant that went in first. Assuming the first plant survived. There’s four times as much sun and heat in one week in October as there are four weeks in September.”

So, help me please, Anthony, find a better way

If you want to do something now, start germinating tomato seeds.

Germinate tomato seeds in seed trays in August for October planting.

“Sow them somewhere warm and grow them inside for 6–8 weeks. So what, we're in the middle of August, so if you start sowing the seeds now and planting them early October then they’ll grow really well.”

Anthony’s germinating instructions include, using a heat pad, sowing on a seed tray and covering with a thin layer of seed rasing mix. Then prick out as soon as the cotyledons appear and protect from slugs and birds.

He also recommends well rotted compost as tomatoes like a decent feed.

“We make compost with old tomato leaves, wet hay and horse poo, but that’s because that’s what we can get from our local farmers, but you can also use chicken manure too. You want really rich compost because tomatoes want lots of food and lots of sunshine.”

‘Cassidy’s Folly’ known for its golden stripes on red skin.

And his favourite tomatoes? “We like ‘Brandywines’ because there's such interesting shapes and flavours, especially vintage or striped ‘Brandywine’. And there’s an old tomato called ‘Cassidy’s Folly’. This is an aroma that’s got red skin and golden stripes. It looks simply amazing. We got this from a tomato grower who’s now deceased. Clyde Potter from Epicurean in Hawkes Bay. He used to supply us lots of interesting seeds. And saving seeds has become a lot more important to us.”

Spray to prevent diseases

Don’t let diseases catch you napping. Guard against fungal and bacterial diseases on pipfruit trees, stonefruit trees and berry plants by spraying them now with copper. Repeat this weekly until the leaves start to grow - watch for when little green tips start to emerge from the buds after flowering. These sprays are the best way to prevent nasty, unwelcome infections later in the season such as leaf curl, black spot and brown rot.

Gardening by the moon

August 18-28: The fertile period. Plant Asian greens and other leafy vegetables. Sow dwarf peas and snow peas.

Gardening by the maramataka

We will enjoy two full moons this month – on the nights of the 1st and of the 30th so we recognise they represent the coldest nights, possible frosts and in this case are guarding the month as sentinels. This is a sign of a cold month overall. It is also the month that we start to see the tohu (cues) that spring is imminent. Watch for signs of early flowering, lack or masses of flowering, new shoots, bird and insect behaviour to initiate our preparation for kōanga (spring). But first, we need to see out the winter. In te reo, the prefix “here” means to bind or support and this month, Hereturikōkā, is prone to winds, especially during the third week of the month. The māra therefore will need your support to ensure plants are stable and not damaged. Pruning should be complete by now (that is part of the support against the winds) and waste material taken away. In the north, establish the early tāpapa (kūmara beds) to initiate the season tipū for planting around October. Dr Nick Roskruge