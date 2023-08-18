My family and neighbours regret the day I planted mint

Quite some time ago my culinary neighbour presented me with a clump of mint, which I promptly put in the ground.

Now some years later it has taken a hold in my lawn and has spread under the feijoa tree, through the citrus grove, around the taro plants and on to the recreation lawn. Not that I’m complaining. Mint has so many uses, not least in a mint julep. And as the song goes, one mint julep was the start of it all.

And now I’m afraid to mow the lawn, which is okay in winter, and good for the insects and birdlife, but in summer, when the kikuyu takes hold, it can get quite long and out of control.

Mint is a hearty herb that takes no effort whatsoever to grow, and grow it does. NZ Gardener contributor Lynda Hallinan has written: ”Mint is so easy to propagate that it has a reputation for turning into a nuisance.

“This happy-go-lucky herb spawns numerous rhizomatous stems – like subterranean umbilical cords – that snake off in every direction, rapidly producing a clump of stems.

“To start a new plant, just pull off one of these rooted stems and pot it up. You can also grow mint from cuttings in a jar of water.” She advises containing it in a pot. But too late for me, Lynda, that horse has bolted.

So my question to you, dear gardeners, when should I be mowing it into the ground? Let's be clear, I don’t want it to disappear. I want it to be lush and more vigorous, but as my family and neighbours firmly request, “can you please mow your blimmin lawn!”

Even my culinary friend looks on with contempt. “I wish I had never given you that plant now, William”. Things haven’t been that great between us for a while.

Copy right 2011 By nO_Om@hotmail/Stuff Mint

And while we’re at it, growing friends, can you also advise when those scraggly snowdrops and underperforming daffodils should be mown down. It’s not that I mind so much, but you guessed it, the neighbours and family. My only friend right now is a boisterous Huntaway dog that loves to roll in the long grass, delectably smelly mint and back-scratchy flowers.

So what do you do? It will be different for each region, so let me know where you are and best practice for these plants. And maybe you agree with me, that we should just let them run wild.

Send your emails, pictures and suggestions to inbox@getgrowing.co.nz