Why you'd need your spidey sense to spot these pests on your houseplants

Fine webs as seen on this ficus are another sign of spider mites.

You’d need your spidey sense to spot these pests. They’re less than 1mm in size and usually hide out under leaves. Although you’re unlikely to see them without the help of a magnifying glass, there are telltale signs you can watch out for.

In a bad infestation, you might notice their fine silk webs, but the most common sign to see first is tiny holes that look like pale, mottled dots across leaves, usually white to pale yellow in colour, caused by their needle-like mouthparts piercing the leaf to feed.

Spider mites love warm, dry, sheltered conditions. Dusty leaves put out the welcome mat too, especially if the plant is also under water stress from low humidity or underwatering.

Stuff Alocasia leaf showing damage caused by spider mites, more often seen on the underside of leaves;

All plants can get these critters, but thinner-leafed plants are their favourites – one reason spider mites are so common on calathea.

Neem oil is often diluted and used as a leaf shine to keep dust at bay. I use Plant Runner’s neem oil about monthly. Neem also doubles as a natural pest repellent, although you’ll likely need stronger ammunition once infested.

For raising humidity, I use a small cordless H2O humidifier, but grouping plants together, and adding pebbles and water to a tray underneath also helps lift humidity a little.

EVALENAPETERS/Stuff Alocasia and calathea, like this Calathea orbifolia, are two common spider mite favourites.

When conditions are right, spider mites can go from egg to adult within a week. Females can lay some 20 eggs a day, which can hatch in as quickly as three days – one reason they seem to get so bad so fast, and also why changing treatments is recommended so they don’t become resistant.

Once they’ve set up home, my first go-to for treatment is insecticidal neem. You need the strong stuff. Some neem products are pre-diluted to be used as a leaf shine, which can help repel pests but often isn’t strong enough to treat them once infested. When I’m in battle mode, my go-to is BioNeem made by Grosafe. Dilute and spray leaves thoroughly, especially underneath leaves.

With spider mites, it’s best to repeat treat. Frequency depends on your treatment of choice but using a different product each time is recommended due to their short lifecycle. I have Yates Mavrik and Yates Bug Oil on-hand for repeat attacks.

HOMED Auckland houseplant collector Moira West has more than 400 indoor plants and takes great care of them.

That speedy lifecycle is also why following up your contact insecticide of choice with a systemic insecticide is the best bet to stop reinfestation. I reach for my trusty Groventive again for these guys. It feels a bit sad to say I have a favourite insecticide!

Finally, remember these safety tips when treating houseplant pests:

Before you buy or DIY and launch the attack, do a test treatment first. And yes, that includes testing natural and home remedies too. If you know your plant is on the sensitive side, pick a small area to treat first, at least a couple of days before the rest of the plant. Some plants are sensitive to oil-based treatments, more so if the plant is also water-stressed.

Watering before treatment is recommended. For most treatments, you also want to keep plants out of direct sunlight or turn grow lamps off while treatment’s still wet on leaves.

Anna Gervai runs an online one-stop-shop for houseplant hobbyists, Love That Leaf.