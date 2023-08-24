Which prefab tiny home or pod is best for your backyard?

Prefab buildings have come a long way since you had to trudge out to the draughty one behind the school hall for social studies class. These days, they can be as simple, or as luxe as you want.

From granny flats with separate bedrooms and ensuite bathrooms, to simple rooms for an extra bed, office, or workroom. And if they’re under 30m² they might not even need to be consented.

In fact, there is almost no location a prefab pod can’t be plopped onto if you have the time, money and perseverance to get it done. Just check out the tight, steep spot Ash and Mareike Isherwood had a pair of three tonne Podlife pods dropped onto in Wellington. The couple now offer the pods as a charming, bush clad retreat.

Builderscrack.co.nz spokesperson Jeremy Gray says having one fitted in your backyard could be as simple as laying a slab of concrete. The steps and requirements you need in place before delivery should be set as part of the purchase process.

“Any reputable pod company will provide you with the full specifications of what they require to drop the product on your property."

Ash Isherwood/Supplied Wellington’s Two Peas in a Pod used two Podlife pods to turn their backyard into a an urban retreat, surrounded by lush native bush.

If the studio is under 30m² you may not need consents, thanks to the 2020 exemptions to the Building Act which meant that anyone can build a sleep-out, a carport, or a shed without needing council permission.

It will still need to comply with the building standards code, and meet recession plans and other council rules, such as keeping them 1.5 metre from the boundary line, or the major dwelling, however.

If the pod is going to become a second habitable dwelling, with a kitchen or bathroom, then there will likely be "quite a lot of council requirements that need to be satisfied", says Gray, and you'll need to consult your council’s building planning and consents office, or check the council website.

Because they’re moveable, pre-fab pods require more structural integrity, and therefore cost a little more to fabricate than a structure that’s built on site. However, prefabricated pod are transportable, which means you could take the pod with you if you move, sell it, or move it somewhere else.

"There are other aspects that make up cost savings,” says Gray. "They are produced in a factory in controlled conditions. Weather and other delays can be controlled much more tightly, so that can reduce the costs.

"And notwithstanding the time to build the foundation, it only takes a day to erect that structure. You can have minimal site disruption, as opposed to say building on site, which may take a couple of weeks."

If that sounds like you, then take a look at these pods, designed and built in Aoteroa-NZ:

Ash Isherwood/Supplied Inside a Podlife pod, at Two Peas in a Pod, Wellington.

Made from purpose-built containers, Podlife pods come ready to roll with everything you need to create a minor dwelling on your property. They have three sizes, including a little 10m² pod that would make a perfect workroom or WFH office.

Artist's Render/Location Homes Inside a Location Homes pod. Luxury and choice.

Location Homes offer customisable luxury pods for baches and backyards with luxe interiors and the option to add full kitchens, bathrooms and laundry areas, or just create a little extra space. You get to choose the finish of the timber interior and kitchen.

MyPod MyPod offers an economical, timber clad option.

Built by owner Landon Neal since 2016, Mypods offer a range of size options, clad in cedar, to handle the elements and age into the landscape. The pods come without anything inside, so you’ll need to budget for adding your own kitchenette or toilet.

ModPod ModPod offers a range of sizes, and options.

Looking for a spare bedroom for your angsty teen, or the rellies when they come to stay, the micro pod could be for you. At less than 10m² it doesn’t need a consent, but comes double-glazed and ready for electrical connection via caravan outlet. The size up comes with a shower room and loo.

Arbol Arbol make tiny homes and cabins that are eco-friendly and good looking.

That’s a huge chunk of change for a 29m² studio, but these eco-minded cabins are customisable, upgradable (how about an incinerating toilet so you – and the pod – can go anywhere), and are made from recycled hardwood timber sourced in Australia.