If you don't mind, I'm keeping my lawn in mint condition!

When the sustainability advocate spotted a skink sunning itself on a rock in her garden, she decided to create a bigger, better habitat for the tiny lizards.

How could one little herb cause so much controversy? More specifically, why does the fact I don’t mow my lawn cause so much disquiet? After revealing I haven’t mowed my lawn for quite some time (I don’t actually remember the last weekend it was mowed) because of the spreading mint, I have received bouquets and brickbats. And I must say both sides make good sense.

On one hand we have the old school, traditional view that the lawn should be kept Wimbledon Court picture perfect. On the other hand, we have those who advocate leaving the grass to nature.

I myself wrote an article for NZ Gardener in March trumpeting the virtues of a picture-perfect lawn. The story outlined the seven steps to creating the perfect lawn, which involved getting rid of weeds with herbicide as the first step. Now I’m not so sure.

Napier turf specialist Caleb Gayford says in that article that mowing your lawn is about having pride in yourself and pride in your house. “I think you maintain your lawn to the point where you’re almost showing off, especially at your front and on the kerb, you want people to see it. You know, if your neighbour has that weedy lawn then yours is going to stand out for the right reason.”

Amanda Warren, of Waikato, couldn’t agree more. “What are your reasons for not mowing lawns,” she asks. “Lawns are the surest sign from the street of a household's functioning.”

And she associates my lawn with a villain from a Jane Austen novel. “Jane Austen describes her heroes with well manicured lawns, her dodgy suitors with untended ruins”.

Now I haven’t managed to finish a Jane Austen novel, but it seems to me that her characters are continually watching, judging and gossiping about others. And I think that is Amanda’s point.

My “untended ruins” would adversely affect my status in a Jane Austen novel. And this is only a fraction of my household's overt disfunction.

“I am as averse to mowing as the next person, perhaps more so, but we live in community and show community support by marching in step at least a little bit,” says Amanda. “So I get a mower man in - until such time as my garden beds take over the whole place.”

But I’m not entirely convinced. What about my mint? What about the insects? And what about my doggy who likes to roll in the untamed grass. Besides, it’s been raining so much, I haven’t been able to get to the lawn, even if I wanted to.

And yes, Christine Dann, author of ‘Cottage Gardening in NZ’ and ‘Perennial Gardening in NZ’ you guessed right. I am actually a lazy sod. But Christine has some helpful advice.

The mint is quickly taking over my lawn and is a valid excuse for actually being a “lazy sod”.

“Mow a neat strip around the edges of the lawn (especially where it meets a fence and can be seen from the road/by the neighbour). Rename the un-mown area a 'nature reserve', 'wildflower meadow', or some such positive designation.

“With a neat strip around the 'meadow' (and a few simple flowers in there) neighbours and passers-by will know that you are not just a lazy sod who doesn't mow his lawns, but rather that you are engaged in a deliberate and thoughtful nature restoration project and deserve to be praised not criticised for letting the grass grow.”

Christine says daisies, dandelions, hawkweed, moss and clover are assets to a lawn, not problems to be eliminated with evil sprays.

Turf specialists Fred Watts (left) and son Shayne say lawns should be mowed at least once a week in summer to maintain a professional finish, but every 2–3 weeks in winter.

Angela Tringham, of Clevedon, is even more clear: “Never, ever mow your lawn,” she says.

Angela has worked in the horticulture industry for more than 30 years. “In New Zealand we try to replicate the wild flowers of England. Ours are just different, don't mow, and wait for red clover, white clover, crimson clover, subterranean clover, Yorkshire fog, rye grass, plantain, Timothy, phalaris, dandelions and wild carrot,” she says.

“My point is, we should be teaching people about the beauty of our naturalised flowers/grasses. And we should also be teaching people of the benefits of growing these rather than killing them.

“The beneficial insects and bees completely rely on the above food source. Be an insect hero. Don't mow your lawn!”

Elaine Reed, of Tokoroa, doesn’t agree. She reckons I need to take back control. “Dig up a piece of your mint and put it in a pot with a saucer, so it doesn't get loose again. Then use a vine killing spray on the rest. The salt and vinegar one should work, without harm to your pets.” That will certainly appease my family and neighbours, Elaine.

But perhaps Allan Kirk, of Wairarapa, should have the last word. “If you don't want to mow your lawn because there's mint in it, when the neighbours complain, just tell them you're keeping the lawn in mint condition.”