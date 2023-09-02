Lifting up granddad's tarmac was just the start in this generational garden

Brook O'Donnell in front of his "acer nook", with a variety of trees, including 'Red Emperor', in the Taihape haven where he used to garden with his grandmother.

One of Brook O’Donnell’s childhood memories is of helping his grandmother in the garden of her Taihape villa. Rather than a trowel or spade, her preferred tool to turn patches of earth was a kitchen knife. “She wasn’t a big gardener but she always had something to tinker with and lots of pots,” he recalls.

O’Donnell still sometimes takes a knife to the garden, using it to neaten the lines of grass growing between the pavers of the front path, although his nan wouldn’t recognise her old backyard these days.

Following the death of both his grandparents, O’Donnell returned to Taihape to renovate their old home, testing out the skills he had learned whilst studying landscape architecture at Victoria University by creating a new garden on the 1200 square metres that borders a reserve filled with native trees.

Paul McCredie Photographer/Stuff The shield-shaped lawn is flanked by five of the Thuja conifers that O’Donnell picked up for a song. A large concrete fountain in the formal pond is a garden centre bargain he has painted black. Eventually the branches of the Prunus 'Pink Perfection' on either side of the lawn will spread and shade-loving woodland plants will replace the roses.

It was a far bigger project than he had ever imagined and, 10 years on, O’Donnell jokingly nicknames the result “a mini-Hamilton Gardens” as he has tried out different styles and plant combinations, learning what works and refining his own taste in the process. “I put a bit of everything in there.”

Gardening is supposed to teach people patience, but O’Donnell reckons it has actually made him more impatient.

He wanted large plants that would quickly form a backbone for the garden he was creating, however didn’t have a big budget. “So, I would go on Trade Me and search for outdoor plants that you had to go and dig out yourself.”

Paul McCredie Photographer/Stuff The wrought iron gate was once an unwanted fitting in a local shop. O'Donnell swapped a china cabinet for it. He has painted the fence and some terracotta acorn toppers in black to keep a limited palette of colours in the garden and allow the layers of green to have maximum impact.

“The Thuja conifers that are now at the back of the formal pond, I bought nine of those for $90 from Auckland.

“The Prunus lusitanica that I’ve got around the place and will eventually pleach, they all had thrips and so were in a garden centre bargain bin at $15 each. I really enjoy resuscitating plants, so brought them home.”

His philosophy has been to never turn down a plant. If one of his garden maintenance clients didn’t want something then he would take it away, and when the local school closed and they were getting rid of some camellias and large hostas, he dug them out. “I always had a spade in the back of the car,” he says.

Paul McCredie Photographer/Stuff An old concrete patio was used to create a chequerboard effect with white and grey paint, and planting dwarf mondo grass in the cracks.

While O’Donnell was good at hunting out plants, he didn’t have much ground to put them in, as his grandfather had run a panel-beating business from the property and much of the land was covered in tarmac.

“I had over 200 potted plants of various sizes all on the back patio and spent about three summers trying to water them every day,” he recalls. “At one point the plumbing in the house had been ripped out and we had no water so I put in a pond and was bucketing it out.”

Enough was enough. O’Donnell brought in a contractor with a digger to lift the tarmac. With some topsoil and mulch laid down, he pretty much had a blank canvas to fill with plants he had salvaged or picked up for a song.

Paul McCredie Photographer/Stuff This sign used to read Pixie's Panelbeating.

“Only a few things remained from the original garden,” he explains. “I kept the ‘Sir Robert Peel’ rhododendrons and a japonica, because they’re so hardy you virtually can’t get rid of them.”

O’Donnell describes his gardening style as symmetrical but with some looseness allowed. He has learned a lot from local horticulturalists, in particular renowned plantsman Gordon Collier who has become a mentor. For some time, O’Donnell was president of the Taihape Horticultural Society.

One of the more valuable pieces of advice he has been given came after a beautiful acer in the garden lost its leaves and started to die. “I had a client who told me, ‘Take your heart out of that’. So instead of pining over the tree, I ripped it out. It took me about four hours to remove the rootball, but that allowed me to put in something else, and now I have a beautiful Balinese urn there.”

Originally, the garden was conceived as a series of rooms. Things have been opened up since then, but there are still defined spaces, like the shield-shaped area of formal lawn surrounded by shrubs and the Lady’s Garden beside the front path that honours his grandmother and is planted with white standard roses, hostas with a white bell-shaped flower and a large espaliered ‘Snow Waltz’ rose.

Roses are a passion for O’Donnell – he even has them tattooed up his arm. In particular, he loves the David Austins and, in his borders, has lots of apricot ‘Crown Princess Margareta’ as well the pink ‘Jubilee Celebration’. A picking garden features more roses including ‘Blackberry Nip’, ‘Kronenbourg’ and ‘My Mum’.

Five white birch trees planted in a casual cluster on the lawn are another of his favourite features. “When you drive up on a moonlit night, you glimpse these white spires rising out of the lawn,” he says.

Paul McCredie Photographer/Stuff Five white birch trees planted in a casual cluster are an example of how O’Donnell likes a little looseness alongside the symmetry in his garden.

A classic long border fringes the large main area of lawn. In summer, this area gets some sun but over winter it is shaded by trees from the reserve next door and the temperature is several degrees cooler, which means hardy plants are required. O’Donnell has planted white Hydrangea ‘Bridal Bouquet’, which is thriving.

Evergreen topiary balls and box hedging are a strong formal feature in the garden but he has shied away from using a lot of Buxus sempervirens, since it is prone to blight.

“I had four little Lonicera nitida that I chopped to bits and planted everywhere. You just poke it in the ground and it will grow. It’s cheap to replace and quick. But last year I had to trim it five times, so I’ve passed on that job to my sister now,” he says.

Paul McCredie Photographer/Stuff White phlox flourishes in areas where O'Donnell has struggled to establish white hydrangeas in his Taihape garden.

In some ways, Taihape can be a tricky place to garden. What the locals will tell you is that you can never go by what a plant label says. “Why? Because it never works out,” explains O’Donnell. “The label will say it’s a dwarf and it’ll grow twice as big as it should have. It’s a funny little microclimate here and the weather is so varied. You can have four seasons in one day.”

They are blessed with reasonably fertile soil though and mainly all O’Donnell needs for healthy plants is sheep pellets and seaweed spray, with a little Rootblast to tickle things up on occasion.

Since he is busy working on other people’s gardens, he tends to his own in fits and starts. “I’ll procrastinate for periods of time then suddenly I’ll jump up, run out there and get everything done. I’ve found that having open garden events is a really good push to tidy up, even if it’s only a small group coming through.”

Paul McCredie Photographer/Stuff Fragrant white 'Love Me Do' roses and buxus that were sprigs bought for $1 apiece (O'Donnell credits seaweed fertiliser for their success).

Sometimes, to follow your dreams, you have to leave your garden behind. Recently, O’Donnell’s life has changed. He has moved to the Hawke’s Bay and taken a full-time job with landscape architecture company Wayfinder. Meanwhile his parents have moved into Villa O’Riley but he will be travelling back every now and then to keep make sure things are kept in shape.

“I’ve told them the only rule is that the space gets utilised,” says O’Donnell. “We’ve already had a few parties in the big shed and we had Gordon Collier’s book launch there. And since it’s almost as big as a tennis court, the garden would be a perfect place for a wedding.”