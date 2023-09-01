If you're tired of digging, start a 'lasagne' garden

September 1 is the official start of spring even though the weather may not play its part until much later in the month. But while you’re waiting for the last of the frosts to pass (and even Auckland had them this week), there are some things you can start doing to prepare for the traditional time for outdoor planting in October.

Start a lasagne no-dig garden

If you're tired of digging, make a lasagne bed instead using this permaculture method of sheet mulching. The idea of lasagne gardening is to build up a garden by adding layers of organic materials that will “cook down” over a period of time, resulting in rich organic soil that will help your plants thrive.

Mow the lawn and wet the soil thoroughly the day before (the organisms that convert the layers into soil won’t work without water), then the next day lay down a weed-suppressing sheet of cardboard or newspaper (at least eight sheets thick). Hose that down, then add layers of mulch, manure, compost and straw.

It is not essential, but you can contain the bed within a border of wood, bricks, ponga logs or similar. Allow the lasagne to break down for around six weeks before planting directly into it. Add small plants directly into the top level of soil and dig down and make a planting hole through the cardboard or newspaper for larger plants.

Ngāti Whātua Orakei Pourewa Garden Curator Rob Small (Ngāpuhi and Mahurehure) says this type of “regenerative horticulture” is about causing the least disturbance to the land.

“The importance of this methodology is allowing the bacteria, the fungi, the protozoa, the nematodes to come into balance, they actually do the job of feeding the plant. So it’s important to create those populations - that’s a really important factor.”

He believes we need to get away from using pesticides, insecticides and artificial fertilisers.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Rob Small at the beginning of the Pourewa Garden project in Ōrākei.

“The use of composts and compost extracts and making sure that our soil food web is strong and healthy is a secret to good food production. So it isn’t just about air and water and particles, which is part of it, it’s really about the whole population that makes up a healthy soil, bacteria, fungi, protozoa, nematodes, earthworms, all sorts of things that interact and in their interaction create what we call a poop loop. And that is the fertiliser comes out of the poop as one thing consumes another,” he says.

“And it’s also about how valuable particularly fungal hyphae is in terms of creating a release of nutrients in the soil. And it’s also important to have the understanding how the root hairs of a plant have a communication system of a sorts with the microorganisms and that actually creates and begins to release these things and in fact if a plant is really healthy, then it’s far less susceptible to diseases and so that’s part of the thing too.”

Let brassicas bloom for bees

Early spring can be a time when blooms for pollinators are in short supply, so let your brassicas flower and set seed to help them out. You can collect some of the seed to sow next year, but the bright yellow flowers are a strong magnet for honey bees, bumblebees and hoverflies. But beware - brassicas are promiscuous and will cross with any other brassica nearby, including the weedy ones. Hybrid varieties will have a range of offspring that won’t be like their parent plants. To collect your own seed, grow open-pollinated varieties and only let one brassica type flower each season.

Unsplash Encourage brassicas, lawn dandelions and any other flowering plant at this time of the year to help bees as food is short for pollinators at the end of winter.

Check viability of seeds

Are your old seeds still viable? Do a germination test: fill a shallow saucer with water and soak a sample solution for a day or two. Viable seeds will swell up and a small tadpole-shaped tail will emerge, or a full sprout. Nothing after three to four days? Buy a fresh packet. (Lynda Hallinan’s tips for growing from seed.)

Ban codling moth

The life cycle of the codling moth sees them hibernate in larvae form over winter, inside a cocoon in the crevices of the bark or beneath the tree, then emerge as moths in mid-to-late spring to lay eggs in fruitlets of pip fruit. Thwart them by scattering neem granules around the base of the trees to the dripline (the area on the ground from the trunk to below the tips of the widest branches) from the start of spring until November or December. Spraying with neem oil or Yates Success Ultra Insect Control, which is especially effective codling moths (be aware this method will also kill beneficial insects and is not recommended by all gardeners). Monitor your pheromone traps to determine when moth activity is at its highest to time the spraying right. Alternatively, if you have the time and inclination you can slap the moths down with two fly swats.

Gardening by the moon

Sep 1-3 Leave off seed sowing for now. Weed and cultivate instead. Sep 4-5 Sow carrots and parsnips. Plant potatoes. Sep 6-10 Fork over soil to create fine tilth suitable for planting next fertile period but avoid walking on heavy, wet soils.

WIKICOMMONS/SLAUNGER/Stuff Avoid codling moth problems later. As soon as your apples start to blossom, hang pheromone traps to attract frisky male moths. Remember the traps are not a control, they just let you know when to spray. Keep an eye on them and when you have caught a dozen moths, spray with an anti-caterpillar spray such as Yates Success. You need to target the larvae before they eat into the apples! If you have dwarf trees, try shaking tomato dust over them.

Gardening by the maramataka

The wet follows the cold – this month is known for the wet. Now is the move into kōanga (spring). Know your site and recognise the warm areas, especially sandy soils, to start early crops. The warmth following hōtoke empowers all biology so consider the relationship between plants and other biology, and the impact of this change in season. The main kūmara beds can be prepared now; similarly the clearing of land for late spring planting of other crops. We start this month with the new moon on the night of the 15th, a cold night, and Te Rākaunui (new moon) is on the 29th, again a very cold night. Seeds saved prior to winter need to be warmed to encourage new sprouts including taewa which should be brought out of cool storage and placed under trees for natural warming and chitting. The emphasis this month is “preparation” for planting. Lastly, be aware of the equinox and influence of Tāwhirimātea (winds) around the 21st of the month. Dr Nick Roskruge