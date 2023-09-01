Can you suggest a flowering fruit tree that won't lower our property value?

What type of fruit tree can I plant that won’t lower the neighbourhood's property values? It’s a question that many wizened gardeners could be affronted by, but Alan Perrott lives in Ponsonby, Auckland, and he may just have a point.

Now I’ve known Alan a long time, in fact from 5-years-old when he invited me to join the other boys kicking a football on our first day of school. We even flatted together for many years and I came to learn that weeding the garden edges on a Saturday morning was often a top priority. Needless to say, Alan is house-proud. And who couldn’t commend that.

But Alan hasn’t had much luck with his fruit trees lately and in particular a tamarillo that recently gave up the ghost.

“I potted a golden tamarillo plant and at first all went well, with faster growth than anticipated,” he told me in an email to Get Growing. “But it ended up host to some form of pale aphid or some such that I could not budge. The leaves had been blooming, but then they were eaten at a great rate of knots, before yellowing and falling off from the bottom up.”

Alan is now thinking about growing a different kind of fruiting tree with beautiful flowers. When I suggested he try the tamarillo again, he replied.

“I would but to be fair, that plant was butt ugly – tips on a more attractive fruiting plant that won’t bring down our property values?

“We do have a feijoa jobbie, and all is swell until the little packets of joy drop and I have to mow over them. They go well with vodka. We also have a dwarf pear, but I think we may need two? It’s yet to fruit or flower or anything. A waste of space really. Also have a rather squat lemon tree and guavas which create a blizzard of fruit around May – Tūī love ‘em. Oh, and a nectarine tree which feeds every bird between us and the black stump. Not to forget our poor struggling grapefruit tree. It copped a bit of bora/rot, and I had to slash off a few limbs. Come to think of it, it hasn’t fruited in a while. Lazy bugger. Should I threaten it with the axe?”

Sybille Hetet/Stuff Tamarillos, tree tomatoes

Alan’s minor concern is that encouraging more messy, noisy birds may cause disquiet with the neighbours.

Well, first thing first, dear friend. I, too, struggle with growing tamarillo trees and your initial question allowed me to justify spending valuable work time investigating past NZ Gardener special editions to find an answer. Below is what I cobbled together from the incredibly valuable yearly NZ Gardener Garden Diaries, which I collect.

But even better, while looking for a tamarillo answer, I came across this story from NZ Gardener contributor Kate Marshall, who has some wonderful ideas about the best flower fruiting trees for spring. Right up your alley, I would suspect. (and to be fair, I know you actually love the birds.)

Tamarillos

Tamarillos need to be planted in a warm, sunny and sheltered site. The roots hate wet feet, so the soil should be very free-draining. If there are any concerns about drainage, plant on a mound or ridge. The site must be protected from wind; the branches are brittle and the shallow roots cannot support a tree that is rocking around, especially when loaded with a heavy crop. Tamarillos are frost tender plants, so only very light frosts will be tolerated. Trees grow to around 3m tall by 2m wide.

24062015. Istock image. Pair of Tamarillo fruit - Stock image Tamarillo Cherry, Tropical Fruit, Ripe, Seed, Circle

Tamarillos generally grow well in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty. They will also do well in frost-free parts of Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki, Manawatu, Marlborough, Nelson and the West Coast. In marginal regions, tamarillos can be grown indoors in a greenhouse, but care must be taken to control aphids and whitefly in this environment. The best time to plant tamarillos is in spring when all risk of frost has passed.

Incorporate compost, and blood and bone into the soil when planting. Apply three doses of specialist fruit tree fertiliser each summer: the first a month after planting, the second one a month after that, and the last dose in February.

Tamarillos need plenty of water as the large, soft leaves transpire moisture quickly and the fruit needs adequate and regular water to develop well. Water regularly over summer, especially during dry spells.

William Hansby/Stuff Brittle tamarillo leaves are easily damaged by wind

New growth will produce flowers in summer and early autumn. The flowers are self-fertile, but plants will crop better if cross-pollinated by bees and wind moving the pollen between flowers.

During the summer, keep the area around the base of the tree weed-free to avoid competition for moisture and nutrients with the shallow roots of the tamarillo. Don’t cultivate the soil or under plant with any companion plants; instead apply a mulch to keep the area weed-free, moisture-retaining and nutrient-rich.

Varieties

When tamarillos were first introduced to New Zealand, only yellow and purple varieties were available, but in the 1920s a red strain was developed by a nurseryman with seed sourced from South America. These days there are a number of red and golden varieties available, with the differentiating characteristics being harvest time, flavour and sweetness.

Stuff What's eating my tamarillo? Usually it will be snails or sap-sucking psyllids and aphids.

Many retailers will sell tamarillo plants simply labelled as red, which are usually seedlings taken from good-quality fruit. ‘Teds Red’ is a selected variety, producing large, rounded, bright red fruit with good flavour. The large fruit of ‘Bold Gold’ is, unsurprisingly, a rich golden tone. Yellow varieties are generally less acidic than red types, with the flesh of ‘Bold Gold’ being sweet and tasty. The reddish-orange ‘Tango’ variety is great for those that like a sweeter tamarillo with not as much acidic bite.

Harvesting

Tamarillos produce fruit 18 to 20 months after a spring planting - so are unlikely to crop in the first winter. But they should produce a good crop in the second winter after planting. Tamarillos may be ready to harvest from March or April through to early December depending on variety, climate and pruning. Pick the fruit when the skin develops a rich colour - red, orange or gold, depending on the variety, of course - using secateurs to snip the stem. Tamarillos will keep in the fridge for around two weeks, or about one week in a fruit bowl.

Pruning

For young plants, take out the tip of the main leader when it is about 1m tall to encourage branching.

Light frosts wil naturally prune your tree, so remove old and dead wood after frosts in spring. In frost-free locations, prune to prevent overcrowding. On more mature trees, keep branches to an open framework and cut back any lanky branches by half after the fruit has been harvested. Remove any basal growth - branches growing at or around ground level.

Because fruit is produced on new spring growth, complete all pruning after harvest in frost-free areas or in spring after the risk of frost has passed in sites prone to it.

Pests and diseases

Until the spread of the dreaded psyllids, tamarillos had very few serious pests or diseases that affected the trees or fruit. Sap-sucking pests of minor concern are whitefly, green aphids and green vegetable bugs, but these can be controlled with oils and insecticides when the bugs are present, or prevented with an application of neem oil in early spring (but beware using insecticides will kill other beneficial insects). In 2010, the psyllid insect rapidly spread the plant-killing bacteria Liberibacter throughout New Zealand, which led to the destruction of many tamarillo orchards. Researchers produced a new product to control psyllid insects in tomatoes, potatoes and tamarillos. Yates Success Ultra Insect Control should be applied in cool temperatures and little wind (early morning or late evening) in late spring and summer when insects are active, taking care to spray on the underside of leaves.

Powdery mildew is the only major disease to affect tamarillo plants, coating the leaves and fruit in a fine, lacy veil. Control this fungal disease with Tui Disease Control for Fruit and Veges.