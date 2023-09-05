Make this unique mini water feature for your garden

A great project for your outdoor deck, patio or balcony.

You will need

• 3.8 linear metres of 200mm x 25mm cedar or macrocarpa

• 60 x 50mm stainless steel screws

• 16 x 40mm stainless steel screws for footing straps

• Non-toxic pond sealer

• Rocks/ornaments

• Your choice of Resene finish

Tools

• Measure tape and pencil

• Square & paint brushes

• Mitre saw or hand saw

• Drill with 4mm drill bit and square bit

Health & Safety

When using power tools, always wear goggles and ear defenders, and ensure all jewellery is tucked away, hair tied back and don’t wear loose clothing that may get tangled. When handling potting mix, wear a dust mask and well fitting, suitable gloves.

Cut list

• 2 pieces at 600mm for each side

• 2 pieces at 400mm for each end

• 1 piece at 350mm x 175mm for middle section

• 1 piece at 600mm x 200mm bottom pieces

• 1 at 600mm x 150mm bottom pieces

• 2 straps at 400mm for underside of the box to prevent it from sitting on the ground.

• These sizes can be adjusted to suit your space requirements

Cost: $60 for timber, pond sealant and fixings. This excludes Resene products. I used Resene Furniture And Decking Oil Exterior.

Step 1: Measure and cut

Stuff Measure up your timber and cut to size.

Step 2: Pre-drill holes

Stuff Measure 12.5mm in from each edge and mark up where each fixing will be. Pre-drill the holes to assemble the box frame and screw together.

Step 3: Screw together

Stuff Fit the bottom pieces in to place, pre-drill and screw together.

Step 4: Measure and drill again

Stuff Measure up for the middle section, pre-drill and screw into place.

Step 5: Add straps

Stuff Now , you can safely add the underneath straps.

Step 6: Seal and paint

Stuff Brush pond sealer in both sections as per the manufacturer’s instructions and apply your Resene exterior finish of choice. I have used Resene Furniture And Decking Oil Exterior to show off the timber.

Step 7: Drill drainage holes

Stuff Drill holes for drainage on the smaller garden section.

Step 8: Place in desired area. Add potting mix, stones and ornaments to the garden section, and fill the pond with water, and add aquatic plants.