Make this unique mini water feature for your garden
You will need
• 3.8 linear metres of 200mm x 25mm cedar or macrocarpa
• 60 x 50mm stainless steel screws
• 16 x 40mm stainless steel screws for footing straps
• Non-toxic pond sealer
• Rocks/ornaments
• Your choice of Resene finish
Tools
• Measure tape and pencil
• Square & paint brushes
• Mitre saw or hand saw
• Drill with 4mm drill bit and square bit
Health & Safety
When using power tools, always wear goggles and ear defenders, and ensure all jewellery is tucked away, hair tied back and don’t wear loose clothing that may get tangled. When handling potting mix, wear a dust mask and well fitting, suitable gloves.
Cut list
• 2 pieces at 600mm for each side
• 2 pieces at 400mm for each end
• 1 piece at 350mm x 175mm for middle section
• 1 piece at 600mm x 200mm bottom pieces
• 1 at 600mm x 150mm bottom pieces
• 2 straps at 400mm for underside of the box to prevent it from sitting on the ground.
• These sizes can be adjusted to suit your space requirements
Cost: $60 for timber, pond sealant and fixings. This excludes Resene products. I used Resene Furniture And Decking Oil Exterior.
Step 1: Measure and cut
Step 2: Pre-drill holes
Step 3: Screw together
Step 4: Measure and drill again
Step 5: Add straps
Step 6: Seal and paint
Step 7: Drill drainage holes
Step 8: Place in desired area. Add potting mix, stones and ornaments to the garden section, and fill the pond with water, and add aquatic plants.