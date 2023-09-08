A sign to seed sowing success

Gardeners are always looking for signs that point to the best time to start planting outside. These will vary from region to region in New Zealand as we all experience local differences in climate and environment.

Of course there are the regimented calendar signs of spring being September 1 and the traditional planting time of Labour Day, which is October 23 this year, when it’s expected there will be no more frosts. But we all have our favourite practices.

NZ Gardener deputy editor Mei Leng Wong says she waits for the first bloom of kōwhai flowers to indicate the time to plant kūmara. Our editor Jo McCarroll says with any particular tender summer crops she likes to wait to plant until she can sit outside in the evening without wanting a jumper. She also recommends using a soil thermometer.

My former MIT horticulture teacher Dave Bradshaw also recommended using a soil thermometer, and we used to take readings every day. While there can be variation from one seed type to the next, most seeds for warm-season edibles prefer soil temperature around 19C for germination. (We also used the Metservice app on our phones to follow daily highs and lows in local temperatures.)

We were habitualised into taking daily temperature readings of the air, hothouse and shade houses, and used a rain gauge to measure rainfall. (For dweebs like me, I like to keep a daily record and compare the year to year and month to month differences for my particular garden.) These were all indications of when to plant outside.

Maori relied on local tohu (signs) to instruct and advise on the best time to plant crops. Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Pourewa Garden curator Rob Small says tohu is an integral part of successful cultivation.

“Maramataka (Maori lunar calendar) wasn’t just about where the moon was but other tohu that would have been seen at the time, so the kōwhai, for example, would be in flower or certain birds would be arriving or migrating to indicate cues for coastal tribes.”

123rf Kowhai blooms can indicate the best time for planting.

NZ Gardener contributor Dr Nick Roskruge has also written extensively about the use of tohu to indicate the best time for spring plantings.

I always note that when our Christmas plum tree is in full bloom that it’s a good time to plant my summer vege. This usually occurs in late September, and often is a frightening reminder that Christmas is just around the corner. What are some of the signs in your garden that indicate to you when it is time to plant your favourite crops. Share your thoughts, advice and photos at inbox@getgrowing.co.nz.

Success with seed growing

Germinating seeds indoors is good preparation while we wait for the right time to plant outside. A large chunk of my two-year horticulture diploma course was geared to nursery production and in particular, germination of seed. We would spend 2-3 hours each day preparing and sowing seed trays, potting out and planting on.

Supplied Yates has released its heirloom variety seeds to celebrate 140 years in business. You can win these in our competition on the NZ Gardener website.

Sowing seeds seems to scare some new gardeners but once some basic skills are mastered it’s a very satisfying thing to do.

First decide what seeds you want to grow, and start with one or two crops if you’re a beginner.

Do your research before starting. Different seeds have specific requirements for germination – some need light, soaking in water, planting deep or on the soil surface or will only sprout when the soil reaches a particular temperature range. These details should be on the seed packet or consult the Kings Seeds catalogue. I usually like to browse the garden stores and talk to a knowledgeable assistant before making any decisions.

ADOBE STOCK/Stuff For home gardeners keen to propagate seeds, alternatives to plastic pots include newspaper pots, toilet paper rolls and egg carton trays.

Then you will need some containers (as we’ve discussed before) such as homemade newspaper pottles, egg cartons, toilet roll cardboard rolls, ice cream containers. Or you can buy punnets or seed trays from a garden store (remember to always keep any seedling containers you have previously bought when buying plants).

Don’t skimp on the seed raising mix. Fresh mix is weed free, retains moisture but drains freely, has the right consistency to promote strong roots and seedlings are less likely to succumb to fungal diseases known as damping off.

Work out how many seeds to sow. How many tomatoes, lettuces, cabbages or spring onions and so on will you and your family eat and when? For successive harvests sow enough seeds (plus a few more just in case) every two to three weeks for the number of plants you can manage to eat over two to three weeks. On the other hand, if you want to produce a bulk crop for preserving (gherkins or dwarf beans for example) plant the seeds for the number of plants you want (plus a few more as insurance) all at once.

BARBARA SMITH/GET GROWING/Stuff Pre-sprouting or chitting some seed will let you know if it's worth sowing the rest of the packet.

Direct sowing

Putting seeds into a garden bed where you intend them to grow to maturity is called direct sowing. It is the recommended method for root crops (carrots, parsnips) and plants that don’t like root disturbance such as coriander. It’s the easiest and quickest method too, so start with raring-to-go radishes to get your hand in.

Seedling care

Tiny seedlings do need care but here’s how to increase their chances of growing into sturdy transplants.

Seedlings need consistent temperatures day and night. A windowsill may be warm when the sun shines but frigid on a frosty evening.

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Toilet rolls make excellent seedling containers for corn, beans and peas – crops that do best without disturbance. Plant them, toilet roll and all, for a strong start.

Watering needs to be consistent too. Keep the seed raising mix evenly moist but not sodden. Lightly spray with a mister or water by sitting the punnets in a shallow container of water then allow draining. Don’t leave punnets sitting in a puddle of water for long periods.

Get the light right. If seedlings don’t get enough sunshine they will become leggy and weak as they stretch towards the light.

Let the air in. Ventilation allows air movement around the growing seedlings which decreases the risk of fungal diseases taking hold.

123RF/Stuff Potting on is planting a seedling in a small pot into a bigger one.

So get started, it may not be as difficult as you think. Next week I would like to discuss pricking out, potting on, transplanting and hardening off.

Gardening by the moon

September 6-10: Fork over soil to create fine tilth suitable for planting next fertile period but avoid walking on heavy, wet soils. September 11-12: Another chance to sow root crops. September 13-16: Dig and delve but don’t plant yet.

Gardening by the maramataka

The wet follows the cold – this month is known for the wet. Now is the move into kōanga (spring). Know your site and recognise the warm areas, especially sandy soils, to start early crops. The warmth following hōtoke empowers all biology so consider the relationship between plants and other biology, and the impact of this change in season. The main kūmara beds can be prepared now; similarly the clearing of land for late spring planting of other crops. We start this month with the new moon on the night of the 15th, a cold night, and Te Rākaunui (new moon) is on the 29th, again a very cold night. Seeds saved prior to winter need to be warmed to encourage new sprouts including taewa which should be brought out of cool storage and placed under trees for natural warming and chitting. The emphasis this month is “preparation” for planting. Lastly, be aware of the equinox and influence of Tāwhirimātea (winds) around the 21st of the month. Dr Nick Roskruge